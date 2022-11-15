Costar Technologies, Inc. Announces Financial Results For the Third Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
($ in thousands except per share amounts)
COPPELL, Texas, Nov. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Costar Technologies, Inc. (the "Company") (OTC Markets Group: CSTI) announced today its financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022.
Financial Results for the Quarter Ended September 30, 2022
Revenues of $16,365, a 29.4% increase compared to the third quarter of 2021.
Operating expenses were up 3.3% to $4,290, compared to $4,152 in the third quarter of 2021.
GAAP net income of $665, or $0.40 per diluted share, compared to GAAP net income of $364, or $0.22 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.
Adjusted earnings of $1,002, or $0.60 per diluted share, compared to $641, or $0.39 per diluted share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.
Adjusted EBITDA of $1,363, compared to $74 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, is defined below.
Scott Switzer, the Company's Chief Executive Officer, stated "Our team has done a tremendous job over the last quarter navigating supply chain issues and improving production capacity. The decreased lead times enabled us to not only satisfy our customers but exceed their expectations. During the quarter we attended one of our largest tradeshows where we gained valuable insights from our customers on what we are doing right and how we can better serve them in the future. As we close out the year, we will continue to focus on enhancing our customer experience and capitalizing on new opportunities with our existing customer base."
Sarah Ryder, the Company's Chief Financial Officer, went on to say, "With supply chain and logistics challenges beginning to ease, we delivered our strongest revenue quarter in over two years. We enter the fourth quarter with a $6.3 million backlog and a continued focus on cost management and more efficiently utilizing our resources to decrease overall debt and deliver increased value to our shareholders."
The Company's independent auditors completed their analysis of the Company's financial condition. The Independent Accountant's Review Report, including financial statements and applicable footnote disclosures, is available on our website at www.costartechnologies.com.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
The Company defines adjusted earnings, a non-GAAP measure, as net income (loss) excluding stock-based compensation, amortization of acquisition-related intangible assets, PPP loan forgiveness and accrual of Employee Retention Credit. The Company defines adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure, as earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, stock-based compensation, PPP loan forgiveness and accrual of Employee Retention Credit. The following tables reconcile the non-GAAP financial measures disclosed in this release to GAAP income (loss):
Quarter
Quarter
Nine Months
Nine Months
Adjusted Earnings
1,002
(237)
641
(357)
Less:
Stock-Based Compensation
(94)
(29)
(102)
(54)
Intangible Amortization
(243)
(254)
(728)
(882)
PPP Loan Forgiveness
3,060
Accrual of Employee Retention Credit
884
2,660
Net Income (Loss)
665
364
(189)
4,427
Quarter
Quarter
Nine Months
Nine Months
Adjusted EBITDA
1,363
74
1,571
729
Less:
Interest
(336)
(240)
(809)
(740)
Income Taxes
(8)
16
(23)
(51)
Depreciation
(17)
(87)
(98)
(295)
Intangible Amortization
(243)
(254)
(728)
(882)
Stock-Based Compensation
(94)
(29)
(102)
(54)
PPP Loan Forgiveness
3,060
Accrual of Employee Retention Credit
884
2,660
Net Income (Loss)
665
364
(189)
4,427
These reconciliations of GAAP to non-GAAP measures should be considered together with the Company's financial statements. These non-GAAP measures are not meant as a substitute for GAAP but are included solely for informational and comparative purposes. The Company's management believes that this information can assist investors in evaluating the Company's operational trends, financial performance, and cash generating capacity. Management believes these non-GAAP measures allow investors to evaluate the Company's financial performance using some of the same measures as management. However, the non-GAAP financial measures should not be regarded as a replacement for (or superior to) corresponding, similarly captioned, GAAP measures.
About Costar Technologies, Inc.
