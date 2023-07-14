Costco just planted the 'death star' on Bud Light cases — a sign that it won't restock the beer amid controversy, plummeting sales. Wild speculation or 1 more devastating blow to the brand?

Shoppers at Costco have noticed an asterisk on the price tag for Bud Light beer across the beverage aisle. Experienced Kirkland members have seen the sign before and call it the “death star.” It could be an indication that one of the largest retailers in the country may be considering not restocking the troubled beer brand.

Here’s a closer look.

The star of death

Casual shoppers would barely notice a small asterisk on a price display above a shelf. These days most of the attention is on the price. However, Kirkland members believe the asterisk has special significance for Costco’s supply chain decisions. The asterisk is often associated with items that are being discontinued.

These items are usually marked down to get rid of supply on the shelves. It’s a subtle sign to Costco employees not to restock an item after the inventory is depleted. Devoted shoppers look for the asterisk to spot deals and have even nicknamed it the “death star” on the Facebook page Costco Fans.

Now the star is being spotted over cans of Bud Light. “Is it just me…Or am I the only one who noticed that Costco has applied their infamous 'Star of Death' on Bud Light being sold!” said one Twitter user.

Shoppers believe it means the Bud Light cans could soon be taken off Costco’s shelves.

The company hasn’t acknowledged these claims directly. But if true, BudLight sales could see a significant impact. Costco is one of the top three mass retailers in America, based on sales volume per store. It’s a critical part of any major consumer brand’s distribution network. Losing a spot on Costco shelves isn’t good news.

Costco’s move could potentially trigger other big retailers to follow suit.

Brewing controversy

Bud Light sales have been plunging since spring after an ill-fated social media marketing campaign caused political backlash. Data from Bump Williams Consulting and NielsonIQ suggests the brand sold 28.5% fewer beer cans in the week ended July 1. The week before, sales plunged 27.9%.

In response, Anheuser-Busch has initiated a temporary rebrand of the Bud Light product. Aluminum bottles of the beverage will feature camouflage prints and images evoking the “Folds of Honor” program that offers special educational assistance to the spouses and children of disabled and deceased U.S. Army veterans.

What comes next?

Bud Light’s marketing woes are undeniable. However, the parent company’s marketing efforts could stem the tide. Meanwhile, Quora user Dimitri Vulis believes Costco’s so-called Death Star isn’t as dramatic as its name suggests.

Some items that have received the death star in the past have been brought back into distribution at a later date. It’s also worth noting that Costco itself has never acknowledged the “death star” or elaborated on its purchase decisions.

Meanwhile, researchers at Cornell University believe the impact of politically-motivated boycotts is often temporary. Sales and brand reputation take a hit initially but recover over the long run as the media cycle turns and public attention moves on.

However, industry insiders disagree. Catarina Tucker, the founder of Barnastics, a bartending service, told Fox News that the brand has seen a significant shift in consumer preferences. She believes the sales dip could be permanent as consumers move on to other beer brands.

