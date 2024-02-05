Costco: 9 Best Clothing Deals in February 2024

jetcityimage / iStock.com

Need to grab a few articles of clothing this February? Shoppers heading to Costco will find unbeatable clothing deals for every member of the family. From ladies’ jackets to men’s joggers and kids’ tops and pants, there is a must-have for everyone at prices you’ll love.

Save the dates for these clothing items while they’re still on sale! Here are Costco’s best nine clothing deals.

Mondetta Ladies’ Active Dress With Shorts

Originally priced at $24.99, Costco members receive $10 off their purchase of Mondetta ladies’ active dress with shorts when they shop online.

Get a head start prepping your spring wardrobe with this active dress featuring separate shorts. Choose from a wide variety of women’s sizes and blue and black colors. This sale is valid through Feb. 25.

Lee Youth Joggers

Costco members who purchase the Lee Youth Joggers receive $4 off the original price of $14.99 now through Feb. 25.

A set of two fleece-lined joggers are included in each package and available in several youth sizes. Pick from joggers in black, blue and green colors.

Mondetta Ladies’ Straight Leg Cargo Pants

If you need a new pair of cargo pants, shop the sale on Mondetta ladies’ straight leg cargo pants now through Feb. 25. These pants are $4 off their original price of $18.99.

Each pair of cargo pants features an adjustable drawcord, two hand pockets and an elasticated waistband. Shop several women’s sizes and pant colors including back, gray and red.

Vintage America Ladies’ Anorak Jacket

Now through Feb. 12, Costco members receive $5 off their purchase of Vintage America ladies’ anorak jacket.

This heavyweight jacket is available in green and tan colors and in a wide range of women’s sizes. Additional features include two chest patch pockets, two bottom patch pockets and a self fabric locker loop at the back neck and back yoke.

32 Degrees Ladies’ Quilted Jacket

In need of a lightweight jacket once the weather starts warming up? Add the 32 Degrees ladies’ quilted jacket to your Costco shopping cart and receive $4 off its original price through Feb. 11.

Each women’s jacket features a full snap front and two hand pockets. Pick from tan or green colors and shop a wide selection of women’s sizes.

Mondetta Men’s Performance Joggers

Now through Feb. 25, Costco members receive $3 off their purchase of Mondetta men’s performance joggers.

Each pair of joggers features an elastic waistband, zippered side pockets and a cell phone pocket and stretch fabric for maximum comfort. Joggers are available in several men’s sizes and blue, gray and black colors.

Pekkle Kids’ Pants

Cold weather days mean stocking up on Pekkle kids’ pants during your Costco run. Members receive $3 off when they shop now through Feb. 13.

Each set includes a three-pack of kids’ pants. The gray pack includes one gray cargo jogger, one brown jogger and one blue woven denim jogger. The blue pack includes one gray legging, one black legging and one stretch denim legging. All pants are pull-on bottoms and available in a wide range of kids’ sizes.

Pekkle Kids’ Long Sleeve Tops

While you’re shopping for kids’ pants, consider grabbing a pack of Pekkle kids’ long sleeve tops before heading to checkout. Costco members receive $3 off their purchase now through Feb. 13.

Similar to the pants, Costco members receive three kids’ long sleeve tops inside every pack. The blue pack includes one striped Henley-style top, one orange top and one blue top. The pink pack includes one pink striped ribbed top, one brown ribbed top and one blue ribbed Henley-style top. All tops are available in several kids’ sizes.

Mondetta Ladies’ Jacquard Full-Zip Jacket

Now through Feb. 25, Costco shoppers receive $4 off their purchase of Mondetta ladies’ jacquard full-zip jacket.

Available in blue, black and purple shades and in a wide range of women’s sizes, this midweight jacket features a stand collar, side pockets and thumbholes. Wear this stylish jacket on your way to a spin class, as you grocery shop or during any other errand runs.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Costco: 9 Best Clothing Deals in February 2024