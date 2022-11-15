U.S. markets closed

Costar Technologies, Inc. Announces Financial Results For the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

·8 min read

($ in thousands except per share amounts)

COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Costar Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets Group: CSTI) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.

Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022

  • Revenues of $16,365, a 29.4% increase compared to the third quarter of 2021.

  • Operating expenses were up 3.3% to $4,290, compared to $4,152 in the third quarter of 2021.

  • GAAP net income of $665, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $364, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Adjusted earnings of $1,002, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $641, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.

  • Adjusted EBITDA of $1,363, compared to $74 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.

Scott Switzer, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated "Our team has done a tremendous job over the last quarter navigating supply chain issues and improving production capacity. The decreased lead times enabled us to not only satisfy our customers but exceed their expectations. During the quarter we attended one of our largest tradeshows where we gained valuable insights from our customers on what we are doing right and how we can better serve them in the future. As we close out the year, we will continue to focus on enhancing our customer experience and capitalizing on new opportunities with our existing customer base."

Sarah Ryder, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, went on to say, "With supply chain and logistics challenges beginning to ease, we delivered our strongest revenue quarter in over two years. We enter the fourth quarter with a $6.3 million backlog and a continued focus on cost management and more efficiently utilizing our resources to decrease overall debt and deliver increased value to our shareholders."

The Company's independent auditors completed their analysis of the Company's financial condition. The Independent Accountant's Review Report, including financial statements and applicable footnote disclosures, is available on our website at www.costartechnologies.com.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

The Company defines adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, PPP loan forgiveness and accrual of Employee Retention Credit. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, PPP loan forgiveness and accrual of Employee Retention Credit. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release to GAAP income (loss):


Quarter
Ended
9/30/22

Quarter
Ended
9/30/21

Nine Months
Ended
9/30/22

Nine Months
Ended
9/30/21

Adjusted Earnings

1,002

(237)

641

(357)

Less:





    Stock-Based Compensation

(94)

(29)

(102)

(54)

    Intangible Amortization

(243)

(254)

(728)

(882)

    PPP Loan Forgiveness




3,060

    Accrual of Employee Retention Credit


884


2,660

Net Income (Loss)

665

364

(189)

4,427







Quarter
Ended
9/30/22

Quarter
Ended
9/30/21

Nine Months
Ended
9/30/22

Nine Months
Ended
9/30/21

Adjusted EBITDA

1,363

74

1,571

729

Less:





    Interest

(336)

(240)

(809)

(740)

    Income Taxes 

(8)

16

(23)

(51)

    Depreciation

(17)

(87)

(98)

(295)

    Intangible Amortization

(243)

(254)

(728)

(882)

    Stock-Based Compensation

(94)

(29)

(102)

(54)

    PPP Loan Forgiveness




3,060

    Accrual of Employee Retention Credit


884


2,660

Net Income (Loss)

665

364

(189)

4,427

These reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures should be considered together with the Company's financial statements. These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company's management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company's operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company's financial performance using some of the same measures as management. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for (or superior to) corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.

About Costar Technologies, Inc.

Costar Technologies, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of security solution products including surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders and high-speed domes. The Company also develops, designs, and distributes industrial vision products to observe repetitive production and assembly lines, thereby increasing efficiency by detecting faults in the production process. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the Company's shares currently trade on the OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol "CSTI". Costar was ranked as the 40th largest company in a&s magazine's Security 50 for 2022. Security 50 is an annual ranking by the magazine of the world's largest security manufacturers in the areas of video surveillance, access control and intruder alarms, based on sales revenue.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to grow revenue and earnings, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to the ability to diversify business across vertical markets, secure new customer wins, and launch new products. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risks and uncertainties.

You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.

COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS








(AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS)













September 30, 2022


December 31, 2021





(Reviewed)


(Audited)

ASSETS












Current assets








   Cash and cash equivalents



$

1


$

4

   Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts






      of $287 and $205, respectively


9,629



6,544

   Inventories




17,517



15,069

   Prepaid expenses and other current assets



2,774



3,562


Total current assets




29,921



25,179










Non-current assets









   Property and equipment, net




65



164

   Intangible assets, net




4,546



5,274

   Goodwill





5,574



5,574

   Right of use assets, net




899



1,214

   Other non-current assets




117



114






(661)





Total non-current assets



11,201



12,340











Total assets



$

41,122


$

37,519











LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
























Current liabilities








   Accounts payable



$

6,264


$

6,935

   Accrued expenses and other current liabilities


3,543



3,894

   Line of credit




15,000



9,337

   Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized 






       financing fees




2,216



2,807

   Current maturities of lease liabilities



513



732


Total current liabilities



27,536



23,705










Long-Term liabilities








   Deferred tax liability




179



179

   Non-current maturities of lease liabilities



464



608


Total long-term liabilities



643



787


Total liabilities




28,179



24,492










Stockholders' Equity








   Preferred stock








   Common stock




3



3

   Additional paid-in capital




158,004



157,899

   Accumulated deficit




(140,543)



(140,354)

Less common stock held in treasury, at cost



(4,521)



(4,521)


Total stockholders' equity



12,943



13,027











Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

41,122


$

37,519

 

 

COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES  





























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS














(AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NET INCOME PER SHARE)




















Three Months Ended September 30,



Nine Months Ended September 30,





2022


2021


2022


2021






(Reviewed)



(Reviewed)



(Reviewed)



(Reviewed)
















Net revenues



$

16,365


$

12,646


$

41,547


$

38,145

Cost of revenues




11,067



8,789



28,080



25,479
















Gross profit




5,298



3,857



13,467



12,666
















Selling, general and administrative expenses



3,819



3,413



11,314



10,778
















Engineering and development expense



471



739



1,558



2,357




































4,290



4,152



12,872



13,135
















Income (Loss) from operations



1,008



(295)



595



(469)
















Other income (expenses)















Interest expense




(336)



(240)



(809)



(740)


Other income, net




1



883



48



5,687

Total other income (expenses), net



(335)



643



(761)



4,947
















Income (Loss) before taxes




673



348



(166)



4,478

Income tax provision (benefit)



8



(16)



23



51
















Net income (loss)



$

665


$

364


$

(189)


$

4,427































Net income (loss) per share:














Basic



$

0.40


$

0.22


$

(0.11)


$

2.68
































Diluted



$

0.40


$

0.22


$

(0.11)


$

2.68































Weighted average shares outstanding:














Basic




1,654



1,652



1,653



1,649
































Diluted




1,674



1,655



1,653



1,652

 

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/costar-technologies-inc-announces-financial-results-for-the-third-quarter-ended-september-30-2022-301677755.html

SOURCE Costar Technologies, Inc.

