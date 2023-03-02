Costco Q2 earnings: Stock slips after mixed results

Costco (COST) posted fiscal second-quarter earnings results Thursday, March 2, after market close that mostly beat expectations. Shares were down more than 2% after the release.

Total revenue for the wholesale retailer came in slightly lower than expected, $55.27 billion, but up 6.5% from a year ago. Meanwhile net sales also saw a 6.5% increase, to $54.24 billion, up from $50.04 billion.

Here's what Costco reported, compared to Wall Street estimates, based on Bloomberg consensus data:

Revenue: $55.27 billion versus $55.58 billion expected

Adjusted earnings per share: $3.30 versus $3.21 expected

Same-store sales: up 6.8% versus up 6.16% expected United States: up 5.8% versus up 5.56% expected Canada: up 9.6% versus up 5.51% expected Other international: 9.5% versus up 7.10% expected



Giving an outlook into the first few weeks of Q3 FY 23, in the first four weeks of February, U.S. sales are up 3.4%, while only up 1.2% in Canada. For its international business, sales are up 6.5%.

In February, the company saw net sales of $17.06 billion, up 4.7% from $16.29 billion last year.

Membership fee increase?

There was no mention of a membership increase in the preliminary results, but membership fees brought in $1.03 billion, up 6.2% from a year ago and a tick higher than Wall Street estimates of $1.04 billion.

Typically, Costco hikes its membership every 5 years and seven months, bringing the next potential hike to ... now. Costco last raised prices in June 2017, which was announced that prior March.

Stifel, which holds a Buy rating on the stock, expects "greater clarity over the next approximately six months," however, that may be delayed due to the current macro environment. "It is possible a weaker consumer environment and strong comparable store sales and renewal rates could delay an increase relative to historical timing."

A Costco Gold Star membership costs $60 per year and an Executive Membership goes for $120.

That's compared to Sam’s Club, owned by Walmart (WMT), which raised prices in August for the first time since 1999. That move increased annual fees to $50 from $45 for Club members and to $110 from $100 for Plus members.

At BJ's, the basic membership costs $55 per a year and its perk rewards membership is $110.

Shares of Costco are up more than 70% from 2020. Year-to-date shares are up 6.3%. As of Wednesday, the Street has 25 Buys, 13 Holds, and 10 Sells.

