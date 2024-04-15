Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 12 Standout Buys in April 2024

855684128 / iStock.com

It can be tough to leave Costco — which feels like a universe unto itself — without a shopping cart overflowing with stuff.

Keep in mind, there are some items that aren’t worth the money at Costco, usually because of the large quantities you have to purchase. For instance, most spices (there are exceptions!) will lose their freshness and flavor before you go through a monster-sized container. You can also get eggs cheaper at stores like Aldi or Lidl, and in smaller quantities to fit your refrigerator.

What, then, are the Costco buys that are worth your hard-earned dollars? Carol — a longtime Costco employee, mom and wife — shared the best deals of the month with the GOBankingRates team. We couldn’t resist adding some of our own favorites, too. Here are the best Costco deals right now.

1. Vintage America Ladies Anorak Jacket

Spring weather can be difficult to predict. One minute you want to bundle up in your favorite hoodie, and the next, a lightweight jacket suffices. The Vintage America Ladies Anorak Jacket, a favorite of Carol’s, has dropped in price to $17, making it a fantastic value.

“Great for spring and cute,” Carol said. The four pockets make it perfect for stowing all your stuff while you’re out shopping.

2. Solo Stoves

Imagine how comfy it would feel to wear that jacket around your own backyard firepit? A perpetually popular product, the Solo Stove now comes in a Bonfire 2.0 bundle with stand, spark shield, cover and carrying case for just $349.

This firepit sets up in seconds and is perfect for roasting s’mores and making memories. You could also grab a two-pack of tabletop Solo Stove Mesa XL table top fire pits for just $159 online.

“These were popular at Christmas,” Carol said.

Available in your choice of red and white or black and blue, these will make the perfect addition to your picnic table for any spring or summer gathering.

3. Tommy Bahama Destination Relaxation XL Jumbo Padded Club Chair

Whether you’re tailgating, camping, or relaxing in the backyard, the Tommy Bahama Destination Relaxation XL Jumbo Padded Club Chair elevates the experience of an ordinary camp chair with unprecedented comfort. The overly padded seat has an all-season cover that is durable and helps keep you cool.

It features an extra-large cupholder for Stanley-sized jumbo tumblers, and a carrying bag with shoulder straps for easy transport.

4. Island Way Sorbet

Carol said her favorite frozen treat is back at Costco, just in time for summer. Island Way Sorbet offers individually wrapped frozen fruit sorbets that come in their own natural fruit shell or skin, making them fun as well as delicious.

Each box includes three each of Heavenly Coconut, Ruby Red Berry, Passionate Mango and Zesty Pomegranate. Cool off at the beach or put the perfect topper on your next barbecue by doling these out for dessert.

5. Seven Sisters Real Cocoa Sunflower Cereal

Whether you’re looking for a quick breakfast, an easy snack, or it’s just one of those days where you’re going to pour a bowl of cereal for dinner, you might want healthier cereal options.

Seven Sundays Real Cocoa Sunflower Cereal has just 1 gram of added sugar, and is made with sunflower seeds, real cocoa, coconut sugar and Medjool dates. It rolled out in Costco locations across the U.S. this year, with a big 16 oz. bag priced at $10.

6. Dash Multi-Plate Mini Waffle Maker with Removable Plates

You’ll want to make breakfast-for-dinner every night once you grab this Dash Multi-Plate Mini Waffle Maker with seven removable plates featuring fun seasonal designs. Choose from a bumblebee, heart, clover, bunny, sunflower, or traditional round waffles. The plates are dishwasher safe for easy clean-up, while the non-stick coating means you’ll get perfect-looking waffles with no fuss every time. The small footprint also makes it perfect for dorm rooms, small apartments, RVs, or tiny homes.

I have long been a fan of Dash products, so when I saw this at my local Costco for $30 before Easter, I had to grab it. Now I feel like I need a few more to make waffles for the whole family at one time!

7. Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

What goes better than chicken and waffles? Carol recommended the KS lightly breaded chicken nuggets, comparing them to the Just Bare brand, which has also been compared to Chick-Fil-A nuggets.

“Best part?” Carol said. “Much cheaper! My location has them for $13.99 a bag, compared to Just Bare at $17.99. In today’s economy I’m happy to save $4 — even though it’s a store brand and not a name brand!”

8. Oral-B Smart Clean 360 Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (2-pack)

Oral-B iO Smart Clean 360 Reachargeable Toothbrush Twin Pack (on sale for $80 online after $20 off) includes five brushing settings, 360 degree visible pressure sensors to protect your gums, and a built-in timer to ensure your teeth get clean. Download the Oral-B App for personalized coaching. It will change the way you care for your teeth.

9. Morey’s Marinated Wild Alaskan Salmon Seasoned Grill

If you’re looking for another easy weeknight dinner, pick up a box of Morey’s Marinated Wild Alaskan Salmon at your local club. It’s listed as a bestseller on Instacart, and comes in a choice of Seasoned Grill — with garlic, basil, salt, and red pepper seasoning — as well as “Steakhouse” and Lemon Herb flavors.

The company told us you can now find Morey’s in Costco wholesale clubs, but look for it in snazzy new packaging with a black background. You’ll get 6 fillets per box, which is enough to feed a larger family or heartier appetites. I have cooked it previously in my Ninja air fryer and it was a winner for a fast and healthy dinner.

10. Rao’s Homemade Calabrian Chili Marinara

Rao’s is revered as a sauce that has less sugar and fewer carbs than many other brands. Plus, the taste is absolutely amazing. Carol spotted this new flavor, Calabrian Chili Marinara, and immediately knew Costco shoppers would go wild. You can get two 22-ounce jars for $14.99.

Carol isn’t into spicy foods and hasn’t tasted it, but recommended it for anyone who is trying to eat healthier in the new year and likes their foods with a kick.

11. Kinder’s Spices

If you are wondering what spices our super-shopper Costco employee does enjoy, it’s the Kinder’s variety. “My favorite spice!” she said, holding up a container of Kinder’s Caramelized Onion Butter. “I even use it on popcorn.”

Keep in mind, this flavor may only be found in stores, but you can grab two 11 oz. containers of Garlic & Herb with Sea Salt and Lemon — or two 10.4 oz. containers of Buttery Steakhouse — for $21.99 each online.

While some spices at Costco come in containers too large to be practical for the average at-home cook, we bet you will burn through these before they lose flavor.

12. Food Court Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

To the chagrin of many Costco shoppers, the wholesale club replaced its giant twisted churro in the food court earlier this year with an even larger double chocolate chunk cookie. “It was so good, but really rich,” Carol said.

Confessing that she tries to avoid both the churro and the chocolate chip cookie due to their high sugar content, Carol said the cookie was a one-time treat. At $2.49, it costs a dollar more than the churro, but it’s definitely large enough to share. In fact, with 750 calories in one cookie, you might want to consider splitting this cookie with three or four friends.

