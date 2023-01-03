U.S. markets open in 2 hours 24 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,878.25
    +17.25 (+0.45%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    33,434.00
    +149.00 (+0.45%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,080.00
    +57.75 (+0.52%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,784.00
    +13.10 (+0.74%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    79.16
    -1.10 (-1.37%)
     

  • Gold

    1,838.20
    +12.00 (+0.66%)
     

  • Silver

    24.46
    +0.42 (+1.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0534
    -0.0134 (-1.25%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.8790
    0.0000 (0.00%)
     

  • Vix

    23.16
    +1.72 (+8.02%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1925
    -0.0125 (-1.04%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.0780
    +0.3660 (+0.28%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,734.42
    -1.92 (-0.01%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    387.02
    +4.65 (+1.22%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,567.29
    +115.55 (+1.55%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,094.50
    +0.80 (+0.00%)
     

Costamare Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend on Its Preferred and Common Stock

Costamare Inc
·3 min read
Costamare Inc
Costamare Inc

MONACO, Jan. 03, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (the “Company”) (NYSE: CMRE) has declared cash dividends of US $0.476563 per share on its 7.625% Series B Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series B Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR B), US $0.531250 per share on its 8.50% Series C Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series C Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR C), US $0.546875 per share on its 8.75% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series D Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR D) and US $0.554688 per share on its 8.875% Series E Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Stock (the “Series E Preferred Stock”) (NYSE: CMRE PR E). The dividend for the Series B Preferred Stock, the Series C Preferred Stock, the Series D Preferred Stock and the Series E Preferred Stock is for the period from October 15, 2022, to January 14, 2023. The dividend will be paid on January 17, 2023 to all holders of record as of January 13, 2023 of Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock.

The Company has also declared a quarterly dividend on its common stock of US $0.115 per share for the quarter ended December 31, 2022. The dividend for the common stock is payable on February 7, 2023, to holders of record of common stock as of January 20, 2023.

The declaration of a dividend is subject to the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company, and accordingly will depend on, among other things, the Company’s earnings, financial condition and cash requirements and availability, the Company’s ability to obtain debt and equity financing on acceptable terms as contemplated by the Company’s growth strategy, the restrictive covenants in the Company’s existing and future debt instruments and global economic conditions.

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world's leading owners and providers of containerships and dry bulk vessels for charter. The Company has 49 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 73 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 537,000 TEU (including two vessels that we have agreed to sell) and 45 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,436,000 DWT. Four of our containerships have been acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York by vessel-owning joint venture entities in which we hold a minority equity interest. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C”, “CMRE PR D” and “CMRE PR E”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could” and “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s belief regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption “Risk Factors”.

Company Contacts:
Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development, Investor Relations

Costamare Inc., Monaco
Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40
Email: ir@costamare.com


Recommended Stories

  • ‘Things were way tougher’: Charlie Munger has a blunt message for whiners worried about 'hardship.' Here are the stocks keeping Warren Buffett's right-hand man happy in tough times

    The 98-year-old investing legend has spoken.

  • Take Warren Buffett's Advice: Don't Buy Any Stock in 2023 Unless It Passes This Test

    The Oracle of Omaha won't even buy one share of a company if it doesn't meet this criterion.

  • 7 Sensational Stocks That Can Double Your Money in 2023

    The first phenomenal stock that has the potential to deliver triple-digit returns for its shareholders in the new year is biotech stock Novavax (NASDAQ: NVAX). Since hitting its all-time high during the COVID-19 pandemic, shares of Novavax have plunged as much as 97%. Novavax is one of a handful of drug developers that earned acclaim by running clinical trials for a COVID-19 vaccine.

  • 2 Ultra-High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy Hand Over Fist in 2023 and 1 to Avoid Like the Plague

    Two top-notch dividend stocks, with yields of 7.2% and 8%, are ripe for the picking, while another income stock with a yield of nearly 70% could be in for a rough year.

  • 4 Warren Buffett Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in 2023

    Berkshire Hathaway (NYSE: BRK.A)(NYSE: BRK.B) CEO Warren Buffett has a knack for outperforming Wall Street. This outperformance was on display, once again, during the 2022 bear market. Whereas the S&P 500 lost 19%, not including dividends paid, last year, Berkshire Hathaway's share price advanced 4%.

  • My wife and I live ‘an average life’ in the Bay Area making $320K. Last year, we bought a house for $200K over asking — now we don’t want to live in it. Should we get professional help?

    Question: I was a victim of FOMO during the housing market craziness and bought a house for $200,000 over the asking price. Since it’s a rental property, if you sell at a loss, you may be able to write off some of the loss on the property sale for tax purposes.

