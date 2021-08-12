U.S. markets close in 3 hours 46 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,452.93
    +5.23 (+0.12%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,436.50
    -48.47 (-0.14%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,791.78
    +26.64 (+0.18%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,238.44
    -11.91 (-0.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    69.37
    +0.12 (+0.17%)
     

  • Gold

    1,753.20
    -0.10 (-0.01%)
     

  • Silver

    23.20
    -0.29 (-1.23%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1747
    +0.0001 (+0.01%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3560
    +0.0170 (+1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3829
    -0.0039 (-0.28%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.3560
    -0.0620 (-0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,229.43
    -2,151.57 (-4.64%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,098.56
    -55.02 (-4.77%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,193.23
    -26.91 (-0.37%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,015.02
    -55.49 (-0.20%)
     

Costa Rica shows its high-level technological capabilities for the medical device industry

·4 min read

Medical devices are Costa Rica's main export product and the one with the highest growth in the first half of 2021.

Five Costa Rican companies will present plastic injection moulding, plasma-based technologies, precision engineering, robotics, assembly, etc.

ANAHEIM, California, Aug. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- With the aim of promoting the offering of technologies and capabilities of Costa Rican companies to an audience of professionals, executives and engineers from the global medical device sector; a Costa Rican delegation - composed of companies from the industry, the Promotora del Comercio Exterior (PROCOMER) [Foreign Trade Promoter] and the Coalición Costarricense de Iniciativas de Desarrollo (CINDE) [Costa Rican Coalition of Development Initiatives] - is participating in the sector's most important fair: Medical Design and Manufacturing (MD&M) West 2021.

From 10 to 12 August, the Costa Rican delegation will promote its medical device industry's exports and the benefits of its country as a key destination for investment in this type of companies.

This is the third time that Costa Rica participates with a country stand at MD&M West, where Precision Concepts, ATL Technology, Precision and Medical Components, Automatización Avanzada S.A. and SCM Metrología will exhibit their offerings in contract manufacturing, automation, medical device component manufacturing, plastic injection, plasma-based technologies, precision engineering, robotics, assembly, inspection of new products, among others. In addition, two industrial park developers - Coyol Free Zone and Portafolio Inmobiliario - will support the work of attracting investment to the country.

For Pedro Beirute Prada, General Manager of PROCOMER, Costa Rica's participation in this fair is strategic because it is the country's main export sector. "Precision and medical equipment makes up 35% of our country's total exports of goods. In addition, it experienced 46% growth in the first half of 2021 compared to the same period of the previous year. This makes it a priority sector because of its growth and capacity to generate employment, but also because of the linkages it generates with small and medium-sized local suppliers and the transfer of knowledge that are gradually energizing and strengthening the medical devices cluster we have in the country. The success and resilience of this sector translates into well-being for the country, which is what we seek with PROCOMER's export promotion strategy," he said.

Jorge Sequeira, General Director of CINDE, commented "Participation in this fair is one of the international promotion efforts in which we position Costa Rica as an investment destination. The space allows us to transmit to potential investors the value proposition of people, planet and prosperity and to reflect the environment of technological convergence that the country offers to attract leading companies in Industry 4.0, and that are also looking for reliable options for new nearshoring, an area in which Costa Rica has been leading for several years".

According to CINDE data, Costa Rica is home to a robust ecosystem of companies in the life sciences sector, comprising more than 80 multinationals in technology and medical devices committed to the mission of saving lives around the world. Furthermore, Costa Rica is home to 13 of the top 20 original equipment manufacturers and 16 leaders in cutting-edge technology.

For its part, PROCOMER data shows that the precision and medical equipment sector became Costa Rica's main export sector in 2018 and as of the first half of 2021, exported $2.502 billion. The main export product of this sector, and of the country in general, is medical devices, which in the first half of the year represented 34% of total exports of goods, with a growth of $777 million compared to the first half of the previous year.

MD&M West is one of the most relevant expositions in the medical device sector and is expected to have the participation of at least 13,000 professionals from the main medical device manufacturing companies. This fair is the convergence point for the sector, providing Costa Rican companies the opportunity to be one step ahead in the latest technologies, contacts and solutions in contract manufacturing, automation, manufacturing equipment, research and development, medical device components, materials, plastics, among others.

More presence in the United States

As of June 2021, PROCOMER has a new commercial office in a California city, from where it is strengthening the promotion of Costa Rican exports on the West Coast of the United States. This office is under the supervision of PROCOMER's Trade Promotion Office (TPO) in New York, headed by Director Maykool López. (link LinkedIn).

This new Costa Rican office on U.S. soil is in charge of offering Costa Rican products and services to buyers on the West Coast, as well as promoting the country's brand Esencial Costa Rica, seeking alliances with business chambers, entrepreneurship and innovation centers, etc.

For more information about Costa Rica and its exportable offer, please write to california@procomer.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/costa-rica-shows-its-high-level-technological-capabilities-for-the-medical-device-industry-301354498.html

SOURCE PROCOMER

Recommended Stories

  • FDA nearing COVID-19 booster approval, California new vaccine rules for schools

    Anjalee Khemlani joins Myles Udland and Julie Hyman&nbsp;to take an in-depth look at some of the latest COVID news, which includes: California’s decision to require all school employees to either get vaccinated or submit to weekly COVID testing and the FDA close to announcing the approval of COVID booster shots despite the World Health Organization push to halt on booster shots.

  • Tesla's Musk highlights chip supply issues in early tweet to Cathie Wood

    MARKET PULSE Tesla Inc. (tsla) Chief Executive Elon Musk took to Twitter Thursday to highlight continued supply chain issues facing the electric-car maker. Musk responded to a tweet from Cathie Wood, ...

