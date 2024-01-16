Costco’s Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys in January 2024

artran / Getty Images

It can be tough to leave Costco — which feels like a universe unto itself — without a shopping cart overflowing with stuff.

But there are some items that aren’t worth the money at Costco, usually because of the large quantities you have to purchase. I passed up a dozen bagels with an expiration date two days into the future. If I had more freezer space, I might have splurged. And my family can rarely eat their enormous pumpkin pie before it starts to spoil, either.

What, then, are the Costco buys that are worth your hard-earned dollars? Carol — a longtime Costco employee, mom and wife — shared the best deals of the month with the GOBankingRates team. We couldn’t resist adding some of our own favorites, too. Here are the best Costco deals right now.

Vintage America Ladies Anorak Jacket

Ice and snow in many parts of the country indicate that winter is here. But inside the wide aisles of your local Costco club, it’s okay to start thinking about spring. Carol didn’t hesitate to scoop up this utility jacket with four handy pockets. “Great for spring and cute,” she said.

That’s a lucky pickup for Carol, who lives in Florida, as she’s probably wearing it now. The rest of us should grab it now in both tan and green for $26.99 each. It’s sure to become a spring fashion staple.

Solo Stoves

Imagine how great it would be to wear that jacket around your own backyard firepit? New to Costco right now, Solo Stove offers the Bonfire 2.0 bundle with stand, spark shield, cover and carrying case for just $349. This firepit sets up in seconds and is perfect for roasting s’mores and making memories.



You could also grab a two-pack of tabletop Solo Stove Mesa fire pits for just $119 in store or $129 online, which includes shipping. “These were popular at Christmas,” Carol said.

Buy a pack now to stock up for the holidays or grab them to place on tables for your summer parties. The asterisk on the in-store signage indicates they may not be around for much longer.

Oral-B Smart Clean Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush (2-pack)

This Oral-B iO Smart Clean Twin Pack (on sale for $69.99) includes five brushing settings and a built-in timer to ensure your teeth get clean. Download the Oral-B App for personalized coaching. It will change the way you care for your teeth.

Kirkland Signature Lightly Breaded Chicken Breast Chunks

When it comes to healthy eating, Kirkland Signature products make it easy and affordable. Carol recommended the KS lightly breaded chicken nuggets, comparing them to the Just Bare brand, which has also been compared to Chick-Fil-A nuggets.

“Best part?” Carol said. “Much cheaper! My location has them for $13.99 a bag, compared to Just Bare at $17.99. In today’s economy I’m happy to save $4 — even though it’s a store brand and not a name brand!”

Morey’s Marinated Wild Alaskan Salmon Seasoned Grill

If you’re looking for another easy weeknight dinner, pick up a box of Morey’s Marinated Wild Alaskan Salmon at your local club. It’s listed as a bestseller on Instacart and comes in a choice of Seasoned Grill — with garlic, basil, salt, and red pepper seasoning — as well as “Steakhouse” and Lemon Herb flavors.

The company told us you can now find Morey’s in Costco wholesale clubs, but look for it in snazzy new packaging with a black background. You’ll get 6 fillets per box, which is enough to feed a larger family or heartier appetites. I have cooked it previously in my Ninja air fryer and it was a winner for a fast and healthy dinner.

Rao’s Homemade Calabrian Chili Marinara

Rao’s is revered as a sauce that has less sugar and fewer carbs than many other brands. Plus, the taste is absolutely amazing. Carol spotted this new flavor, Calabrian Chili Marinara, and immediately knew Costco shoppers would go wild. You can get two 22-ounce jars for $14.99.

Carol isn’t into spicy foods so hasn’t tasted it, but recommended it for anyone who is trying to eat healthier in the new year and likes their foods with a kick.

Kinder’s Spices

If you are wondering what spices our super-shopper Costco employee does enjoy, it’s the Kinder’s variety. “My favorite spice!” she said, holding up a container of Kinder’s Caramelized Onion Butter. “I even use it on popcorn.”

Keep in mind this flavor may only be found in stores, but you can grab two 11 oz. containers of Garlic & Herb with Sea Salt and Lemon — or two 10.4 oz. containers of Buttery Steakhouse — for $21.99 each online. On my latest Costco run, I noticed a customer in line with these in her cart. I was a little jealous I didn’t think to grab some of my own!

While some spices at Costco come in containers too large to be practical for the average at-home cook, we bet you will burn through these before they lose flavor.

Hershey and Peep’s Beauty Sponges

These make-up sponges are going viral on TikTok with candy lovers of all ages. Carol told us, “Cute Easter item for the teens that use makeup.”

Before Carol mentioned them, I already picked these up for my teen who loves chocolate, candy and cute things. At just $14.99, these could totally be the centerpiece of an Easter basket.

Emergen-C Vitamin C Daily Immune Support Drink Mix

Winter often means colds, the flu and other ailments. One way to ward off winter germs is by boosting your immune system with vitamin C.

Emergen-C is a tasty, powdered drink mix with a little bit of fizz that is jam-packed with vitamin C plus B vitamins for a natural energy boost. Costco’s variety pack features 120 packets of Super Orange (60), Raspberry (30) and Tangerine (30) to please every pallet.

It’s on sale now for $6 off, bringing the price to $26.99 online and in stores.

Food Court Double Chocolate Chunk Cookie

To the chagrin of many Costco shoppers, the wholesale club recently replaced its giant twisted churro in the food court with an even larger double chocolate chunk cookie. “It was so good, but really rich,” Carol said.

Confessing that she tries to avoid both the churro and the chocolate chip cookie due to their high sugar content, Carol said the cookie was a one-time treat. At $2.49, it costs a dollar more than the churro, but it’s definitely large enough to share. In fact, with 750 calories in one cookie, you might want to consider splitting this cookie with three or four friends.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Costco's Best Deals? Employee Reveals 10 Standout Buys in January 2024