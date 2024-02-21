Cost of Renting vs. Owning a Home in Every State
According to conventional financial wisdom, it’s more cost-efficient to own a home than to rent one. But with high home prices across the U.S., is that still the case?
Check Out: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes
Read Next: Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts 5 Hottest Home Trends That Homebuyers Will Be Looking For
To find out the more affordable housing option, GOBankingRates analyzed the average price of renting versus owning a home in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. The study found that in the majority of states, it is actually cheaper to rent than to buy — though this goes by monthly cost and does not take into account the equity you build through homeownership.
So, while it may be more beneficial in the long term to own a home, in the short term it is actually cheaper to rent in many places in the U.S. Here’s a cost breakdown of renting versus owning in every state.
Alabama
Average Home Value: $197,182.31
Average Monthly Rent: $1,481.03
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,240.85
Cheaper Option: Owning
Learn More: 10 Things Frugal People Always Do When They First Buy a House
For You: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024
Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.
Alaska
Average Home Value: $330,682.23
Average Monthly Rent: $1,709.93
Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,080.96
Cheaper Option: Renting
Trending Now: Housing Market 2024: Avoid Buying a Home in These 4 California Cities
Be Aware: 5 Places in Florida Where Home Prices Are Still Cheap
Arizona
Average Home Value: $387,091.18
Average Monthly Rent: $2,295.38
Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,435.94
Cheaper Option: Renting
Explore More: 7 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida
Arkansas
Average Home Value: $174,454.61
Average Monthly Rent: $1,290.56
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,097.83
Cheaper Option: Owning
California
Average Home Value: $792,377.47
Average Monthly Rent: $2,937.75
Average Monthly Mortgage: $4,986.38
Cheaper Option: Renting
Colorado
Average Home Value: $599,580.84
Average Monthly Rent: $2,548.05
Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,773.12
Cheaper Option: Renting
Connecticut
Average Home Value: $499,878.84
Average Monthly Rent: $2,240.56
Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,831.06
Cheaper Option: Renting
Read More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024
Delaware
Average Home Value: $413,557.83
Average Monthly Rent: $1,892.38
Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,602.49
Cheaper Option: Renting
District of Columbia
Average Home Value: $715,350.97
Average Monthly Rent: $2,447.11
Average Monthly Mortgage: $4,501.65
Cheaper Option: Renting
Florida
Average Home Value: $579,698.00
Average Monthly Rent: $2,464.03
Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,648
Cheaper Option: Renting
Georgia
Average Home Value: $247,686.31
Average Monthly Rent: $1,824.19
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,558.67
Cheaper Option: Owning
Hawaii
Average Home Value: $934,097.87
Average Monthly Rent: $2,712.95
Average Monthly Mortgage: $5,878.21
Cheaper Option: Renting
Idaho
Average Home Value: $455,282.52
Average Monthly Rent: $1,714.24
Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,865.06
Cheaper Option: Renting
Discover More: I Retired Early: Why Real Estate Investing Was the Secret to My Success
Illinois
Average Home Value: $204,558.70
Average Monthly Rent: $1,676.93
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,287.27
Cheaper Option: Owning
Indiana
Average Home Value: $212,932.99
Average Monthly Rent: $1,341.29
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,339.97
Cheaper Option: Owning
Iowa
Average Home Value: $192,227.06
Average Monthly Rent: $1,170.67
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,209.99
Cheaper Option: Renting
Kansas
Average Home Value: $167,193.04
Average Monthly Rent: $1,240.47
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,052.13
Cheaper Option: Owning
Check Out: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?
