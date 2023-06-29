Costco Goes Netflix Way To Stop Sharing Of Subscriptions, Satya Nadella Wants To Ditch Console Exclusives, Investors Cheer Rite Aid Q1 Performance: Today's Top Stories

Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ: MSFT ) CEO Satya Nadella said he would "love" to get rid of console-exclusive games if it were up to him. He blamed Sony 's dominance in the gaming console market and its strategy of using exclusives to drive sales.

Nadella took the stand on Wednesday in the company's legal battle against the US Federal Trade Commission (FTC). He outlined how he would like to run the Xbox business, and his vision suggests gamers would get access to all games across platforms.