Here’s the Cost of Utilities in 50 Major Cities

Utilities are one of those expenses you can’t escape paying — and in some cities, you’ll pay a lot. Among the 50 most populated U.S. cities, New Yorkers have it the worst, with the monthly average utility bill hitting $570.52. Meanwhile, Seattle has the most affordable utilities, with an average monthly cost of $260.81.

Here’s a look at how utility costs compare in all 50 of the most populous U.S. cities, ranked from most affordable to most expensive.

Seattle

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $260.81

Portland, Oregon

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $302.89

Detroit

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $340.04

Indianapolis

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $341.93

Oakland, California

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $342.31

Colorado Springs, Colorado

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $350.27

Chicago

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $351.79

Louisville, Kentucky

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $351.79

Los Angeles

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $355.20

San Antonio

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $359.75

Miami

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $362.02

Tulsa, Oklahoma

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $362.40

Denver

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $364.68

Memphis, Tennessee

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $365.06

Houston

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $365.82

San Jose, California

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $366.95

Oklahoma City

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $368.09

El Paso, Texas

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $368.09

Long Beach, California

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $368.09

Virginia Beach, Virgnia

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $368.09

Albuquerque, New Mexico

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $368.47

San Francisco

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $369.61

Charlotte, North Carolina

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $372.64

Sacramento, California

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $373.02

Omaha, Nebraska

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $373.78

Austin, Texas

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $375.67

Raleigh, North Carolina

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $375.67

Nashville, Tennessee

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $376.43

Tucson, Arizona

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $376.81

Minneapolis

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $377.95

Dallas

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $379.08

Arlington, Texas

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $379.08

Mesa, Arizona

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $379.46

Fort Worth, Texas

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $380.98

Milwaukee

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $383.63

Kansas City, Missouri

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $384.39

Phoenix

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $385.91

Columbus, Ohio

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $387.04

Las Vegas

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $388.94

San Diego

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $389.70

Jacksonville, Florida

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $389.70

Wichita, Kansas

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $392.35

Atlanta

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $392.73

Washington

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $401.83

Baltimore

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $406.76

Philadelphia

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $408.27

Bakersfield, California

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $423.44

Fresno, California

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $426.09

Boston

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $442.77

New York

  • Average monthly utilities cost: $570.52

Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top cities in terms of population to find the average utility cost for each. First, GOBankingRates found the total population of each city, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The top 50 cities were kept for this study. For each city on the list, the cost of living index for utilities was found, as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. Using the national average expenditure cost for utilities, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents, the monthly average utility expenditure costs were found. Cities were sorted to show the cheapest to the most expensive cost for utilities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 10, 2024.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Cost of Utilities in 50 Major Cities

