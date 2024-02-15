Costco shuffle: Could the bulk retailer settle in Smithfield?

WARWICK − A real estate scout with the beloved bulk box store Costco, known for its $5 rotisserie chickens and generous return policy, cancelled a meeting with Warwick representatives following a flurry of media attention after news broke that the store withdrew plans for a Cranston location.

Warwick City Council President Stephen McAllister, who finagled the meeting after seeing the Cranston news, said on Thursday that he was sitting on a Zoom call with Mayor Frank Picozzi and planning staff, just waiting in silence, when they got a text message at 1:05 p.m. that the location scout was cancelling because of all the media attention.

Earlier in the day, news broke that Smithfield Town Councilor John Tassoni Jr. secured a meeting with a scout for sometime later in the month.

"It got out on the same day as our meeting, so I think it was bad timing," McAllister said. "I'm going to follow up but I think they're trying to lay low for now."

Smithfield will try to woo Costco too

Tassoni said he got the idea to contact Costco after seeing the news about Warwick getting a meeting and the Cranston retreat.

"I went on the website and got in touch with the Rhode Island representative," he said.

They promised to go with Tassoni on a ride to see the available sites in town in a couple of weeks.

Tassoni said he isn't a Costco fan, but he does want to bring business to the town to offset the pressure on the residential tax base following recent bond measures and a freeze on property tax payments for older residents.

"I'll take them up the corridor, Route 7, and there's maybe five different locations I could take them to look at," he said.

Tassoni estimated there are 90 to 120 acres of developable land available and Costco would be good company to come in. It has a reputation for offering some of the highest paying jobs in the retail sector.

