The Cost for Single Parents To Raise a Family in Every State
Being a single parent often means determining how to give your children the best opportunities in life on a single income. No matter where you live, figuring out how to budget so your little ones can thrive is a challenge. However, some states are certainly more affordable than others.
To give single parents a broader perspective on the cost of raising a family across the entire country, GOBankingRates searched for the annual cost of expenditures for single parents with at least one child.
Any parent knows that the annual costs of groceries, housing, utilities and transportation are essential parts of the budget, so these expenses were key in figuring out the costs of raising a kid in every state.
Alabama
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $49,660
Alaska
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $70,412
Arizona
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $60,964
Arkansas
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,054
California
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $77,892
Colorado
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $59,108
Connecticut
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $63,439
Delaware
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $56,859
Florida
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $56,634
Georgia
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,066
Hawaii
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $101,401
Idaho
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $55,453
Illinois
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,797
Indiana
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,178
Iowa
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,785
Kansas
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $48,985
Kentucky
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,741
Louisiana
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,178
Maine
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $61,808
Maryland
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $65,520
Massachusetts
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $82,392
Michigan
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,953
Minnesota
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $52,922
Mississippi
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $48,535
Missouri
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $49,772
Montana
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $57,871
Nebraska
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,122
Nevada
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $56,802
New Hampshire
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,170
New Jersey
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,057
New Mexico
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $52,866
New York
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $70,806
North Carolina
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,597
North Dakota
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,203
Ohio
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,259
Oklahoma
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $48,479
Oregon
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,507
Pennsylvania
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,765
Rhode Island
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $62,258
South Carolina
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,597
South Dakota
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,966
Tennessee
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $50,785
Texas
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $52,134
Utah
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $58,040
Vermont
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $64,845
Virginia
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $57,309
Washington
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $65,238
West Virginia
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $49,322
Wisconsin
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $53,484
Wyoming
Annual Expenditures for a Single Parent: $51,966
Methodology: For this piece, GOBankingRates used the 2022 Consumer Expenditure Survey conducted by the Bureau of Labor Statistics for the consumer unit of “Single Parent with at least one child” and found the annual cost of expenditures for that consumer unit, as well as the annual cost of necessities (groceries, housing, utilities and transportation) using the 2023 composite cost-of-living data from the Missouri Economic and Research Information Center. All data was collected and is up to date as of Feb. 26, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: The Cost for Single Parents To Raise a Family in Every State