COSTCO IS COMING: Construction begins for massive wholesale club store at One Daytona

This is the Costco Wholesale store in Melbourne on opening day Dec. 9, 2021. The 148,000-square-foot members-only store drew a line of 200 people when it opened, including some who camped overnight to be among the first to shop there. A similar-sized Costco store is planned to break ground in 2023 at the One Daytona entertainment/retail complex in Daytona Beach.

DAYTONA BEACH ― Land is being cleared to make way for a Costco Wholesale Club store at One Daytona, the entertainment/retail complex across from Daytona International Speedway.

Here's what we know about the project so far.

It's going to be big

The Issaquah, Washington-based wholesale membership club chain plans to build a 161,774-square-foot single-story store on 17 acres on the northwest portion of the parking lot at One Daytona, west of the CMX Daytona Luxury 12 Theatres multiplex.

To put it in perspective, the rival Sam's Club that opened in 2019 across town at Tomoka Town Center is 140,000 square feet. The BJ's Wholesale store that opened in 2013 in Port Orange is 85,000 square feet.

A car drives by the construction site for a planned Costco Wholesale Club store where site work is underway at One Daytona, the entertainment/retail complex across the street from Daytona International Speedway, on Monday, July 31, 2023.

Pipes can be seen waiting to be installed underground at the site of the future Costco Wholesale Club store at One Daytona where land is being cleared across from Daytona International Speedway, on Monday, July 31, 2023.

It will offer cheap gas

Plans submitted to Daytona Beach for the $17.8 million Costco project include a members-only gas station with 24 fueling positions. Sam's Club has a members-only gas station with 16 fueling positions. The BJ's members-only gas station has 12 fueling positions.

Like Sam's Club and BJ's, Costco's members-only gas stations typically offer some of the lowest fuel prices in the area. The members-only station at Costco's closest store in Altamonte Springs had that city's cheapest fuel prices on Monday, according to GasBuddy.com.

It's set to open next year

Costco is on track to open in early 2024, confirmed One Daytona President Roxanne Ribakoff on Monday.

It could employ hundreds

David Sherwood, a spokesman for Costco, said the chain's stores typically employ "somewhere in the range of 500 people." He did not know the specific number the Daytona store would hire.

A construction vehicle can be seen on the site of the future Costco Wholesale Club store at One Daytona where land is being cleared across from Daytona International Speedway, on Monday, July 31, 2023.

One Daytona continues to be built out

Most of One Daytona today was completed in phases starting in late 2016. Costco marks the ninth phase of development.

The center currently offers over 300,000 square feet of retail, restaurant and entertainment space. That's not counting the two hotels and luxury apartment complexes along with the eight-story International Motorsports Center that houses the headquarters for NASCAR.

One Daytona has entitlements from the city to eventually grow to 1.6 million square feet. The land it covers also has expanded slightly from its original 189 acres to 196 today.

Ribakoff said One Daytona has seen an increase in interest from other retailers and restaurants since the announcement of Costco's plans here.

Taxpayers helped pay for the infrastructure

One Daytona is privately owned by NASCAR, which invested over $100 million to develop the entertainment, retail and dining portions of One Daytona. It also partnered with Shaner Hotels and Prime Hospitality Group to spend an additional $80 million to build the two hotels and ICON luxury apartments.

Daytona Beach and Volusia County taxpayers are footing some of the bill, too: $40 million for infrastructure improvements including new roads and electric, water and sewer utility lines.

Also chipping in are consumers who when shopping or dining at One Daytona pay a 1% private "enhanced amenities" fee.

This article originally appeared on The Daytona Beach News-Journal: Costco breaks ground across from Daytona International Speedway