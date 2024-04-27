Here’s the Cost of Utilities in 50 Major Cities
Utilities are one of those expenses you can’t escape paying — and in some cities, you’ll pay a lot. Among the 50 most populated U.S. cities, New Yorkers have it the worst, with the monthly average utility bill hitting $570.52. Meanwhile, Seattle has the most affordable utilities, with an average monthly cost of $260.81.
Here’s a look at how utility costs compare in all 50 of the most populous U.S. cities, ranked from most affordable to most expensive.
Seattle
Average monthly utilities cost: $260.81
Portland, Oregon
Average monthly utilities cost: $302.89
Detroit
Average monthly utilities cost: $340.04
Indianapolis
Average monthly utilities cost: $341.93
Oakland, California
Average monthly utilities cost: $342.31
Colorado Springs, Colorado
Average monthly utilities cost: $350.27
Chicago
Average monthly utilities cost: $351.79
Louisville, Kentucky
Average monthly utilities cost: $351.79
Los Angeles
Average monthly utilities cost: $355.20
San Antonio
Average monthly utilities cost: $359.75
Miami
Average monthly utilities cost: $362.02
Tulsa, Oklahoma
Average monthly utilities cost: $362.40
Denver
Average monthly utilities cost: $364.68
Memphis, Tennessee
Average monthly utilities cost: $365.06
Houston
Average monthly utilities cost: $365.82
San Jose, California
Average monthly utilities cost: $366.95
Oklahoma City
Average monthly utilities cost: $368.09
El Paso, Texas
Average monthly utilities cost: $368.09
Long Beach, California
Average monthly utilities cost: $368.09
Virginia Beach, Virgnia
Average monthly utilities cost: $368.09
Albuquerque, New Mexico
Average monthly utilities cost: $368.47
San Francisco
Average monthly utilities cost: $369.61
Charlotte, North Carolina
Average monthly utilities cost: $372.64
Sacramento, California
Average monthly utilities cost: $373.02
Omaha, Nebraska
Average monthly utilities cost: $373.78
Austin, Texas
Average monthly utilities cost: $375.67
Raleigh, North Carolina
Average monthly utilities cost: $375.67
Nashville, Tennessee
Average monthly utilities cost: $376.43
Tucson, Arizona
Average monthly utilities cost: $376.81
Minneapolis
Average monthly utilities cost: $377.95
Dallas
Average monthly utilities cost: $379.08
Arlington, Texas
Average monthly utilities cost: $379.08
Mesa, Arizona
Average monthly utilities cost: $379.46
Fort Worth, Texas
Average monthly utilities cost: $380.98
Milwaukee
Average monthly utilities cost: $383.63
Kansas City, Missouri
Average monthly utilities cost: $384.39
Phoenix
Average monthly utilities cost: $385.91
Columbus, Ohio
Average monthly utilities cost: $387.04
Las Vegas
Average monthly utilities cost: $388.94
San Diego
Average monthly utilities cost: $389.70
Jacksonville, Florida
Average monthly utilities cost: $389.70
Wichita, Kansas
Average monthly utilities cost: $392.35
Atlanta
Average monthly utilities cost: $392.73
Washington
Average monthly utilities cost: $401.83
Baltimore
Average monthly utilities cost: $406.76
Philadelphia
Average monthly utilities cost: $408.27
Bakersfield, California
Average monthly utilities cost: $423.44
Fresno, California
Average monthly utilities cost: $426.09
Boston
Average monthly utilities cost: $442.77
New York
Average monthly utilities cost: $570.52
Methodology: For this study, GOBankingRates analyzed the top cities in terms of population to find the average utility cost for each. First, GOBankingRates found the total population of each city, as sourced from the U.S. Census American Community Survey. The top 50 cities were kept for this study. For each city on the list, the cost of living index for utilities was found, as sourced from Sperlings BestPlaces. Using the national average expenditure cost for utilities, as sourced from the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Expenditure Survey for all residents, the monthly average utility expenditure costs were found. Cities were sorted to show the cheapest to the most expensive cost for utilities. All data was collected on and is up to date as of April 10, 2024.
This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Here’s the Cost of Utilities in 50 Major Cities