  • The Dawn Of A New Era In Deepwater Drilling

    A new era has dawned in the deepwater drilling industry, and major players are willing to risk billions to reap the rewards

  • Biden’s OPEC+ Statement Is Meant for Domestic Consumption

    President BIden's national security adviser urged Russia, Saudi Arabia, and other oil producers to help the U.S. recovery. The message isn't meant for them.

  • 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire

    If $1 million was once the consensus target for retirement savings in the U.S., that appears to be changing. A recent Schwab Retirement Plan Services survey found that 401(k) plan participants across the country now believe they must save $1.9 … Continue reading → The post 401(k) Plan Participants Say They Need to Save This Much to Retire appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Nio vs. XPeng: Which is Coasting Toward Upside?

    The sale of Electric Vehicles (EVs) in China is booming due to the Chinese government’s push towards electric vehicles. According to a Reuters report from last week, EV sales in July at Chinese automakers like Li Auto (LI) and XPeng (XPEV) more than tripled from the same period a year back. However, according to a recent Bloomberg report, citing data from China's Passenger Car Association, Tesla (TSLA), which dominates the Chinese EV market, reported domestic shipments in China in July of just 8

  • I’m 33, earning $120,000 in tech, want to retire at 40, but have expensive medical needs — how can I achieve financial independence?

    Financial independence is such a great goal for anyone to have, and I’m so glad to hear you’re already diligently planning for the income streams you’ll need in this early or phased retirement. Insurance policy aside, try and make health expenses a line item all its own when you’re figuring out your budget for this next phase of your life.

  • US Class I Railroads To Feds: Don't Blame Us

    Much of the congestion occurring at intermodal rail terminals are ultimately related to factors beyond the control of the Class I railroads, and the railroads are doing all that they can to improve terminal throughput, assert the CEOs of U.S.-based Class I railroads to the Surface Transportation Board. The board had asked the Class I railroads in July to explain what they were doing to address the congestion occurring at intermodal terminals. STB also asked the railroads to describe how and when

  • DraftKings sees instant demand in new NFT marketplace

    DraftKings North America President Matt Kalish explains why now is the right time to launch DraftKings Marketplace.&nbsp;

  • Oil edges lower as IEA, OPEC reports highlight demand worries

    Oil futures trade slightly lower Thursday after monthly reports from the International Energy Agency and the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries raise concerns over prospects for demand growth.

  • China Signals More Regulation for Businesses in Coming Years

    (Bloomberg) -- China released a five-year blueprint calling for greater regulation of vast parts of the economy, providing a sweeping framework for the broader crackdown on key industries that has left investors reeling.The document, jointly issued late Wednesday by the State Council and the Communist Party’s Central Committee, said authorities would “actively” work on legislation in areas including national security, technology and monopolies. Law enforcement will be strengthened in sectors ran

  • Retirement Planning Upgrade Turns Your 401(k) Into A Cash Machine

    Coming soon: annuities in your 401(k) plan. This will add a major power tool to your retirement planning kit. But should you buy one?

  • Best Preferred Stock ETFs for Q4 2021

    Preferred stockholders have a higher claim to dividend payouts and the distribution of assets compared to common stockholders. In the event that a company liquidates, holders of preferred stock have a greater chance of getting paid.

  • Beyond Meat, Beyond Yoga and Beyond Paint use one bland word as a high-brow corporate mission statement

    A case in point: Beyond Meat had challenged the restaurant company Del Taco for trying to trademark the name “Beyond Taco.” In recent days, Beyond Meat withdrew its opposition, though representatives from Beyond Meat didn’t respond to comment about the situation or the company’s broader view of trademark matters. A representative for Del Taco declined comment.

  • China Goes After Online Insurance in Widening Crackdown

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s banking and insurance watchdog is stepping up scrutiny of the nation’s insurance technology platforms, widening a regulatory dragnet that has roiled global investors.The regulator has ordered companies and local agencies to curb improper marketing and pricing practices, and step up user privacy protection, according to a notice seen by Bloomberg News. It encouraged companies to address these issues voluntarily and said those that failed to comply would face “severe punishm

  • Dominion’s defamation case against Trump allies can proceed, judge says

    A federal judge cleared the way Wednesday for a defamation case by Dominion Voting Systems to proceed against Sidney Powell, Rudy Giuliani and Mike Lindell, allies of former President Donald Trump who had all falsely accused the company of rigging the 2020 presidential election.

  • Why NGL Energy Partners Plunged 15% Today Despite Higher Oil Prices

    NGL Energy delivered stupendous growth on its top line as crude oil prices rallied, but the market wasn't impressed. NGL Energy's water solutions segment – also its largest -- was the star performer, as the company processed nearly 1.7 million barrels of water per day, up 22% year over year thanks to higher production. NGL Energy is a diversified midstream energy partnership that transports, recycles, and disposes "produced water," which is the water produced as a byproduct of oil and gas extraction.

  • Is Gold Heading To $5,000?

    Equities and assets have significantly increased over the past year, but this run could be on the first leg, and gold might just emerge as one of the biggest winners

  • Cramer Cheers FuboTV, Here's What the Charts Say

    During the Lightning Round segment of "Mad Money" Tuesday night, a caller asked host Jim Cramer about FuboTV . "This looks like a dynamite quarter," said Cramer about the sports streaming service. Let's check out the charts.

  • Markets Remain Unfazed After Biden’s Push for More Oil

    Biden says $3.5 trillion budget plan will help families, China to tighten control on the private sector, Covid fight intensifies as employers are urged to require vaccines, and other news to start your day.