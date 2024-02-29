The Cost for Single Parents To Raise a Family in Every State

DGLimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Being a single parent often means determining how to give your children the best opportunities in life on a single income. No matter where you live, figuring out how to budget so your little ones can thrive is a challenge. However, some states are certainly more affordable than others.

To give single parents a broader perspective on the cost of raising a family across the entire country, GOBankingRates searched for the annual cost of expenditures for single parents with at least one child.

Any parent knows that the annual costs of groceries, housing, utilities and transportation are essential parts of the budget, so these expenses were key in figuring out the costs of raising a kid in every state.

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $49,660

brytta / Getty Images

Alaska

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $70,412

wingedwolf / iStock.com

Arizona

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $60,964

dlewis33 / Getty Images

Arkansas

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,054

zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images

California

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $77,892

Colorado

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $59,108

CynthiaAnnF / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $63,439

AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $56,859

©iStock.com

Florida

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $56,634

Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Georgia

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,066

Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $101,401

Ron and Patty Thomas / iStock.com

Idaho

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $55,453

pabradyphoto / iStock.com

Illinois

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,797

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,178

Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,785

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Kansas

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $48,985

JT Crawford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,741

Larry Gibson / iStock.com

Louisiana

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,178

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $61,808

Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $65,520

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $82,392

Better Planet Media / iStock.com

Michigan

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,953

Minnesota

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $52,922

©iStock.com

Mississippi

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $48,535

Ianm35 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $49,772

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $57,871

marekuliasz / Getty Images

Nebraska

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,122

georgeclerk / Getty Images

Nevada

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $56,802

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,170

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,057

ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $52,866

bloodua / iStock.com

New York

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $70,806

Darwin Brandis / iStock.com

North Carolina

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,597

Christopher Cagney / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,203

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,259

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Oklahoma

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $48,479

jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,507

aimintang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,765

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $62,258

omersukrugoksu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,597

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

South Dakota

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,966

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,785

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $52,134

Utah

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $58,040

matejphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vermont

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,845

William Krumpelman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $57,309

MarkHatfield / iStock.com

Washington

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $65,238

ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $49,322

Wisconsin

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,484

Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com

Wyoming

Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,966

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the consumer unit of “Single Parent with at least one child” and found the annual cost of expenditures for that consumer unit, as well as the annual cost of necessities (groceries, housing, utilities and transportation) using the 2023 composite cost-of-living data from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 26, 2024.

