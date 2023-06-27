Costco cracks down on membership sharing

Ariel Smith
·1 min read
Hundreds of customers lined up on three sides of the Costco building before doors opened, most looking for water, toilet paper, paper towels and cleaning supplies in Burbank on Friday, March 13, 2020. A continual flow of single-file customers entered the store for thirty-minutes although more customers continued to arrive throughout the morning. Water and other necessities were out of stock within 20 minutes after the store opened. According to a manager on site who did not give his name, an entire truckload of water was scooped up by customers in less than half an hour.
A Costco in Burbank. (Raul Roa / Los Angeles Times)

Costco is following Netflix and other large companies in cracking down on unauthorized membership sharing.

The big-box chain, known for its beloved $1.50 hot-dog combo and towering aisles of bulk goods, is making it a little harder for people who haven't bought a membership to take advantage of those sweet deals.

"We don't feel it's right that non members receive the same benefits and pricing as our members," the company said in a statement. "As we already ask for the membership card at checkout, we are now asking to see their membership card with their photo at our self-service checkout registers."

Costco reaped nearly $4.4 billion in earnings from membership fees in the most recent 12 months reported, which accounted for the bulk of its earnings during that time, according to Business Insider.

Although Costco hasn't changed its membership policy, spot checks in self-checkout lanes, along with signs reminding shoppers that only paid members are allowed to make purchases, have become more common after a viral TikTok posting showed people how to shop without a membership.

Read more: L.A.'s LGBTQ+ consumers on Pride merch: enough with the 'rainbow-washing'

Shoppers who are used to borrowing a card will now have to fork over $60 for a basic two-person membership — or get their cheap hot dogs elsewhere.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.