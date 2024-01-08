Costco rumors in OKC finally came true. What about talk of a second or third Trader Joe's?

You'd think it was another Costco, or a first-in-the-state Buc-ee's, the way people are reacting to the mere rumor of another popular specialty retail chain opening a second store in the OKC area.

"Ohhhhhhhhh," is all Ashley N. could muster in a post on the Nextdoor neighborhood app.

"Hope," Gail R. agreed.

"I would be the happiest person on earth!!" Nancy L. declared.

Sorry, y'all.

Trader Joe's sniffed around OKC for a second location, but that's all

Trader Joe's is not adding another location in the OKC metro.

Despite looking for a site in Edmond last fall (confirmed anonymously by a commercial property broker), and looking (maybe) at University Town Center in Norman (according to another anonymous broker), and despite the "Bring Trader Joe's to Norman" Facebook page being up for three years, no.

Trader Joe's said one store around here, at 6409 Avondale Drive in Nichols Hills, is enough for now.

"We are actively looking at hundreds of neighborhoods across the country as we hope to open more new neighborhood stores each year. At this time, we do not have a location confirmed in Oklahoma," said Nakia Rohde, public relations manager for Trader Joe's.

Local sources wanted anonymity because negotiations on national chain store site selection are delicate, and the premature release of information can blow a deal, sour a broker's relationship with a chain, and sully a negotiator's reputation.

University Town Center didn't immediately return an inquiry. Nor did the Edmond Economic Development Authority.

It's probably just a matter of time before Trader Joe's lands another store in or close to Oklahoma City.

Oklahoma City has room for another Trader Joe's or two, brokers say

Trader Joe's is among the destination retailers that are exclusive in the metro market at Nichols Hills Plaza. The plaza and nearby Classen Curve are owned by Washington Prime, which declared bankruptcy Sunday night.

“Trader Joe’s has one of the best brand followings in retail and, to date, they’ve always taken the position that they can serve the OKC metro area with one store. However, there’s no doubt that our market can support more stores with Edmond and Norman being the most logical next steps,” said Jim Parrack, senior vice president and retail property specialist with Price Edwards & Co.

There could even be room in the market for more than that, said Mark Inman, senior vice president and retail specialist with CBRE Group.

"In my opinion, to adequately cover the OKC area, they need additional stores in north OKC/Edmond, Moore/Norman and maybe even west/Yukon," Inman said.

Just don't get in a hurry.

Costco finally opened a store in OKC after a decade of rumors; Buc-ee's is not in Oklahoma so far

A Costco coming to OKC was rumored for 10 years before one opened in 2019 at 13200 N Western Ave.

Buc-ee's fans and Beaver Nugget aficionados can only pine for one of the huge stores with those sweet treats and more.

And so we wait to see what Trader Joe's might do.

This is the massive Buc-ee's store in Daytona Beach on Wednesday, Dec. 13, 2023. A recent study by the City of Daytona Beach found that the super-sized 104-pump gas station and 53,000-square-foot travel convenience center next to the Interstate 95/LPGA Boulevard interchange drew 5.4 million visitors over the past 12 months.

