Cost of Renting vs. Owning a Home in Every State

Jake Arky
·9 min read
Group4 Studio / Getty Images
Group4 Studio / Getty Images

According to conventional financial wisdom, it’s more cost-efficient to own a home than to rent one. But with high home prices across the U.S., is that still the case?

To find out the more affordable housing option, GOBankingRates analyzed the average price of renting versus owning a home in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. The study found that in the majority of states, it is actually cheaper to rent than to buy — though this goes by monthly cost and does not take into account the equity you build through homeownership.

So, while it may be more beneficial in the long term to own a home, in the short term it is actually cheaper to rent in many places in the U.S. Here’s a cost breakdown of renting versus owning in every state.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Average Home Value: $197,182.31

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,481.03

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,240.85

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

  • Average Home Value: $330,682.23

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,709.93

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,080.96

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Arizona

  • Average Home Value: $387,091.18

  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,295.38

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,435.94

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

  • Average Home Value: $174,454.61

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,290.56

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,097.83

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

choness / Getty Images/iStockphoto
choness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

  • Average Home Value: $792,377.47

  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,937.75

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $4,986.38

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

welcomia / Shutterstock
welcomia / Shutterstock

Colorado

  • Average Home Value: $599,580.84

  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,548.05

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,773.12

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Average Home Value: $499,878.84

  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,240.56

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,831.06

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Delaware

  • Average Home Value: $413,557.83

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,892.38

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,602.49

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

District of Columbia

  • Average Home Value: $715,350.97

  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,447.11

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $4,501.65

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Kruck20 / iStock.com
Kruck20 / iStock.com

Florida

  • Average Home Value: $579,698.00

  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,464.03

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,648

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

  • Average Home Value: $247,686.31

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,824.19

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,558.67

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto
sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

  • Average Home Value: $934,097.87

  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,712.95

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $5,878.21

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

  • Average Home Value: $455,282.52

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,714.24

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,865.06

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

  • Average Home Value: $204,558.70

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,676.93

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,287.27

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images
Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

  • Average Home Value: $212,932.99

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,341.29

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,339.97

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Average Home Value: $192,227.06

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,170.67

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,209.99

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

  • Average Home Value: $167,193.04

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,240.47

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,052.13

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Average Home Value: $157,695.35

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,305.90

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $992.37

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

  • Average Home Value: $177,175.53

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,371.23

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,114.95

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Average Home Value: $336,176.48

  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,119.46

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,115.54

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

Majestic_Aerials / Getty Images
Majestic_Aerials / Getty Images

Maryland

  • Average Home Value: $441,073.23

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,993.99

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,775.64

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

  • Average Home Value: $627,101.47

  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,551.18

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,946.31

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Michigan

  • Average Home Value: $241,988.81

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,478.15

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,522.82

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Davel5957 / Getty Images
Davel5957 / Getty Images

Minnesota

  • Average Home Value: $294,745.34

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,562.38

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,854.81

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

  • Average Home Value: $148,034.05

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,432.28

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $931.57

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Average Home Value: $224,190.56

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,363.55

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,410.82

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Average Home Value: $406,553.60

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,685.60

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,558.41

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

  • Average Home Value: $208,843.08

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,280.24

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,314.24

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

4kodiak / iStock.com
4kodiak / iStock.com

Nevada

  • Average Home Value: $449,802.73

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,823.90

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,830.58

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Average Home Value: $440,917.44

  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,128.70

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,774.66

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

  • Average Home Value: $598,385.33

  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,488.33

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,765.60

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Average Home Value: $272,596.54

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,408.38

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,715.42

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto
FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

  • Average Home Value: $450,550.64

  • Average Monthly Rent: $4,637.27

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,835.28

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

  • Average Home Value: $296,107.28

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,707.62

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,863.38

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Guy RD / Shutterstock.com
Guy RD / Shutterstock.com

North Dakota

  • Average Home Value: $219,648.05

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,002.45

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,382.23

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Average Home Value: $221,789.56

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,462.05

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,395.71

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com
Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

  • Average Home Value: $153,233.18

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,233.26

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $964.29

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

  • Average Home Value: $443,292.40

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,908.67

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,789.61

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Average Home Value: $245,253.83

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,562.01

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,543.37

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Average Home Value: $529,788.13

  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,128.14

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,333.92

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Average Home Value: $265,894.80

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,693.44

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,673.26

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

  • Average Home Value: $277,156.35

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,242.41

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,744.13

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Kruck20 / Getty Images
Kruck20 / Getty Images

Tennessee

  • Average Home Value: $257,620.56

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,742.77

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,621.19

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Texas

  • Average Home Value: $289,286.22

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,767.53

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,820.46

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto
f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

  • Average Home Value: $511,211.47

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,858.77

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,217.02

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vermont

  • Average Home Value: $374,248.32

  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,514.63

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,355.12

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

f11photo / Shutterstock.com
f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

  • Average Home Value: $312,503.76

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,976.59

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,966.56

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

©Shutterstock.com
©Shutterstock.com

Washington

  • Average Home Value: $559,616.71

  • Average Monthly Rent: $2,109.42

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,521.63

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

  • Average Home Value: $141,289.57

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,096.26

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $889.13

  • Cheaper Option: Owning

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images
Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

Wisconsin

  • Average Home Value: $301,960.82

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,300.26

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,900.22

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

  • Average Home Value: $403,251.27

  • Average Monthly Rent: $1,141.04

  • Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,537.63

  • Cheaper Option: Renting

