Here’s the Cost of Utilities in 50 Major Cities

Utilities are one of those expenses you can’t escape paying — and in some cities, you’ll pay a lot. Among the 50 most populated U.S. cities, New Yorkers have it the worst, with the monthly average utility bill hitting $570.52. Meanwhile, Seattle has the most affordable utilities, with an average monthly cost of $260.81.

Here’s a look at how utility costs compare in all 50 of the most populous U.S. cities, ranked from most affordable to most expensive.

Seattle

Average monthly utilities cost: $260.81

Portland, Oregon

Average monthly utilities cost: $302.89

Detroit

Average monthly utilities cost: $340.04

Indianapolis

Average monthly utilities cost: $341.93

Oakland, California

Average monthly utilities cost: $342.31

Colorado Springs, Colorado

Average monthly utilities cost: $350.27

Chicago

Average monthly utilities cost: $351.79

Louisville, Kentucky

Average monthly utilities cost: $351.79

Los Angeles

Average monthly utilities cost: $355.20

San Antonio

Average monthly utilities cost: $359.75

Miami

Average monthly utilities cost: $362.02

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Average monthly utilities cost: $362.40

Denver

Average monthly utilities cost: $364.68

Memphis, Tennessee

Average monthly utilities cost: $365.06

Houston

Average monthly utilities cost: $365.82

San Jose, California

Average monthly utilities cost: $366.95

Oklahoma City

Average monthly utilities cost: $368.09

El Paso, Texas

Average monthly utilities cost: $368.09

Long Beach, California

Average monthly utilities cost: $368.09

Virginia Beach, Virgnia

Average monthly utilities cost: $368.09

Albuquerque, New Mexico

Average monthly utilities cost: $368.47

San Francisco

Average monthly utilities cost: $369.61

Charlotte, North Carolina

Average monthly utilities cost: $372.64

Sacramento, California

Average monthly utilities cost: $373.02

Omaha, Nebraska

Average monthly utilities cost: $373.78

Austin, Texas

Average monthly utilities cost: $375.67

Raleigh, North Carolina

Average monthly utilities cost: $375.67

Nashville, Tennessee

Average monthly utilities cost: $376.43

Tucson, Arizona

Average monthly utilities cost: $376.81

Minneapolis

Average monthly utilities cost: $377.95

Dallas

Average monthly utilities cost: $379.08

Arlington, Texas

Average monthly utilities cost: $379.08

Mesa, Arizona

Average monthly utilities cost: $379.46

Fort Worth, Texas

Average monthly utilities cost: $380.98

Milwaukee

Average monthly utilities cost: $383.63

Kansas City, Missouri

Average monthly utilities cost: $384.39

Phoenix

Average monthly utilities cost: $385.91

Columbus, Ohio

Average monthly utilities cost: $387.04

Las Vegas

Average monthly utilities cost: $388.94

San Diego

Average monthly utilities cost: $389.70

Jacksonville, Florida

Average monthly utilities cost: $389.70

Wichita, Kansas

Average monthly utilities cost: $392.35

Atlanta

Average monthly utilities cost: $392.73

Washington

Average monthly utilities cost: $401.83

Baltimore

Average monthly utilities cost: $406.76

Philadelphia

Average monthly utilities cost: $408.27

Bakersfield, California

Average monthly utilities cost: $423.44

Fresno, California

Average monthly utilities cost: $426.09

Boston

Average monthly utilities cost: $442.77

New York

Average monthly utilities cost: $570.52

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top cities in terms of population to find the average utility cost for each. First, GOBankingRates found the total population of each city, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The top 50 cities were kept for this study. For each city on the list, the cost of living index for utilities was found, as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. Using the national average expenditure cost for utilities, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents, the monthly average utility expenditure costs were found. Cities were sorted to show the cheapest to the most expensive cost for utilities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 10, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Cost of Utilities in 50 Major Cities