Costco recalls roughly 48,000 mattresses after over 500 customers report mold growth

Costco recalled 48,000 mattresses due to mold growth reported by over 500 customers, according to the U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission.

The recall only applies to people who bought the "Novaform ComfortGrande 14-inch" and "Novaform DreamAway 8-inch" mattresses this year.

The mattresses were exclusively sold at Costco stores located in the San Francisco Bay region, throughout the Greater Northwest and on the retailer's website. The prices of these high-quality mattresses were carefully curated to range from $150 to $750, ensuring excellent value for an affordable price.

Mold might have grown in the mattresses due to exposure to water during manufacturing. According to the CPSC, this could put individuals with weakened immune systems, damaged lungs or mold allergies at risk of health problems.

If you currently possess one of the mattresses that have been recalled, your next step is to reach out to the manufacturer, FXI. According to the CPSC, FXI provides customers a full refund or a free replacement.

If you decide to go for the replacement, the company will deliver the new mattress to you at no cost and haul away the old one for free.

To receive a refund or replacement, consumers should contact FXI at (888) 886-2057 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. Eastern Time, Monday through Friday, to speak with a customer service representative.

To determine whether your mattress is covered in the recall, FXI has advised that you locate the law tag. The law tag will specify whether your ComfortGrande or DreamAway model was manufactured in FXI's San Bernardino, California plant between Jan. 2 and April 30 for the ComfortGrande and between Jan. 30 and April 30 for the DreamAway model.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Novaform mattress recall: Costco reports 48,000 may be growing mold