Costco Members: 5 Reasons My Membership Is Worth Every Penny

dennizn / Shutterstock.com

Costco memberships start at $60 per year but — for those who love to save — if you use it wisely, you can more than recoup the annual fee.

In a recent Reddit thread about memberships that are worth every penny, many users chimed in to say that their Costco membership was definitely worth the money. Here are a few of the products and perks that make the fee worth it, according to Costco members themselves.

Trending Now: The Single Best Thing To Buy at Costco in March 2024

Read Next: How To Get $340 Per Year in Cash Back on Gas and Other Things You Already Buy

Sponsored: Owe the IRS $10K or more? Schedule a FREE consultation to see if you qualify for tax relief.

Savings on Medical Needs

Multiple Reddit users said the over-the-counter medications they buy at Costco save them a ton of money.

“A year’s supply of allergy medication is $30, compared to $20 to $30 a month from the pharmacy,” user the_bio said. “That alone covers our cost of membership.”

User PapaDuckD saves big by purchasing prescription glasses at Costco, while others noted the savings on contact lenses.

“For me, it’s my contacts,” user MRoad said. “Just my regular prescription for a year is more of a discount at Costco versus 1800Contacts than the membership costs.”

Explore More: Costco’s 8 Best Clothing Deals in March 2024

Affordable Flowers

PapaDuckD said the flowers you can get at Costco are much cheaper than what you would pay the florist or grocery store.

Big Savings on Gas

“No one ever wants to consider the savings with gas, either,” user Loud_Competition1312 said. “That alone could easily pay for a membership fee.”

Many other Costco members also weighed in on how much they save on gas with their yearly membership.

Discounts on Everyday Essentials

User sevseg_decoder said they recoup double the cost of the membership every month.

“My wife and I probably save $120 a month on everything from bulk groceries and snacks, paper towels and toilet paper, laundry detergent, clothes, tires and gas,” they said. “We don’t even drink soda or have pets, both of which can more than pay for a membership. We live an hour away and factor our time and wear and tear on the car into how much it saves us.”

Story continues

Access to a Slew of Money-Saving Services

User llamainleggings has found huge Costco savings outside of the store.

“I have my homeowners insurance through them and my policy is hundreds less than any other insurance company,” they said. “Also, Costco Travel recently saved me around $250 on a hotel room.”

User PazzMarr is a fan of Costco’s car-buying service.

“It’s wild to me that you can tell Costco the exact make and model and options in a car you want, they’ll find it at the cheapest price and have it delivered to your home store,” they said. “Just crazy to me.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Costco Members: 5 Reasons My Membership Is Worth Every Penny