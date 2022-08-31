U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,955.00
    -31.16 (-0.78%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,510.43
    -280.44 (-0.88%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,816.20
    -66.93 (-0.56%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,844.12
    -11.48 (-0.62%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    88.91
    -2.73 (-2.98%)
     

  • Gold

    1,722.00
    -14.30 (-0.82%)
     

  • Silver

    17.86
    -0.43 (-2.33%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0054
    +0.0035 (+0.35%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.1330
    +0.0230 (+0.74%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1621
    -0.0034 (-0.29%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    138.9550
    +0.2060 (+0.15%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,195.71
    +174.84 (+0.87%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    477.26
    -7.44 (-1.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,284.15
    -77.48 (-1.05%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,091.53
    -104.05 (-0.37%)
     

Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports August Sales Results

Costco Wholesale Corporation
·4 min read

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Aug. 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $17.55 billion for the retail month of August, the four weeks ended August 28, 2022, an increase of 11.4 percent from $15.75 billion last year.

For the 16-week fourth quarter ended August 28, 2022, the Company reported net sales of $70.8 billion, an increase of 15.3 percent from $61.4 billion during the similar period last year.

For the 52-week fiscal year ended August 28, 2022 the Company reported net sales of $222.7 billion, an increase of 15.9 percent from $192.1 billion during the similar period last year.

Comparable sales were as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 Weeks

 

16 Weeks

 

52 Weeks

 

Retail Month

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Fiscal Year

U.S.

11.0%

 

15.8%

 

15.8%

Canada

11.6%

 

13.4%

 

15.2%

Other International

3.4%

 

2.9%

 

6.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company

10.1%

 

13.7%

 

14.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

E-commerce

3.9%

 

7.1%

 

10.1%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 Weeks

 

16 Weeks

 

52 Weeks

 

Retail Month

 

Fourth Quarter

 

Fiscal Year

U.S.

7.6%

 

9.6%

 

10.4%

Canada

11.7%

 

13.7%

 

12.1%

Other International

12.5%

 

11.3%

 

10.2%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company

8.7%

 

10.4%

 

10.6%

 

 

 

 

 

 

E-commerce

4.8%

 

8.4%

 

10.4%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Additional discussion of these results is available in a pre-recorded telephone message. It can be accessed by dialing 1-877-913-1673. This message will be available through 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.

Costco currently operates 838 warehouses, including 578 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 31 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 17 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, four in Spain, two each in France and China, and one in Iceland. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

Certain statements contained in this document and the pre-recorded telephone message constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs and the Ukraine conflict), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to climate change, and COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including (among others) the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, reduced shopping due to illness, travel restrictions or financial hardship, shifts in demand for products, reduced workforces due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary store closures or operational limitations due to government mandates, or supply-chain disruptions, capacity constraints of third-party logistics suppliers, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:

 

Costco Wholesale Corporation
Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203
Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255
David Sherwood, 425/313-8239
Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254



Recommended Stories

  • Costco August sales up 11%

    Costco Wholesale Corp. said late Wednesday its August net sales rose 11.4% to $17.55 billion. Same-store sales rose 10.1%, including a 11% increase for same-store sales in the U.S., the retailer said. E-commerce comparable sales rose 3.9%. Costco shares edged 0.4% higher in the after-hours session after ending the regular trading day down another 0.4%. For the year, the stock has lost 8%, compared with losses of around 17% for the S&P 500 index.

  • 3 S&P 500 Companies With Insider Buys in 2022

    Why are these insiders buying? It could be for only one reason - they anticipate the stock price to increase.

  • This Big Box Retailer Is Leaning Into Another Buy Zone

    If there is one retail name that has defied the odds and remains a reliable performer it would have to be Costco . Relative strength had been outstanding from that point, with higher lows and higher highs as Costco pushed forward with positive news and earnings.

  • This Miner Could Turn Out to Be a Major Winner

    The selling in mining, energy, and materials happened fast. Now that it has happened, some of these names are looking more interesting to me. One name I like is Freeport-McMoRan . FCX is sitting at its 50-day moving average, kind of doing nothing Wednesday.

