Costco Now Carries Silver Coins — What Is Their Unique Advantage for Investors?

If you missed out on the so-called “gold rush” at Costco, with 1-ounce bars selling out at $2,000 each, or if the price was too rich for your budget, you may have a second chance. The wholesale giant now offers 25-count tubes of silver coins for $625, according to several news reports.

The Canada Maple Leaf Silver coins contain 99.99% pure silver, according to the Costco website, and were minted in 2024. Only Costco members can purchase the coins, and quantities are limited to one transaction per membership account, with a maximum of five units per transaction.

Some buyers reported that the coins, which are advertised to have a brilliant, uncirculated finish, arrived with the seal of the shipping tube broken or torn. But, overall, the coins have 63 five-star reviews, for an average rating of 4.0 stars.

Commenting on Costco’s decision to carry silver, Genesis Gold Group CEO Jonathan Rose said the popularity of physical precious metals is on the rise. “They are perceived as a secure financial option amid economic uncertainty and market fluctuations. Given the prevalent anxieties surrounding wealth preservation and retirement planning, gold and silver offer a sense of stability that many seek,” he told GOBankingRates in an email interview.

Advantages of Silver

Costco shoppers who couldn’t afford to shell out $2,000 to $4,000 for gold bars can purchase a tube of silver coins for just $625, giving silver a lower entry point for new investors. But that’s not the only benefit of investing in silver, according to Rose.

“Silver is more built into the economy than gold, which is more of a safe haven asset. Lower interest rates, which the Fed is expected to approve later this year, will increase economic activity and be a boon for silver investors,” he said.

Silver coins are also easy to store and carry. Investors can leave them in the tubes Costco sells them in until they are ready to cash in their investment at a higher price in the future.

Plus, silver has many real-world manufacturing applications, putting it in high demand. “Silver has widespread industrial applications and is a component in everything from medicine and water purifiers to semiconductors and solar panels,” Rose said, noting that there are advantages to both silver and gold investments.

Should You Choose Gold Over Silver?

Costco’s gold bars tend to sell out as quickly as the wholesale club lists them on the website, GOBankingRates reported. This makes the warehouse club’s silver coins an easier investment.

But if you can get your hands on gold from nearly any source, Rose said it’s a smart move. “You don’t wait to buy gold–you buy gold and wait,” he said.

“Gold is considered a hedge against various risks, including economic downturns, inflation, currency fluctuations, and geopolitical instability. When the USD weakens, it takes more dollars to buy the same amount of gold, leading to an increase in gold prices. When real interest rates are low or negative, gold becomes more attractive because it doesn’t yield interest, and the cost of holding it is relatively lower,” he explained.

Precious Metal Investments for Retirement

Silver and gold can both provide a hedge against inflation and help fund your retirement. “Given the prevalent anxieties surrounding wealth preservation and retirement planning, gold and silver offer a sense of stability that many seek,” Rose said.

If you don’t want to worry about shipping and storing your gold or silver purchases from a store like Costco, Gold IRAs, such as those offered by Genesis Gold, offer a simple alternative. Plus, you don’t have to worry about shipping damage.

If you are at least 59 ½ years old, you can roll your 401(k), tax-free, into a self-directed IRA.

“Americans can take advantage of private accounts featuring all kinds of metals, including gold, silver, palladium, and platinum, in the form of bars and coins,” Rose said.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Costco Now Carries Silver Coins — What Is Their Unique Advantage for Investors?