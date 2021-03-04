Costco Wholesale Corporation Reports Second Quarter and Year-to-Date Operating Results for Fiscal 2021 and February Sales Results
ISSAQUAH, Wash., March 04, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costco Wholesale Corporation (“Costco” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: COST) today announced its operating results for the second quarter (twelve weeks) and the first 24 weeks of fiscal 2021, ended February 14, 2021.
Net sales for the quarter increased 14.7 percent, to $43.89 billion, from $38.26 billion last year. Net sales for the first 24 weeks increased 15.8 percent, to $86.23 billion, from $74.49 billion last year.
Comparable sales for the second quarter fiscal 2021 were as follows:
12 Weeks
12 Weeks
24 Weeks
24 Weeks
Adjusted*
Adjusted*
U.S.
11.4%
12.6%
13.0%
14.7%
Canada
13.4%
10.6%
14.8%
13.6%
Other International
21.5%
17.7%
20.2%
17.7%
Total Company
13.0%
12.9%
14.2%
15.0%
E-commerce
75.8%
74.8%
80.4%
79.7%
*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.
Net income for the quarter was $951 million, or $2.14 per diluted share, which includes $246 million pretax, or $0.41 per diluted share, in costs incurred primarily from COVID-19 premium wages. Last year’s second quarter net income was $931 million, or $2.10 per diluted share. Net income for the first 24 weeks was $2.12 billion, or $4.76 per diluted share, compared to $1.77 billion, or $4.00 per diluted share, last year.
For the four-week reporting month of February, ended February 28, 2021, the Company reported net sales of $14.05 billion, an increase of 15.2 percent from $12.20 billion last year. For the twenty-six week period ended February 28, 2021, net sales were $93.16 billion, an increase of 15.4 percent from $80.76 billion last year.
Comparable sales for the February and year-to-date periods ended February 28, 2021, were as follows:
4 Weeks
4 Weeks
26 Weeks
26 Weeks
Adjusted*
Adjusted*
U.S.
10.3%
10.3%
12.4%
14.0%
Canada
21.6%
15.7%
15.0%
13.5%
Other International
25.7%
20.6%
20.0%
17.2%
Total Company
13.8%
12.3%
13.8%
14.3%
E-commerce
91.1%
89.4%
81.0%
80.3%
*Excluding the impacts from changes in gasoline prices and foreign exchange.
Costco currently operates 804 warehouses, including 558 in the United States and Puerto Rico, 103 in Canada, 39 in Mexico, 29 in the United Kingdom, 27 in Japan, 16 in Korea, 14 in Taiwan, 12 in Australia, three in Spain, and one each in Iceland, France, and China. Costco also operates e-commerce sites in the U.S., Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and Australia.
A conference call to discuss these results is scheduled for 2:00 p.m. (PT) today, March 4, 2021, and is available via a webcast on www.costco.com (click on Investor Relations and “Play Webcast”).
Certain statements contained in this document constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. For these purposes, forward-looking statements are statements that address activities, events, conditions or developments that the Company expects or anticipates may occur in the future. In some cases forward-looking statements can be identified because they contain words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “continue,” “could,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “might,” “plan,” “potential,” “predict,” “project,” “seek,” “should,” “target,” “will,” “would,” or similar expressions and the negatives of those terms. Such forward-looking statements involve risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events, results or performance to differ materially from those indicated by such statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, domestic and international economic conditions, including exchange rates, the effects of competition and regulation, uncertainties in the financial markets, consumer and small business spending patterns and debt levels, breaches of security or privacy of member or business information, conditions affecting the acquisition, development, ownership or use of real estate, capital spending, actions of vendors, rising costs associated with employees (generally including health-care costs), energy and certain commodities, geopolitical conditions (including tariffs), the ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting, COVID-19 related factors and challenges, including (among others) the duration of the pandemic, the unknown long-term economic impact, reduced shopping due to illness, travel restrictions or financial hardship, shifts in demand away from discretionary or higher-priced products, reduced workforces due to illness, quarantine, or government mandates, temporary store closures due to reduced workforces or government mandates, or supply-chain disruptions, capacity constraints of third-party logistics suppliers, and other risks identified from time to time in the Company’s public statements and reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they are made, and the Company does not undertake to update these statements, except as required by law.
CONTACTS:
Costco Wholesale Corporation
Richard Galanti, 425/313-8203
Bob Nelson, 425/313-8255
David Sherwood, 425/313-8239
Josh Dahmen, 425/313-8254
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(dollars in millions, except per share data)
(unaudited)
12 Weeks Ended
24 Weeks Ended
February 14, 2021
February 16, 2020
February 14, 2021
February 16, 2020
REVENUE
Net sales
$
43,888
$
38,256
$
86,235
$
74,492
Membership fees
881
816
1,742
1,620
Total revenue
44,769
39,072
87,977
76,112
OPERATING EXPENSES
Merchandise costs
39,078
34,056
76,536
66,289
Selling, general and administrative
4,342
3,743
8,640
7,475
Preopening expenses
9
7
31
21
Operating income
1,340
1,266
2,770
2,327
OTHER INCOME (EXPENSE)
Interest expense
(40
)
(34
)
(79
)
(72
)
Interest income and other, net
19
45
48
80
INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES
1,319
1,277
2,739
2,335
Provision for income taxes
348
330
587
532
Net income including noncontrolling interests
971
947
2,152
1,803
Net income attributable to noncontrolling interests
(20
)
(16
)
(35
)
(28
)
NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO
$
951
$
931
$
2,117
$
1,775
NET INCOME PER COMMON SHARE ATTRIBUTABLE TO COSTCO:
Basic
$
2.15
$
2.10
$
4.78
$
4.02
Diluted
$
2.14
$
2.10
$
4.76
$
4.00
Shares used in calculation (000s):
Basic
443,134
442,021
443,043
441,920
Diluted
444,494
443,727
444,440
443,704
COSTCO WHOLESALE CORPORATION
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(amounts in millions, except par value and share data)
(unaudited)
Subject to Reclassification
February 14, 2021
August 30, 2020
ASSETS
CURRENT ASSETS
Cash and cash equivalents
$
8,637
$
12,277
Short-term investments
617
1,028
Receivables, net
1,934
1,550
Merchandise inventories
13,865
12,242
Other current assets
1,255
1,023
Total current assets
26,308
28,120
OTHER ASSETS
Property and equipment, net
22,531
21,807
Operating lease right-of-use assets
2,887
2,788
Other long-term assets
3,192
2,841
TOTAL ASSETS
$
54,918
$
55,556
LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
CURRENT LIABILITIES
Accounts payable
$
14,383
$
14,172
Accrued salaries and benefits
4,132
3,605
Accrued member rewards
1,541
1,393
Deferred membership fees
2,048
1,851
Current portion of long-term debt
95
95
Other current liabilities
4,365
3,728
Total current liabilities
26,564
24,844
OTHER LIABILITIES
Long-term debt, excluding current portion
7,522
7,514
Long-term operating lease liabilities
2,651
2,558
Other long-term liabilities
2,052
1,935
TOTAL LIABILITIES
38,789
36,851
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES
EQUITY
Preferred stock $0.01 par value; 100,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding
—
—
Common stock $0.01 par value; 900,000,000 shares authorized; 442,654,000 and 441,255,000 shares issued and outstanding
4
4
Additional paid-in capital
6,843
6,698
Accumulated other comprehensive loss
(961
)
(1,297
)
Retained earnings
9,766
12,879
Total Costco stockholders’ equity
15,652
18,284
Noncontrolling interests
477
421
TOTAL EQUITY
16,129
18,705
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY
$
54,918
$
55,556