  • Google Workers Protest $1.2 Billion Israeli Contract

    (Bloomberg) -- Google employees are ratcheting up pressure on the internet-search giant to abandon its artificial intelligence work with the Israeli government, planning public demonstrations to draw greater attention to the controversial cloud-computing contract.Most Read from BloombergTrump Documents Bear Hallmarks of Closest-Held US SecretsJapan to Allow Non-Guided Group Tours From SeptemberPowell Abandons Soft Landing Goal as He Seeks Growth RecessionTrump Records May Have Been Moved to Obst

  • CrowdStrike stock dips despite earnings beat

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss CrowdStrike earnings and how markets responded.

  • Verizon's Charts Disappoint Even Patient Investors

    Verizon Communications has been a disappointment to buyers, especially since March. Prices have tumbled lower and a juicy dividend has not stopped the slide lower. In this daily bar chart of VZ, below, we can see that prices plunged in April and rebounded temporarily in May and June before sinking again in July.

  • Why Nio Shares Bounced Around Wednesday

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) shares have been turbulent over the last month, and that continued Wednesday morning. Earlier this week, Deutsche Bank analyst Vincent Ha said his firm thinks Nio's third-quarter deliveries will be a little over 30,000 units. Investors may react again tomorrow, when Nio will report its August delivery numbers.

  • Nasdaq Bear Market: 3 Supercharged Growth Stocks That Can Double Your Money by 2025

    These fast-paced stocks have the innovative capacity and competitive edges needed to make patient investors richer.

  • Tech stocks: MATANA is the new FAANG, analyst says

    Constellation Research Principal Analyst & Founder Ray Wang joins Yahoo Finance Live to make the case for why MATANA should be the new name for Big Tech stocks instead of FAANG.

  • Nasdaq outperforms, Meta stock gains, oil falls

    Yahoo Finance's Ines Ferre joins the Live show to break down how stocks are moving in early trading.

  • Nikola (NKLA) Seeks to Raise Capital, Romeo Buyout on Track

    Nikola (NKLA) plans to issue up to $400 million new stock in an "at-the-market" offering as it aims to boost production amid rising costs.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain-Shopping: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Growth stocks associated with innovative healthcare businesses aren't getting the positive attention they deserve. At least that's what Cathie Wood's recent purchases suggest. Recently, the CEO of ARK Investment Management added heavily to Exact Sciences (NASDAQ: EXAS), CareDx (NASDAQ: CDNA), and Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY).

  • Dow Jones Slips Amid Weak Jobs Data; Warren Buffett Stock Plummets; BBBY Stock Craters On This

    The Dow Jones fell amid weak new jobs data. A Warren Buffett stock took a tumble. BBBY stock cratered, with AMC stock also dipping.

  • Down More Than 50%: These 3 ‘Strong Buy’ Stocks Are Flirting With a Bottom

    Investor concerns have yet to abate, with worries given some added impetus last week when Fed Chair Jerome Powell said bluntly that the central bank is not done raising interest rates – and that the next couple of years are going to hurt. In one way, this is good news, as it signals clearly that the central bank will concentrate on combatting the high inflation that is weighing down the economy, but it also dramatically increases the risk that the Fed’s moves will spark a recession. The immediat

  • 11 Best Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now

    In this article, we will be taking a look at the 11 best electric vehicle stocks to buy now. To skip our detailed analysis of the first six stocks and the electric vehicle sector as a whole, you can go directly to the 5 Best Electric Vehicle Stocks to Buy Now. With a rapid shift […]

  • Why Peloton Interactive Is Rising Today

    Shares of Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) are rising 3.9% at 10:35 a.m. ET on Wednesday despite the connected-fitness equipment manufacturer announcing on Monday that it was delaying filing its annual report with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Peloton said it needs more time to evaluate charges it will be taking associated with getting rid of its warehouses as part of its restructuring. Peloton looks like it's on its last lap as sales of its equipment are plummeting, few new customers are signing up for its connected-fitness classes, and a massive $1.2 billion crater of red ink has opened up on its financial statements.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond not selling buybuy BABY

    Yahoo Finance anchors discuss changes coming to Bed Bath & Beyond.

  • Tech Sell-Off: 1 Stock-Split Stock You'll Regret Not Buying on the Dip

    There have been a string of high-profile stock splits in 2022, and there's another one around the corner.

  • Why Is Devon Energy (DVN) Up 17.2% Since Last Earnings Report?

    Devon Energy (DVN) reported earnings 30 days ago. What's next for the stock? We take a look at earnings estimates for some clues.