Kentucky
Average Home Value: $157,695.35
Average Monthly Rent: $1,305.90
Average Monthly Mortgage: $992.37
Cheaper Option: Owning
Louisiana
Average Home Value: $177,175.53
Average Monthly Rent: $1,371.23
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,114.95
Cheaper Option: Owning
Maine
Average Home Value: $336,176.48
Average Monthly Rent: $2,119.46
Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,115.54
Cheaper Option: Owning
Maryland
Average Home Value: $441,073.23
Average Monthly Rent: $1,993.99
Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,775.64
Cheaper Option: Renting
Massachusetts
Average Home Value: $627,101.47
Average Monthly Rent: $2,551.18
Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,946.31
Cheaper Option: Renting
Michigan
Average Home Value: $241,988.81
Average Monthly Rent: $1,478.15
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,522.82
Cheaper Option: Renting
Minnesota
Average Home Value: $294,745.34
Average Monthly Rent: $1,562.38
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,854.81
Cheaper Option: Renting
Mississippi
Average Home Value: $148,034.05
Average Monthly Rent: $1,432.28
Average Monthly Mortgage: $931.57
Cheaper Option: Owning
Read Next: Barbara Corcoran Says Now Is the ‘Best Time’ To Buy a House: Here’s Why
Missouri
Average Home Value: $224,190.56
Average Monthly Rent: $1,363.55
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,410.82
Cheaper Option: Renting
Montana
Average Home Value: $406,553.60
Average Monthly Rent: $1,685.60
Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,558.41
Cheaper Option: Renting
Nebraska
Average Home Value: $208,843.08
Average Monthly Rent: $1,280.24
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,314.24
Cheaper Option: Renting
Nevada
Average Home Value: $449,802.73
Average Monthly Rent: $1,823.90
Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,830.58
Cheaper Option: Renting
New Hampshire
Average Home Value: $440,917.44
Average Monthly Rent: $2,128.70
Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,774.66
Cheaper Option: Renting
New Jersey
Average Home Value: $598,385.33
Average Monthly Rent: $2,488.33
Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,765.60
Cheaper Option: Renting
New Mexico
Average Home Value: $272,596.54
Average Monthly Rent: $1,408.38
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,715.42
Cheaper Option: Renting
Read Next: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024
New York
Average Home Value: $450,550.64
Average Monthly Rent: $4,637.27
Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,835.28
Cheaper Option: Owning
North Carolina
Average Home Value: $296,107.28
Average Monthly Rent: $1,707.62
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,863.38
Cheaper Option: Renting
Learn More: Dave Ramsey: 7 Vacation Splurges That Are a Waste of Money
North Dakota
Average Home Value: $219,648.05
Average Monthly Rent: $1,002.45
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,382.23
Cheaper Option: Renting
Ohio
Average Home Value: $221,789.56
Average Monthly Rent: $1,462.05
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,395.71
Cheaper Option: Owning
Oklahoma
Average Home Value: $153,233.18
Average Monthly Rent: $1,233.26
Average Monthly Mortgage: $964.29
Cheaper Option: Owning
Oregon
Average Home Value: $443,292.40
Average Monthly Rent: $1,908.67
Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,789.61
Cheaper Option: Renting
Pennsylvania
Average Home Value: $245,253.83
Average Monthly Rent: $1,562.01
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,543.37
Cheaper Option: Owning
Rhode Island
Average Home Value: $529,788.13
Average Monthly Rent: $2,128.14
Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,333.92
Cheaper Option: Renting
South Carolina
Average Home Value: $265,894.80
Average Monthly Rent: $1,693.44
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,673.26
Cheaper Option: Owning
South Dakota
Average Home Value: $277,156.35
Average Monthly Rent: $1,242.41
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,744.13
Cheaper Option: Renting
Tennessee
Average Home Value: $257,620.56
Average Monthly Rent: $1,742.77
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,621.19
Cheaper Option: Owning
Texas
Average Home Value: $289,286.22
Average Monthly Rent: $1,767.53
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,820.46
Cheaper Option: Renting
Utah
Average Home Value: $511,211.47
Average Monthly Rent: $1,858.77
Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,217.02
Cheaper Option: Renting
Vermont
Average Home Value: $374,248.32
Average Monthly Rent: $2,514.63
Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,355.12
Cheaper Option: Owning
Virginia
Average Home Value: $312,503.76
Average Monthly Rent: $1,976.59
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,966.56
Cheaper Option: Owning
Trending Now: 10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month
Washington
Average Home Value: $559,616.71
Average Monthly Rent: $2,109.42
Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,521.63
Cheaper Option: Renting
West Virginia
Average Home Value: $141,289.57
Average Monthly Rent: $1,096.26
Average Monthly Mortgage: $889.13
Cheaper Option: Owning
Wisconsin
Average Home Value: $301,960.82
Average Monthly Rent: $1,300.26
Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,900.22
Cheaper Option: Renting
Wyoming
Average Home Value: $403,251.27
Average Monthly Rent: $1,141.04
Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,537.63
Cheaper Option: Renting
More From GOBankingRates
Social Security: Can Debt Collectors Garnish Your SSI Payments?
5 Things You Forgot To Do With Your Money in 2023 (and How to Do Them in 2024)
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cost of Renting vs. Owning a Home in Every State