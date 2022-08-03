U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,155.17
    +63.98 (+1.56%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,812.50
    +416.33 (+1.29%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    12,668.16
    +319.40 (+2.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,908.93
    +26.48 (+1.41%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    90.78
    -3.64 (-3.86%)
     

  • Gold

    1,781.70
    -8.00 (-0.45%)
     

  • Silver

    20.03
    -0.11 (-0.54%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0170
    +0.0003 (+0.03%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    2.7480
    +0.0070 (+0.26%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2146
    -0.0018 (-0.15%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    133.8980
    +0.7460 (+0.56%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    23,298.32
    +270.38 (+1.17%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    534.34
    +9.61 (+1.83%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,445.68
    +36.57 (+0.49%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,741.90
    +147.17 (+0.53%)
     

Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports July Sales Results

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Costco Wholesale Corporation
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • COST
    Watchlist

ISSAQUAH, Wash., Aug. 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today reported net sales of $16.85 billion for the retail month of July, the four weeks ended July 31, 2022, an increase of 10.8 percent from $15.21 billion last year.

For the forty-eight weeks ended July 31, 2022, the Company reported net sales of $205.19 billion, an increase of 16.4 percent from $176.30 billion during the similar period last year.

Comparable sales were as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 Weeks

 

48 Weeks

 

U.S.

11.4%

 

16.2%

 

Canada

11.7%

 

15.6%

 

Other International

0.7%

 

6.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company

10.0%

 

14.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

E-commerce

10.2%

 

10.6%

 

 

 

 

 

Comparable sales excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange were as follows:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

4 Weeks

 

48 Weeks

 

U.S.

5.8%

 

10.6%

 

Canada

11.5%

 

12.1%

 

Other International

9.4%

 

9.8%

 

 

 

 

 

 

Total Company

7.0%

 

10.7%

 

 

 

 

 

 

E-commerce

11.5%

 

10.8%

 

 

 

 

 

This year’s four-week retail month had one fewer shopping day in the U.S. versus last year, due to the timing of Independence Day. This negatively impacted Total Company total and comparable sales by approximately two and one-half percent, and U.S. total and comparable sales by approximately three and one-half percent.

Additional discussion of these results is available in a pre-recorded telephone message. It can be accessed by dialing 1-888-462-2969. This message will be available through 5:00 p.m. (PT) on Wednesday, August 10, 2022.

Costco currently operates 834 warehouses, including 575 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 107 in Canada, 40 in Mexico, 31 in Japan, 29 in the United Kingdom, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 13 in Australia, four in Spain, two each in France and China, and one in Iceland. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan and Australia.

Certain statements contained in this document and the pre-recorded telephone message constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, inflation or deflation, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs and the Ukraine conflict), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, regulatory and other impacts related to climate change, and COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including (among others) the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, reduced shopping due to illness, travel restrictions or financial hardship, shifts in demand for products, reduced workforces due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary store closures or operational limitations due to government mandates, or supply-chain disruptions, capacity constraints of third-party logistics suppliers, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.

CONTACTS:  

Costco Wholesale Corporation

 

Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203

 

Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255

 

David Sherwood, 425/313-8239

 

Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254



Recommended Stories

  • Google swells Durham office footprint as hiring continues

    A year and a half after announcing plans for a 1,000-job engineering hub in Durham, Google is growing its office footprint downtown.

  • Is This Rare Berkshire Hathaway Miscue Finally a Buy?

    Berkshire Hathaway cut bait with the struggling drugmaker Teva Pharmaceutical Industries in late 2021.

  • Warren Buffett Loves Occidental. Should You?

    The oil and gas independent has delivered a bonanza to Berkshire Hathaway, but other investors might find better value elsewhere.

  • Lucid stock plunges after electric-vehicle maker cuts production guidance for the year

    Shares of Lucid Group Inc. fell more than 10% in after-hours trading Wednesday after the electric-vehicle maker announced a reduction in its production forecast. Lucid said it now expects its 2022 production volume to hit 6,000 to 7,000 vehicles, after stating 12,000 to 14,000 vehicles in May. "Our revised production guidance reflects the extraordinary supply chain and logistics challenges we encountered," Chief Executive Peter Rawlinson said in a statement. "We've identified the primary bottlen

  • Why SolarEdge Stock Plummeted Today

    Shares of SolarEdge Technologies (NASDAQ: SEDG), a smart energy-technology company, fell hard today after the company reported worse-than-anticipated second-quarter results that missed analysts' top-line consensus estimate.

  • Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 10 Stock Picks

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 10 stock picks for a recession. If you want to explore similar stocks that Jim Cramer is recommending for a recession, you can also take a look at Jim Cramer’s Recession Portfolio: Top 5 Stock Picks. Jim Cramer’s 3 Possible Scenarios For a Recession Last […]

  • SoFi stock pops on Q2 earnings, revenue

    Yahoo Finance Live’s Brian Sozzi discusses how SoFi Technologies stock is performing after beating Q2 revenue estimates.

  • eBay stock rises following second-quarter earnings beat

    eBay shares are moving higher after the company reported a Q2 earnings beat and maintained its quarterly dividend at $0.22 per share.

  • Why Infinera Stock Is Plummeting Today

    After the market closed Tuesday, Infinera (NASDAQ: INFN) announced that it plans to raise funds by selling new convertible debt notes. As of noon ET, its share price was down roughly by 20%. Infinera intends to offer $275 million in convertible senior notes that will come due in 2028.

  • AMC Stock Has a Lot to Prove This Week

    It's lights. It's camera. Will it be action for AMC Entertainment (NYSE: AMC)? The country's largest multiplex operator is delivering a critical financial update shortly after Thursday's market close.

  • 1 Stock-Split Stock to Buy Now, Despite a Drag From Rivian

    In 2019, global e-commerce giant Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) placed an order to purchase 100,000 electric utility vehicles from Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) to help fulfill its goal to have an entirely green energy-powered delivery fleet by 2030. Along with the order, Amazon accumulated a stake in the electric vehicle maker. Fresh off its recent 20-for-1 stock split, Amazon posted its second-quarter 2022 financial results on July 28.

  • CVS stock rises on Q2 earnings, guidance

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for CVS Health.

  • Crocs Stock Has a Lot to Prove on Thursday

    One of last month's more surprising winners was Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX). Crocs reports its quarterly results before the market opens on Thursday. Crocs continues to be one of the cheapest consumer stocks relative to its growth rate.

  • Moderna stock gets boost from earnings beat, COVID-19 vaccine sales

    Yahoo Finance’s Anjalee Khemlani joins the Live show to discuss second-quarter earnings for Moderna, the Biden administration’s fall booster campaign, COVID-19 vaccine sales, and longer-term vaccine growth.

  • Analysts Just Shipped A Meaningful Upgrade To Their BP p.l.c. (LON:BP.) Estimates

    Celebrations may be in order for BP p.l.c. ( LON:BP. ) shareholders, with the analysts delivering a significant upgrade...

  • Should You Really Buy the Dip on This Growth Stock, Down 96%?

    Streaming platform fuboTV (NYSE: FUBO) was a market darling during COVID-19 when the stock quickly soared more than 700% to its peak in late 2020. But investors are left picking up the pieces after the stock has fallen 96% from its high since then.

  • Down 74%, Should Smart Investors Buy Shopify Stock During the Bear Market?

    The narrative has shifted for the e-commerce industry, but has its recent slump created one-off buying opportunities for investors?

  • Miller Value Partners’ Top Detractor: Endo International (ENDP)

    Miller Value Partners, an investment management firm, published its “Miller Value Partners Income Strategy” second-quarter 2022 investor letter – a copy of which can be downloaded here. The Miller Income Strategy lost 17.7% in the second quarter of 2022, underperforming the 10.0% decline for the ICE BofA US High Yield Index. Go over the fund’s top 5 […]

  • Match Group stock plunges after posting an earnings loss

    Yahoo Finance Live anchors discuss second-quarter earnings for Match Group.

  • Meme stock? AMTD Digital thanks investors for massive stock surge

    Yahoo Finance's Brian Cheung breaks down a chart showing the massive rise in the stock for Hong Kong-based fintech firm AMTD Digital.