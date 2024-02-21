Cost of Renting vs. Owning a Home in Every State

Group4 Studio / Getty Images

According to conventional financial wisdom, it’s more cost-efficient to own a home than to rent one. But with high home prices across the U.S., is that still the case?

Check Out: Barbara Corcoran Says, ‘Forget About Florida,’ Move Here for Cheap Homes

Read Next: Housing Market 2024: Zillow Predicts 5 Hottest Home Trends That Homebuyers Will Be Looking For

To find out the more affordable housing option, GOBankingRates analyzed the average price of renting versus owning a home in all 50 states, plus the District of Columbia. The study found that in the majority of states, it is actually cheaper to rent than to buy — though this goes by monthly cost and does not take into account the equity you build through homeownership.

So, while it may be more beneficial in the long term to own a home, in the short term it is actually cheaper to rent in many places in the U.S. Here’s a cost breakdown of renting versus owning in every state.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

Average Home Value: $197,182.31

Average Monthly Rent: $1,481.03

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,240.85

Cheaper Option: Owning

Learn More: 10 Things Frugal People Always Do When They First Buy a House

For You: 5 Types of Homes That Will Plummet in Value in 2024

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Rocky Grimes / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alaska

Average Home Value: $330,682.23

Average Monthly Rent: $1,709.93

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,080.96

Cheaper Option: Renting

Trending Now: Housing Market 2024: Avoid Buying a Home in These 4 California Cities

Be Aware: 5 Places in Florida Where Home Prices Are Still Cheap

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Arizona

Average Home Value: $387,091.18

Average Monthly Rent: $2,295.38

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,435.94

Cheaper Option: Renting

Explore More: 7 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in Florida

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Arkansas

Average Home Value: $174,454.61

Average Monthly Rent: $1,290.56

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,097.83

Cheaper Option: Owning

choness / Getty Images/iStockphoto

California

Average Home Value: $792,377.47

Average Monthly Rent: $2,937.75

Average Monthly Mortgage: $4,986.38

Cheaper Option: Renting

Story continues

welcomia / Shutterstock

Colorado

Average Home Value: $599,580.84

Average Monthly Rent: $2,548.05

Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,773.12

Cheaper Option: Renting

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Average Home Value: $499,878.84

Average Monthly Rent: $2,240.56

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,831.06

Cheaper Option: Renting

Read More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024

©Shutterstock.com

Delaware

Average Home Value: $413,557.83

Average Monthly Rent: $1,892.38

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,602.49

Cheaper Option: Renting

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

District of Columbia

Average Home Value: $715,350.97

Average Monthly Rent: $2,447.11

Average Monthly Mortgage: $4,501.65

Cheaper Option: Renting

Kruck20 / iStock.com

Florida

Average Home Value: $579,698.00

Average Monthly Rent: $2,464.03

Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,648

Cheaper Option: Renting

Nate Hovee / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Georgia

Average Home Value: $247,686.31

Average Monthly Rent: $1,824.19

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,558.67

Cheaper Option: Owning

sorincolac / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Hawaii

Average Home Value: $934,097.87

Average Monthly Rent: $2,712.95

Average Monthly Mortgage: $5,878.21

Cheaper Option: Renting

Jennifer_Sharp / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Idaho

Average Home Value: $455,282.52

Average Monthly Rent: $1,714.24

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,865.06

Cheaper Option: Renting

Discover More: I Retired Early: Why Real Estate Investing Was the Secret to My Success

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Illinois

Average Home Value: $204,558.70

Average Monthly Rent: $1,676.93

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,287.27

Cheaper Option: Owning

Ron and Patty Thomas / Getty Images

Indiana

Average Home Value: $212,932.99

Average Monthly Rent: $1,341.29

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,339.97

Cheaper Option: Owning

benkrut / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Average Home Value: $192,227.06

Average Monthly Rent: $1,170.67

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,209.99

Cheaper Option: Renting

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kansas

Average Home Value: $167,193.04

Average Monthly Rent: $1,240.47

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,052.13

Cheaper Option: Owning

Check Out: These 5 Cities Are Becoming Popular With Baby Boomers: Should You Consider Them for Your Retirement Years?

