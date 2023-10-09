Costain Group (LON:COST) Has Some Way To Go To Become A Multi-Bagger

What trends should we look for it we want to identify stocks that can multiply in value over the long term? Firstly, we'll want to see a proven return on capital employed (ROCE) that is increasing, and secondly, an expanding base of capital employed. This shows us that it's a compounding machine, able to continually reinvest its earnings back into the business and generate higher returns. However, after investigating Costain Group (LON:COST), we don't think it's current trends fit the mold of a multi-bagger.

What Is Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)?

If you haven't worked with ROCE before, it measures the 'return' (pre-tax profit) a company generates from capital employed in its business. To calculate this metric for Costain Group, this is the formula:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.17 = UK£40m ÷ (UK£490m - UK£261m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to June 2023).

Therefore, Costain Group has an ROCE of 17%. In absolute terms, that's a satisfactory return, but compared to the Construction industry average of 11% it's much better.

In the above chart we have measured Costain Group's prior ROCE against its prior performance, but the future is arguably more important. If you're interested, you can view the analysts predictions in our free report on analyst forecasts for the company.

How Are Returns Trending?

There hasn't been much to report for Costain Group's returns and its level of capital employed because both metrics have been steady for the past five years. This tells us the company isn't reinvesting in itself, so it's plausible that it's past the growth phase. So unless we see a substantial change at Costain Group in terms of ROCE and additional investments being made, we wouldn't hold our breath on it being a multi-bagger.

On a side note, Costain Group's current liabilities are still rather high at 53% of total assets. This effectively means that suppliers (or short-term creditors) are funding a large portion of the business, so just be aware that this can introduce some elements of risk. While it's not necessarily a bad thing, it can be beneficial if this ratio is lower.

The Bottom Line On Costain Group's ROCE

In summary, Costain Group isn't compounding its earnings but is generating stable returns on the same amount of capital employed. Moreover, since the stock has crumbled 84% over the last five years, it appears investors are expecting the worst. Therefore based on the analysis done in this article, we don't think Costain Group has the makings of a multi-bagger.

