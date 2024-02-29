Advertisement
U.S. markets open in 1 hour 20 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    5,067.25
    -13.75 (-0.27%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    38,869.00
    -124.00 (-0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    17,871.75
    -43.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,045.40
    +2.00 (+0.10%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.68
    +0.14 (+0.18%)
     

  • Gold

    2,038.60
    -4.10 (-0.20%)
     

  • Silver

    22.54
    -0.10 (-0.42%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0828
    -0.0014 (-0.13%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.2740
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    14.10
    +0.26 (+1.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2639
    -0.0021 (-0.16%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    150.1420
    -0.4910 (-0.33%)
     

  • Bitcoin USD

    62,740.50
    +2,851.14 (+4.76%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    885.54
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,651.11
    +26.13 (+0.34%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    39,166.19
    -41.84 (-0.11%)
     

The Cost for Single Parents To Raise a Family in Every State

Laura Bogart
·5 min read
DGLimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DGLimages / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Being a single parent often means determining how to give your children the best opportunities in life on a single income. No matter where you live, figuring out how to budget so your little ones can thrive is a challenge. However, some states are certainly more affordable than others.

Learn More: How Far a $100,000 Salary Goes in America’s 50 Largest Cities
Try This: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

To give single parents a broader perspective on the cost of raising a family across the entire country, GOBankingRates searched for the annual cost of expenditures for single parents with at least one child.

Any parent knows that the annual costs of groceries, housing, utilities and transportation are essential parts of the budget, so these expenses were key in figuring out the costs of raising a kid in every state.

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Alabama

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $49,660

Explore More: 25 Safest and Cheapest Cities To Live in the South
Trending Now: A $150K Income Is ‘Lower Middle Class’ In These High-Cost Cities

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

brytta / Getty Images
brytta / Getty Images

Alaska

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $70,412

Find Out: ​​Here’s What the US Minimum Wage Was the Year You Were Born

wingedwolf / iStock.com
wingedwolf / iStock.com

Arizona

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $60,964

dlewis33 / Getty Images
dlewis33 / Getty Images

Arkansas

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,054

zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images
zorazhuang / iStock/Getty Images

California

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $77,892

Colorado

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $59,108

Check Out: 5 Unnecessary Bills You Should Stop Paying in 2024

CynthiaAnnF / Getty Images/iStockphoto
CynthiaAnnF / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Connecticut

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $63,439

AndreyKrav / iStock.com
AndreyKrav / iStock.com

Delaware

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $56,859

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Florida

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $56,634

Sean Pavone / iStock.com
Sean Pavone / iStock.com

Georgia

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,066

Read Next: Here’s the Cost To Retire Comfortably in Every State by Age

Art Wager / Getty Images
Art Wager / Getty Images

Hawaii

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $101,401

Ron and Patty Thomas / iStock.com
Ron and Patty Thomas / iStock.com

Idaho

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $55,453

pabradyphoto / iStock.com
pabradyphoto / iStock.com

Illinois

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,797

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Indiana

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,178

Discover More: I’m a Real Estate Agent: 5 Cities Where Homes Will Be the Best Bargains in 2024

Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Aaron Yoder / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Iowa

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,785

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

Kansas

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $48,985

JT Crawford / Getty Images/iStockphoto
JT Crawford / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Kentucky

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,741

Larry Gibson / iStock.com
Larry Gibson / iStock.com

Louisiana

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,178

Be Aware: Food Stamps: 4 Major Changes to SNAP Coming in 2024

Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Allard1 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maine

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $61,808

Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Alexphotographic / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Maryland

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $65,520

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Massachusetts

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $82,392

Better Planet Media / iStock.com
Better Planet Media / iStock.com

Michigan

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,953

Check Out: How Much Money You’d Owe If the National Debt Was Divided by Household

Minnesota

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $52,922

©iStock.com
©iStock.com

Mississippi

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $48,535

Ianm35 / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Ianm35 / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Missouri

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $49,772

Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Lightguard / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Montana

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $57,871

Read Next: How Much Money Do Americans Have in Their Bank Accounts in 2024?

marekuliasz / Getty Images
marekuliasz / Getty Images

Nebraska

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,122

georgeclerk / Getty Images
georgeclerk / Getty Images

Nevada

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $56,802

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Hampshire

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,170

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Jersey

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,057

Learn More: 10 Expenses Most Likely To Drain Your Checking Account Each Month

ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images/iStockphoto
ElFlacodelNorte / Getty Images/iStockphoto

New Mexico

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $52,866

bloodua / iStock.com
bloodua / iStock.com

New York

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $70,806

Darwin Brandis / iStock.com
Darwin Brandis / iStock.com

North Carolina

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,597

Christopher Cagney / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Christopher Cagney / Getty Images/iStockphoto

North Dakota

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,203

For You: SNAP Benefit Maximums Have Increased — How Much More You’ll Receive Per Month in 2024

Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Sean Pavone / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Ohio

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,259

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images

Oklahoma

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $48,479

jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com
jmoor17 / Shutterstock.com

Oregon

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,507

aimintang / Getty Images/iStockphoto
aimintang / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Pennsylvania

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,765

Try This: 11 Free TV Apps That’ll Let You Cut the Cable

DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto
DenisTangneyJr / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Rhode Island

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $62,258

omersukrugoksu / Getty Images/iStockphoto
omersukrugoksu / Getty Images/iStockphoto

South Carolina

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,597

DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com
DenisTangneyJr / iStock.com

South Dakota

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,966

Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto
Jonathan Ross / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Tennessee

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,785

Check Out: I’m a Frugal Shopper: 7 Things I Never Waste Money On

benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto
benedek / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Texas

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $52,134

Utah

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $58,040

matejphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto
matejphoto / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Vermont

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,845

William Krumpelman / Getty Images/iStockphoto
William Krumpelman / Getty Images/iStockphoto

Virginia

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $57,309

Find Out: Net Worth for Baby Boomers: How To Tell Whether You’re Poor, Middle Class, Upper Middle Class or Rich

MarkHatfield / iStock.com
MarkHatfield / iStock.com

Washington

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $65,238

ablokhin / iStock.com
ablokhin / iStock.com

West Virginia

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $49,322

Wisconsin

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,484

Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com
Ingo Dörenberg / iStock.com

Wyoming

  • Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,966

Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the consumer unit of “Single Parent with at least one child” and found the annual cost of expenditures for that consumer unit, as well as the annual cost of necessities (groceries, housing, utilities and transportation) using the 2023 composite cost-of-living data from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 26, 2024.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost for Single Parents To Raise a Family in Every State

Advertisement