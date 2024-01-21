Costco brand added as illnesses rise in charcuterie meat Salmonella recall

The Centers for Disease Control announced Thursday that a recall of charcuterie meats for Salmonella contamination was widened, including a new brand sold at Costco.

The CDC said that the recall had been expanded to include all lots of the "Busseto Foods Charcuterie Sampler" sold at Sam's Club which originally saw one lot code recalled and added all lots of "Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta" sold at Costco.

The CDC announced that the outbreak saw 23 new illnesses and five new hospitalizations, bringing the totals up to 47 and 10 respectively across 22 states. The Center warned that these numbers are likely undercounts.

The illnesses linked to the Fratelli Beretta brand were discovered by the Washington State Department of Health.

The CDC recommends that all packages of the affected products should be thrown away and that any surfaces that have come into contact with the package be washed with hot water and soap.

What items are affected?

CDC investigators are investigating any further items that could be affected by the recall. Currently the recall covers:

Busseto brand Charcuterie Sampler

Has prosciutto, sweet soppressata, and dry coppa

Sold at Sam’s Club

Comes in a twin-pack (2 x 9oz)

Any lot code

Fratelli Beretta brand Antipasto Gran Beretta

Has black pepper coated dry salami, Italian dry salami, dry coppa, and prosciutto

Sold at Costco

Comes in a twin-pack (2 x 12oz)

Any lot code

U.S. CDC handout shows packages of recalled charcuterie meats

Symptoms of and treatment for salmonella disease

Salmonella is a bacteria that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. The signs of salmonella poisoning include:

Bloody diarrhea or diarrhea that lasts more than three days without improving

Diarrhea and fever over 102 degrees Fahrenheit

Excessive vomiting, especially if it prevents you from keeping liquids down

Signs of dehydration, including dry mouth and throat, infrequent peeing and feeling dizzy when standing up

Stomach cramps

These symptoms most commonly occur between six hours and six days after exposure. Though most people recover in four to seven days, those with weakened immune systems, including children younger than 5 and adults over 65, may experience more severe symptoms that require medical treatment or hospitalization.

