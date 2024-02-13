On February 9, 2024, Susan Decker, a director at Costco Wholesale Corp (NASDAQ:COST), sold 1,442 shares of the company's stock. The transaction was filed with the SEC and can be found in the following SEC Filing.

Costco Wholesale Corp operates membership warehouses that offer a selection of branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides a wide variety of products, including groceries, appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and apparel. Costco is known for its bulk sales and exclusive member pricing.

Over the past year, the insider has sold a total of 6,978 shares and has not made any purchases of the company's stock.

The insider transaction history for Costco Wholesale Corp indicates a pattern of 22 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

On the day of the insider's recent sale, shares of Costco Wholesale Corp were trading at $723.48, resulting in a market capitalization of $320.55 billion.

The stock's price-earnings ratio stands at 49.24, which is above both the industry median of 16.33 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

With the current share price of $723.48 and a GuruFocus Value of $572.25, Costco Wholesale Corp has a price-to-GF-Value ratio of 1.26, indicating that the stock is considered Modestly Overvalued according to the GF Value metric.

The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor related to the company's past performance, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

Costco Wholesale Corp Director Susan Decker Sells 1,442 Shares

Costco Wholesale Corp Director Susan Decker Sells 1,442 Shares

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

