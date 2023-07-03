Costco’s Kirkland vs. Walmart’s Great Value Brand: Which Gives More Bang for Your Buck?

When it comes to grocery shopping, finding the right balance between quality and affordability is crucial. Two popular brands that have gained a reputation for delivering value are Costco’s Kirkland and Walmart’s Great Value. Both brands offer a wide range of products, from pantry staples to household items. But which one truly gives you more bang for your buck?

Here’s a dive into the details, comparing the offerings, pricing and overall value of Kirkland and Great Value to help you make an informed decision on your next shopping trip. Get ready to uncover the ultimate winner in the battle of these budget-friendly brands.

Peanut Butter

According to Jaye Harrison from Parties Made Personal, Kirkland’s organic peanut butter is creamy, rich and incredibly delicious. However, with a price tag of $12.99 for two 28-ounce jars, it might be a bit heavy on the wallet.

In contrast, Great Value’s natural no-stir creamy peanut butter offers a budget-friendly alternative, priced at just $1.84 for a 16-ounce jar. According to Harrison, it may not be as smooth as Kirkland’s, but it’s still delicious — and available at a fraction of the price.

Sea Salt

Costco has Walmart beat when it comes to this pantry staple. Walmart’s Great Value sea salt option is priced at $3.17 for a 17.6 ounce container, which averages under $0.20 per ounce.

In contrast, Costco’s Kirkland Signature Pure Sea Salt is priced at $4.19 for a 30 ounce container, equating to approximately $0.14 per ounce.

Extra Virgin Olive Oil

In terms of a better deal, the Great Value Organic Extra Virgin Olive Oil at Walmart is a better deal than Kirkland Signature Extra Virgin Italian Olive Oil at Costco.

The Walmart option is priced at $13.77 for a 51 fluid ounce bottle, which averages around $0.27 per fluid ounce. On the other hand, the Costco option is priced at $18.99 for a 2 liter bottle, which equates to approximately $0.30 per fluid ounce. With a lower price per fluid ounce, the Great Value olive oil provides a more cost-effective choice.

Cashews

Harrison shares that Costco’s Kirkland brand has fancy whole cashews, offering a 2.5 lb package priced at $14.99. These plump and delicious cashews elevate any party spread with a touch of elegance.

On the other hand, Great Value provides cashew halves and pieces, offering a 27 ounce package for $9.98. While they may not have the visual appeal of whole nuts, their flavor and satisfying crunch more than compensate for it.

Coffee

When comparing the prices and quantities of Kirkland Signature 100% Colombian Coffee at Costco and Great Value Classic Roast Medium Ground Coffee at Walmart, the latter offers a better deal.

Costco’s Kirkland Signature coffee is priced at $15.99 for a 3 lb package, which translates to approximately $0.33 per ounce. On the other hand, Walmart’s Great Value coffee is priced at $9.92 for a 48 ounce package, averaging around $0.21 per ounce.

Non-Dairy Milk

When comparing the prices, Great Value Original Unsweetened Almond Milk at Walmart gives you more bang for your buck than Kirkland Signature Organic Almond Beverage at Costco.

The Walmart option is priced at $2.44 for a half-gallon (64 fluid ounce), which averages around $0.04 per fluid ounce. On the other hand, Costco’s Kirkland Signature almond beverage is priced at $9.99 for a 6-count of 32 fluid ounce containers, a cost of approximately $0.05 per fluid ounce.

Popcorn

According to Harrison, Kirkland offers a classic favorite with its microwave popcorn, priced at $16.99 for a bundle of 44 3.3 ounce bags, delivering that nostalgic buttery flavor.

However, for those seeking more budget-friendly options, Great Value provides extra butter-flavored microwave popcorn with 18 2.55 ounce bags priced at just $6.68.

Laundry Detergent

Walmart has Costco beat on laundry detergent. Costco sells 194 fluid ounces (146 loads) of Kirkland Signature Ultra Clean HE Liquid Laundry Detergent for $21.99.

At Walmart, 170 fluid ounces of Great Value Original Clean HE Liquid Laundry Detergent (108 loads) is priced at $11.72. This means Kirkland’s detergent costs $0.15 a load, while Walmart’s costs just $0.11 a load.

Toilet Paper

For buying toilet paper in bulk, Walmart’s Great Value wins. If you compare a 30-pack of 2-ply toilet paper, the Great Value version is $19.98, while Costco offers a Kirkland version for $23.99.

Walmart also offers a greater selection of sizes, whereas Costco only offers 30 and 36-pack options.

We Have a Winner

Looking at the above items, Walmart’s Great Value brand is a better deal than Costco’s Kirkland brand due to its lower prices and wider availability. Great Value offers a wide range of products at competitive prices, making it a cost-effective option for budget-conscious shoppers, while Kirkland’s brand is limited to Costco, which requires a membership fee.

