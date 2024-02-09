Costco, Trader Joe's pull some products with cheese in expanded recall for listeria risk

The recall of more than four dozen dairy products for possible listeria contamination has been expanded to include enchiladas, bean dip, dressings and sauces sold at stores including Albertson's, Costco and Trader Joe's.

Rizo-López Foods of Modesto, California, recalled dozens of dairy products earlier this week, including Queso Fresco and Cotija Cheese, because of the risk of contamination with Listeria monocytogenes. The recalled products – including cheese, crema, yogurt, and sour cream – were distributed nationwide and sold under brand names such as 365 Whole Foods Market, Don Francisco and Tio Francisco, the company said in a press release. Stores carrying products affected included Harris Teeter and Whole Foods.

An expansion of the recall on Thursday, according to U.S. Food and Drug Administration, increases the products recalled to more than five dozen, including black bean dip and other products sold at Costco, and Trader Joe's brand enchiladas, salad dressing and salads, the FDA said.

What cheese and other products are being recalled for listeria risk?

Fresh Creative of Vista, California, a division of Reser Foods, recalled several products because they are made with a cheese ingredient supplied by Rizo-López Foods. The products were sold at stores including Costco, H-E-B, Trader Joe’s and Albertson’s in California, Connecticut, Florida, Indiana, Maryland, Montana, New Jersey, Nevada, Oregon, Pennsylvania, South Dakota, Texas, Virginia and Washington.

The products are:

Don Pancho Chicken Street Taco Express Meal Kit (22 ounces), best by dates of Feb. 12-March 17, 2024.

Don Pancho Cilantro Lime Crema Twin Pack 2 pk (32 oz), best by dates of March 21-April 4, 2024.

HEB Cilantro Cotija Dressing (12 oz.), best by dates of Jan. 13-March 30, 2024.

HEB Poblano Caesar dressing (12 oz.) best by dates of Jan. 14-March 31, 2024.

Trader Joe's Chicken Enchiladas Verde (17.6 ounces), no dates

Trader Joe's Cilantro Dressing (12 oz.), best by dates of Feb. 19-May 14, 2024.

Don Pancho Everything Sauce Fiesta 3-Pack (of 12-oz bottles), best by dates of March 11-26, 2024.

The company says it has gotten no consumer complaints about the products.

Trader Joe's of Monrovia, California, is recalling all lots of these products sold nationwide containing cotija cheese supplied by Rizo-López Foods. They are:

Trader Joe’s Chicken Enchiladas Verde

Trader Joe’s Cilantro Salad Dressing

Trader Joe’s Elote Chopped Salad Kit

Trader Joe’s Southwest Salad

No illnesses have been reported related to these products, the company said.

Simply Fresh of Buena Park, California, is recalling Rojo’s Black Bean 6 Layer Dip 2-20-ounce Club Pack because it contains the recalled cotija cheese from Rizo-López Foods. The recalled dips have use-by dates from Feb. 6-March 22, 2024.

A total of 7,350 cases were distributed to Costco stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Mississippi, Montana, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Washington, and Utah. To date, there have been no harmful effects reported, the company said.

Cheese recall: Queso fresco, other products previously recalled

The four dozen products recalled on Tuesday include all sell-by dates of cheese, yogurt, and sour cream (crema) sold under these brand names, the FDA said:

365 Whole Foods Market

Campesino

Casa Cardena

Don Francisco

Dos Ranchitos

El Huache

Food City

La Ordena

Rio Grande

Rizo Bros

San Carlos

Santa Maria

Tio Francisco

The FDA has complete product descriptions and UPCs (universal product codes) on its website.

What to do if you bought cheese products recalled for listeria risk?

Check your refrigerator and freezers for any recalled products and throw them away. Do not eat them. If you froze a product without the original packaging and can’t tell if it is part of the recall, throw it away. You can get a refund from the store where you bought the products.

Clean and sanitize any surfaces the recalled products may have touched, as listeria can survive in refrigerators and spread to other foods and surfaces. Follow the FDA's safe handling and cleaning advice to reduce the risk of cross-contamination.

Rizo-López Foods is voluntarily recalling its dairy products listed below because they have the potential to be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes

What is listeria infection?

You can get a serious infection by eating food contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a bacteria. Most people who get listeriosis do not become seriously ill, but a serious infection can develop in those most susceptible including pregnant women and their newborns, adults ages 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems, according to the Centers for Diseased Control and Infection.

Each year, about 1,600 people get sick and 260 die from listeriosis, the CDC says.

Symptoms may start the same day you eat contaminated food, but more typically begin within two weeks after consumption and may start as late as 10 weeks later, the FDA says.

Symptoms may include fever, muscle aches, nausea, fatigue, vomiting and diarrhea for those with a mild illness. Those who develop more serious cases may have headaches, a stiff neck, confusion, loss of balance, and convulsions. If you develop symptoms, contact your health care provider.

