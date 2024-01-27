A Costco mirror, now a Sam's Club bookcase: What to know about the latest online dupe

Could online bargain hunters have found the next affordable dupe?

Online marketplace mavens recently found a classy looking $149.99 mirror being sold at Costco that resembled a mirror selling for nearly $1,000 more at upscale chain Anthropologie.

Now, some observant shoppers have cast their attention toward a Mark Enzo Bookcase Cabinet, priced at $599 at Sam's Club. The 74-inch tall black finished storage cabinet is a bargain, noted Instagrammmer @ohheysamsclub, a blogger who alerts followers to "hidden gems at these big box stores and sharing them," she says on her ohheyfinds blog site.

"Other comparable bookcases are 4x or more this price and yet this doesn’t lack any of the quality. This item will ONLY be available in store, not online!!" she posted on Instagram.

Can't find a dupe?: Making your own Anthropologie mirror is easy and cheap with these steps

Her post has gotten more than 26,000 likes so far and landed a slew of comments as others began looking for the cabinet locally. Among products the shoppers compared the Sam's Club cabinet was the 72-inch-tall Mason Storage Cabinet, priced at Urban Outfitters for $1,299.

Followers chimed in on their personal quests for the cabinet. "I just got one last week and worth every penny!!! I did remove one shelf though," one post read.

"I want it so bad but my stores are always out of stock and so is online 😭😭" posted another follower.

Be in the know so you catch dupes, other bargains

Want to be in the know on the latest shopping finds? Looks like you would want to follow hashtags such as #samsclubfinds #samsclubscore #costcofinds #dupealert on Instagram and #costcofinds #samsclubdeals on TikTok.

Although, not every find is a fashionable furniture piece. You may be alerted to some special snack or a deal on trash bags.

Oh, if you are mulling over that nearly $1,200 mirror, Sam's Club may have its budget alternative, the Azalea Park Filigree Floor Mirror ($149.98), in stock.

Story continues

Follow Mike Snider on X and Threads: @mikesnider & mikegsnider.

What's everyone talking about? Sign up for our trending newsletter to get the latest news of the day

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Sam's Club is selling dupe of expensive Urban Outfitters bookcase