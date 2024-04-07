Costco: 11 Bulk Food Items To Buy To Save Money This Spring

Laser1987 / iStock.com

The spring months mean warmer weather is ahead and with it comes plenty of opportunities to host outdoor cookouts and prep for spring celebrations like graduations. Starting April 10 through May 5, Costco shoppers will be able to shop bulk grocery items in-warehouse and online and receive major savings only available to members.

What’s worth stocking up on? See which grocery items you must shop for at Costco this spring.

Pure Organic Layered Fruit Bars

Switch up your snacks with Pure Organic Layered Fruit Bars. Originally priced online at $15.99, Costco members receive $4 off their purchase.

Each fruit bar is made with fruit purees and juices. There are eight raspberry lemonade, 12 strawberry banana and eight pineapple passionfruit flavors inside every box.

OREO Cookies

On-the-go families packing lunches this spring will want to stock up on OREO cookies as a tasty lunchtime treat for kids and adults alike.

Originally priced at $13.49 online, members receive $3.50 off their purchase. Each box includes 12 cookie sleeves, making it easy to count out cookies into Ziploc bags and pack them into lunches.

Rao’s Homemade Marinara Sauce

Starting April 10, Costco members receive $3 off their purchase of Rao’s homemade marinara sauce in-warehouse.

This sale is applicable to two-count, 28-ounce size jars. Limit five per purchase.

Frito-Lay Classic Mix

Need some snacks handy after sports games and practices? Stock up by purchasing Frito-Lay classic mix at Costco. Members receive $5 off their original online price of $21.99.

Inside every box you’ll find 30 individually packaged bags of Cheetos, Lay’s Barbecue, Fritos, Lay’s Classic, Cool Ranch Doritos and Nacho Cheese Doritos. When we crunch the numbers, this comes out to paying about 57 cents per bag.

Best Foods Squeeze Mayonnaise

Planning spring and summer cookouts and know you’ll need condiments? Now’s a great time to take advantage of Costco’s sale on Best Foods squeeze mayonnaise.

Costco members receive $3 off their purchase when they shop in-warehouse. You’ll receive two bottles of squeeze mayonnaise weighing in at 25 fluid ounces each.

Royal Asia Vegetable Spring Rolls With Edamame

With 50 spring rolls in every box, Royal Asia vegetable spring rolls with edamame is a must-buy at Costco this spring.

Members receive $3 off their purchase when they shop in-warehouse. A signature soy ginger dipping sauce is also included.

Outshine Fruit Bars

Welcome back, popsicle season! Starting April 10, Outshine fruit bars will be $3 off in-warehouse for Costco members.

There are 24 fruit bars in every box. Flavors include strawberry, mango, grape and tangerine. Stock the freezer now for fun desserts the whole household will love.

Good Foods Chunky Traditional Guacamole

Heading to an office potluck or backyard BBQ and need to bring something along? You can’t go wrong with Good Foods chunky traditional guacamole. This three-pack will be $4 off in-warehouse starting April 10.

With no added sugars or preservatives, this keto- and paleo-friendly dip is sure to be a hit — and run out quickly with snackers.

Babybel Mini Snack Cheese

Snackable cheese, anyone? Costco members receive $4.30 off their purchase of Babybel mini snack cheese when they shop in-warehouse.

Inside every bag, you’ll find 36 individually wrapped pieces of cheese. Simply unpeel to enjoy creamy and delicious snackable cheese.

Tyson Panko Breaded Chicken Breast Tenderloins

Your dinner plans are made easy this spring when you pick up a bag of Tyson panko breaded chicken breast tenderloins. Costco members receive $5.50 off their purchase when they shop in-warehouse.

Each bag weighs in at five pounds and according to the Costco members-only savings guide, there’s no limit on the amount you can buy. Get a few bags so you have plenty on hand in your freezer.

IZZE Sparkling Juice Variety Pack

While not technically a food item, the IZZE sparkling juice variety pack should definitely be added to your Costco shopping cart this spring. Originally priced online at $19.99, Costco members receive $5 off their purchase.

Inside every box, you’ll find 24 cans with sparkling flavors including strawberry, blackberry, mango and apple.

