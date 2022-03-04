U.S. markets close in 4 hours 2 minutes

Costamare Inc. Sets The Date For Its Fourth Quarter 2021 Results Release, Conference Call And Webcast

Costamare Inc
·3 min read
In this article:
  • CMRE
  • CMRE-PB
  • CMRE-PC
  • CMRE-PD
  • CMRE-PE
Costamare Inc
Costamare Inc

Earnings Release: Wednesday, March 9, 2022, After Market Close
Conference Call and Webcast: Thursday, March 10, 2022, at 8:30 a.m. ET

MONACO, March 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Inc. (NYSE:CMRE), announced today that it will release its results for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021 after the market closes in New York on Wednesday, March 9, 2022.

Conference Call Details:

On Thursday, March 10, 2022 at 8:30 a.m. ET, Costamare’s management team will hold a conference call to discuss the financial results.

Participants should dial into the call 10 minutes before the scheduled time using the following numbers: 1-844-887-9405 (from the US), 0808-238-9064 (from the UK) or +1-412-317-9258 (from outside the US). Please quote "Costamare".

A replay of the conference call will be available until March 17, 2022. The United States replay number is +1-877-344-7529; the standard international replay number is +1-412-317-0088; and the access code required for the replay is: 4701527.

Live Webcast:

There will also be a simultaneous live webcast over the Internet, through the Costamare Inc. website (www.costamare.com). Participants to the live webcast should register on the website approximately 10 minutes prior to the start of the webcast.

About Costamare Inc.

Costamare Inc. is one of the world’s leading owners and providers of containerships for charter. The Company has 48 years of history in the international shipping industry and a fleet of 79 containerships, with a total capacity of approximately 586,000 TEU (including one secondhand vessel that we have agreed to acquire and two newbuild containerships currently under construction) and 44 dry bulk vessels with a total capacity of approximately 2,379,000 DWT (including seven secondhand vessels that we have agreed to acquire). Four of our containerships have been acquired pursuant to the Framework Deed with York by vessel-owning joint venture entities in which we hold a minority equity interest. The Company’s common stock, Series B Preferred Stock, Series C Preferred Stock, Series D Preferred Stock and Series E Preferred Stock trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbols “CMRE”, “CMRE PR B”, “CMRE PR C”, “CMRE PR D” and “CMRE PR E”, respectively.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could” and “expect” and similar expressions. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s 2020 Annual Report on Form 20-F (File No. 001-34934) under the caption “Risk Factors” and the Company’s Results for the Second Quarter and Six-Months Ended June 30, 2021 on Form 6-K (filed on July 28, 2021 with the SEC) under the caption “Risk Factor Update”.

Company Contacts:
Gregory Zikos - Chief Financial Officer
Konstantinos Tsakalidis - Business Development, Investor Relations

Costamare Inc., Monaco
Tel: (+377) 93 25 09 40
Email: ir@costamare.com