  • Dow Jones Futures Rise To Start 2023; Tesla Falls On This Red Flag

    Dow Jones futures kick off the 2023 stock market after a "stay away" year. Q4 Tesla deliveries hit a record, but missed lowered views again.

  • ‘The Likelihood of Recession in the Next 6 Months Is Low’: Credit Suisse Suggests 2 Stocks to Buy

    The conventional wisdom is saying that after the high inflation and severe market losses of 2022, we’re in for a rough ride going forward. But there are always contrarian voices, giving alternate opinions and predictions – and that’s what we’re getting from Jonathan Golub, chief U.S. equity strategist at Credit Suisse. Golub’s point is based on data. As he sees it, “The data looks a lot less recessionary that it did three or four months ago... The things [consumers] buy aren't going to go up as

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    Wall Street took a small step back last week. There are already enough investors who won't touch Altria because of the long-term concerns about tobacco as a growth industry, and it's not as if it has done much lately to skirt the market swoon of the past year.

  • Tesla Reports Record Fourth-Quarter Deliveries

    Thirty-one percent year-over-year growth from the electric-car maker wasn't enough to match analysts' consensus forecast for the quarter.

  • Tesla Didn’t Deliver Enough Cars During the Last 3 Months of 2022

    Tesla stock had a rocky 2022, and Tesla investors hoped that fourth-quarter EV deliveries would help get 2023 started with a bang. It looks like they’ll be disappointed, as the actual numbers fell short of expectations, sending Tesla stock lower in premarket trading Tuesday. On Monday, Tesla (ticker: TSLA) reported fourth-quarter deliveries of 405,278.

  • Where Will Rivian Stock Go in 2023?

    Rivian (NASDAQ: RIVN) has had an eventful first year as a public company, to say the least. It delivered vehicles to customers for the first time and grew production rapidly, but also ran into delays in ramping up production that have left investors unhappy.

  • Nearing Retirement? The 3 Best Defense Dividend Stocks to Buy Now

    The United States has been the world's biggest spender on defense for decades. Ongoing geopolitical tensions with Russia and China have encouraged further political support of national security investments; Congress recently approved the 2023 National Defense Authorization Act, a defense bill that puts spending at $858 billion for this upcoming year, an 8% increase over 2022. If you're nearing retirement, consider these defense stocks.

  • 23 Top Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold in 2023

    No one knows for sure what the new year will bring for investors. However, it's a good bet that quite a few solid companies will continue paying dividends quarter after quarter. Some of them could also have significant upside potential over the next 12 months.

  • Here Are Barron’s 12 Best Income Investments for the New Year

    While it might not be a feast now for income-oriented investors, it’s a lot better than the famine that prevailed for much of the past decade. Investors can get 3% to 5% yields on municipal bonds, 8% to 9% yields on junk debt, 6% to 8% on preferred stock, and 4% on risk-free short-term Treasuries. Within the stock market, there are yields of 5% to 9% on pipeline companies, 6% on telecom operators, 4% on real estate investment trusts, and 3% on utilities and a broad group of dividend-paying companies, including big banks.

  • 3 Stocks to Buy for 2023 That Are Practically Money Machines

    With this in mind, here are three stocks to buy for 2023 that are practically money machines. Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) should report 2022 revenue in the ballpark of $280 billion, with its Google Search product leading the way. With those kinds of huge numbers, it's not surprising that Alphabet has amassed a ginormous cash stockpile.

  • These Stocks Are Moving the Most Today: Tesla, NIO, Block, Disney, and More

    Tesla's deliveries in the fourth quarter set a record but miss analysts' expectations; Chinese electric-vehicle makers NIO, XPeng, and Li Auto report strong deliveries for December.

  • You Could've Become a Multimillionaire With Just $1,000 Invested in These 2 Stocks

    When you take a stake in a great company before everyone else sees that it's great and you have the patience to wait for it to succeed, you discover that you were lucky enough to own a share in what they're doing, and you profit handsomely from the hard work they put in as much as they do. In the case of Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), following such a strategy would have led to astronomical gains for the early investors who stayed patient. As little as $1,000 split equally between those two stocks at their initial public offerings (IPOs) would be worth a life-changing sum of money today.

  • 2 Top AI Stocks Ready for a Bull Run

    Artificial intelligence innovation will come from emerging start-ups as well as established tech giants.

  • Where Will Boeing Be in 3 Years?

    FCF is what's left over from net income after working capital requirements and capital expenditures have been taken out. It's the flow of cash in a year that can be used to make returns to investors (through dividends and share buybacks), fund acquisitions, or, as in Boeing's case, pay down debt. FCF should be a crucial focus for Boeing investors because it's gone south in recent years.