Costar Technologies, Inc. develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of security solution products including surveillance cameras, lenses, digital video recorders and high-speed domes. The Company also develops, designs, and distributes industrial vision products to observe repetitive production and assembly lines, thereby increasing efficiency by detecting faults in the production process. Headquartered in Coppell, Texas, the Company's shares currently trade on the OTC Markets Group under the ticker symbol "CSTI". Costar was ranked as the 40th largest company in a&s magazine's Security 50 for 2022. Security 50 is an annual ranking by the magazine of the world's largest security manufacturers in the areas of video surveillance, access control and intruder alarms, based on sales revenue.
Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements, including statements regarding the Company's ability to grow revenue and earnings, that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements, including but not limited to risks related to the ability to diversify business across vertical markets, secure new customer wins, and launch new products. You can often identify forward-looking statements by words such as "believe," "may," "estimate," "continue," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "expect," "predict," "potential," or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations, but they involve risks and uncertainties. Actual results and the timing of events could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements as a result of the risks and uncertainties.
You should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statements. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, changes in assumptions, or changes in other factors affecting forward-looking information, except to the extent required by applicable laws.
COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS)
September 30, 2022
December 31, 2021
(Reviewed)
(Audited)
ASSETS
Current assets
Cash and cash equivalents
$
1
$
4
Accounts receivable, less allowance for doubtful accounts
of $287 and $205, respectively
9,629
6,544
Inventories
17,517
15,069
Prepaid expenses and other current assets
2,774
3,562
Total current assets
29,921
25,179
Non-current assets
Property and equipment, net
65
164
Intangible assets, net
4,546
5,274
Goodwill
5,574
5,574
Right of use assets, net
899
1,214
Other non-current assets
117
114
(661)
Total non-current assets
11,201
12,340
Total assets
$
41,122
$
37,519
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Current liabilities
Accounts payable
$
6,264
$
6,935
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities
3,543
3,894
Line of credit
15,000
9,337
Current maturities of long-term debt, net of unamortized
financing fees
2,216
2,807
Current maturities of lease liabilities
513
732
Total current liabilities
27,536
23,705
Long-Term liabilities
Deferred tax liability
179
179
Non-current maturities of lease liabilities
464
608
Total long-term liabilities
643
787
Total liabilities
28,179
24,492
Stockholders' Equity
Preferred stock
Common stock
3
3
Additional paid-in capital
158,004
157,899
Accumulated deficit
(140,543)
(140,354)
Less common stock held in treasury, at cost
(4,521)
(4,521)
Total stockholders' equity
12,943
13,027
Total liabilities and stockholders' equity
$
41,122
$
37,519
COSTAR TECHNOLOGIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
(AMOUNTS SHOWN IN THOUSANDS, EXCEPT NET INCOME PER SHARE)
Three Months Ended September 30,
Nine Months Ended September 30,
2022
2021
2022
2021
(Reviewed)
(Reviewed)
(Reviewed)
(Reviewed)
Net revenues
$
16,365
$
12,646
$
41,547
$
38,145
Cost of revenues
11,067
8,789
28,080
25,479
Gross profit
5,298
3,857
13,467
12,666
Selling, general and administrative expenses
3,819
3,413
11,314
10,778
Engineering and development expense
471
739
1,558
2,357
4,290
4,152
12,872
13,135
Income (Loss) from operations
1,008
(295)
595
(469)
Other income (expenses)
Interest expense
(336)
(240)
(809)
(740)
Other income, net
1
883
48
5,687
Total other income (expenses), net
(335)
643
(761)
4,947
Income (Loss) before taxes
673
348
(166)
4,478
Income tax provision (benefit)
8
(16)
23
51
Net income (loss)
$
665
$
364
$
(189)
$
4,427
Net income (loss) per share:
Basic
$
0.40
$
0.22
$
(0.11)
$
2.68
Diluted
$
0.40
$
0.22
$
(0.11)
$
2.68
Weighted average shares outstanding:
Basic
1,654
1,652
1,653
1,649
Diluted
1,674
1,655
1,653
1,652