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Average Home Value: $157,695.35

Average Monthly Rent: $1,305.90

Average Monthly Mortgage: $992.37

Cheaper Option: Owning

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Louisiana

Average Home Value: $177,175.53

Average Monthly Rent: $1,371.23

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,114.95

Cheaper Option: Owning

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Average Home Value: $336,176.48

Average Monthly Rent: $2,119.46

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,115.54

Cheaper Option: Owning

Majestic_Aerials / Getty Images

Maryland

Average Home Value: $441,073.23

Average Monthly Rent: $1,993.99

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,775.64

Cheaper Option: Renting

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Massachusetts

Average Home Value: $627,101.47

Average Monthly Rent: $2,551.18

Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,946.31

Cheaper Option: Renting

©Shutterstock.com

Michigan

Average Home Value: $241,988.81

Average Monthly Rent: $1,478.15

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,522.82

Cheaper Option: Renting

Davel5957 / Getty Images

Minnesota

Average Home Value: $294,745.34

Average Monthly Rent: $1,562.38

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,854.81

Cheaper Option: Renting

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Mississippi

Average Home Value: $148,034.05

Average Monthly Rent: $1,432.28

Average Monthly Mortgage: $931.57

Cheaper Option: Owning

Read Next: Barbara Corcoran Says Now Is the ‘Best Time’ To Buy a House: Here’s Why

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Average Home Value: $224,190.56

Average Monthly Rent: $1,363.55

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,410.82

Cheaper Option: Renting

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Average Home Value: $406,553.60

Average Monthly Rent: $1,685.60

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,558.41

Cheaper Option: Renting

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Nebraska

Average Home Value: $208,843.08

Average Monthly Rent: $1,280.24

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,314.24

Cheaper Option: Renting

4kodiak / iStock.com

Nevada

Average Home Value: $449,802.73

Average Monthly Rent: $1,823.90

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,830.58

Cheaper Option: Renting

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

Average Home Value: $440,917.44

Average Monthly Rent: $2,128.70

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,774.66

Cheaper Option: Renting

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

New Jersey

Average Home Value: $598,385.33

Average Monthly Rent: $2,488.33

Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,765.60

Cheaper Option: Renting

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Average Home Value: $272,596.54

Average Monthly Rent: $1,408.38

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,715.42

Cheaper Option: Renting

Read Next: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024

FilippoBacci / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New York

Average Home Value: $450,550.64

Average Monthly Rent: $4,637.27

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,835.28

Cheaper Option: Owning

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Carolina

Average Home Value: $296,107.28

Average Monthly Rent: $1,707.62

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,863.38

Cheaper Option: Renting

Learn More: Dave Ramsey: 7 Vacation Splurges That Are a Waste of Money

Guy RD / Shutterstock.com

North Dakota

Average Home Value: $219,648.05

Average Monthly Rent: $1,002.45

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,382.23

Cheaper Option: Renting

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Average Home Value: $221,789.56

Average Monthly Rent: $1,462.05

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,395.71

Cheaper Option: Owning

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Oklahoma

Average Home Value: $153,233.18

Average Monthly Rent: $1,233.26

Average Monthly Mortgage: $964.29

Cheaper Option: Owning

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Oregon

Average Home Value: $443,292.40

Average Monthly Rent: $1,908.67

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,789.61

Cheaper Option: Renting

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Average Home Value: $245,253.83

Average Monthly Rent: $1,562.01

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,543.37

Cheaper Option: Owning

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Average Home Value: $529,788.13

Average Monthly Rent: $2,128.14

Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,333.92

Cheaper Option: Renting

Kruck20 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Average Home Value: $265,894.80

Average Monthly Rent: $1,693.44

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,673.26

Cheaper Option: Owning

Jacob Boomsma / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Dakota

Average Home Value: $277,156.35

Average Monthly Rent: $1,242.41

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,744.13

Cheaper Option: Renting

Kruck20 / Getty Images

Tennessee

Average Home Value: $257,620.56

Average Monthly Rent: $1,742.77

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,621.19

Cheaper Option: Owning

Art Wager / Getty Images

Texas

Average Home Value: $289,286.22

Average Monthly Rent: $1,767.53

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,820.46

Cheaper Option: Renting

f11photo / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Utah

Average Home Value: $511,211.47

Average Monthly Rent: $1,858.77

Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,217.02

Cheaper Option: Renting

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vermont

Average Home Value: $374,248.32

Average Monthly Rent: $2,514.63

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,355.12

Cheaper Option: Owning

f11photo / Shutterstock.com

Virginia

Average Home Value: $312,503.76

Average Monthly Rent: $1,976.59

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,966.56

Cheaper Option: Owning

Trending Now: 10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month

©Shutterstock.com

Washington

Average Home Value: $559,616.71

Average Monthly Rent: $2,109.42

Average Monthly Mortgage: $3,521.63

Cheaper Option: Renting

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

West Virginia

Average Home Value: $141,289.57

Average Monthly Rent: $1,096.26

Average Monthly Mortgage: $889.13

Cheaper Option: Owning

Ultima_Gaina / Getty Images

Wisconsin

Average Home Value: $301,960.82

Average Monthly Rent: $1,300.26

Average Monthly Mortgage: $1,900.22

Cheaper Option: Renting

Davel5957 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Wyoming

Average Home Value: $403,251.27

Average Monthly Rent: $1,141.04

Average Monthly Mortgage: $2,537.63

Cheaper Option: Renting

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Cost of Renting vs. Owning a Home in Every State