Costco’s 8 Best Clothing Deals in April 2024

Visiting the clothing department is a must during your April shopping trip at Costco. Starting April 10 through May 5, Costco members will receive big savings on apparel and shoes to add to their wardrobes ahead of the spring season.

What’s going to be on sale? Read on to see which clothing deals you can’t pass up at Costco.

Weatherproof Vintage Men’s Tech Pant

Originally priced at $16.97, members receive $5 off manufacturer’s savings on their purchase of Weatherproof vintage men’s tech pants.

These pants feature a flex waistband and several pockets. There are two front-hand pockets and two back pockets with one having a zipper closure. Several men’s sizes and colors, including tan, black and blue, are available to choose from.

Unionbay Men’s Cargo Short

Starting April 10, Unionbay men’s cargo shorts will be $4 off their original online price of $18.99.

These cargo shorts come in tan, gray, blue and green colors with several men’s sizes available to shop. Each pair of cargo shorts features secure, oversized back pockets with Velcro closure, a flex waist and a relaxed fit.

32 Degrees Men’s Cool Tee

Originally priced online at $13.99, Costco members will be able to save $3 off their purchase of 32 Degrees men’s cool tees.

Each pack includes three short-sleeve, lightweight tees. Pick from the white pack with three white tees or the black pack with three black tees. Men’s sizes range from small to XX-large.

Mondetta Ladies’ Active Ribbed Bike Short

Bike ride in style with Mondetta ladies’ active ribbed bike shorts. Originally priced online at $14.99, Costco members receive $3 off their purchase.

Each pair of bike shorts features side pockets, an inner drawcord at the waistband and moisture wicking. Shop a wide range of women’s sizes and choose from several colors including black, green and pink.

32 Degrees Ladies’ Tech Skort

Starting April 10, 32 Degrees ladies’ tech skort will be $3 off its original online price of $14.99.

Skorts, as a fashion refresher, are shorts with a flap across the front to give off the appearance of looking like a skirt. Each skort features two front pockets and a side zippered pocket. Colors to shop include black, blue, purple and beige available in women’s sizes ranging from X-small to 3X.

Briggs Ladies’ Linen Blend Pant

Ease into the warmth of the spring season with Briggs ladies’ linen blend pants. Originally priced online at $15.99, Costco members receive $3 off their purchase.

These lightweight pants include two front slash pockets, a comfort stretch paper bag waistband and a faux fly and button closure. A wide variety of women’s pant sizes are available to shop with color options including tan, black and blue.

Banana Republic Ladies’ Blouse

Dress up your work from home ensemble with a Banana Republic ladies’ blouse. Originally priced online at $15.99, Costco members receive $3 off their purchase.

Pick from several colors including red, black, blue and white with plenty of women’s sizes to shop. Each blouse features a rounded hem, a front pleat accent and a below-waist fit.

DV by Dolce Vita Ladies’ Ballet Flat

Now through April 30, Costco members receive $6 off their online purchase of DV by Dolce Vita ladies’ ballet flat.

Each pair of lightweight flats features a cushioned insole and an easy slip-on style. Choose from beige or black in women’s shoe sizes ranging from size 6 to size 10.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Costco’s 8 Best Clothing Deals in April 2024