Is Costco Wholesale Corporation's (NASDAQ:COST) Stock's Recent Performance A Reflection Of Its Financial Health?

Costco Wholesale's (NASDAQ:COST) stock is up by 5.3% over the past three months. Given that the market rewards strong financials in the long-term, we wonder if that is the case in this instance. Specifically, we decided to study Costco Wholesale's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Put another way, it reveals the company's success at turning shareholder investments into profits.

How To Calculate Return On Equity?

The formula for ROE is:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Costco Wholesale is:

25% = US$6.0b ÷ US$24b (Based on the trailing twelve months to May 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. Another way to think of that is that for every $1 worth of equity, the company was able to earn $0.25 in profit.

Why Is ROE Important For Earnings Growth?

We have already established that ROE serves as an efficient profit-generating gauge for a company's future earnings. Depending on how much of these profits the company reinvests or "retains", and how effectively it does so, we are then able to assess a company’s earnings growth potential. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

Costco Wholesale's Earnings Growth And 25% ROE

Firstly, we acknowledge that Costco Wholesale has a significantly high ROE. Additionally, the company's ROE is higher compared to the industry average of 16% which is quite remarkable. This likely paved the way for the modest 15% net income growth seen by Costco Wholesale over the past five years.

As a next step, we compared Costco Wholesale's net income growth with the industry, and pleasingly, we found that the growth seen by the company is higher than the average industry growth of 12%.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. What investors need to determine next is if the expected earnings growth, or the lack of it, is already built into the share price. This then helps them determine if the stock is placed for a bright or bleak future. One good indicator of expected earnings growth is the P/E ratio which determines the price the market is willing to pay for a stock based on its earnings prospects. So, you may want to check if Costco Wholesale is trading on a high P/E or a low P/E, relative to its industry.

Is Costco Wholesale Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

Costco Wholesale has a three-year median payout ratio of 26%, which implies that it retains the remaining 74% of its profits. This suggests that its dividend is well covered, and given the decent growth seen by the company, it looks like management is reinvesting its earnings efficiently.

Additionally, Costco Wholesale has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Based on the latest analysts' estimates, we found that the company's future payout ratio over the next three years is expected to hold steady at 23%. As a result, Costco Wholesale's ROE is not expected to change by much either, which we inferred from the analyst estimate of 25% for future ROE.

Conclusion

Overall, we are quite pleased with Costco Wholesale's performance. Specifically, we like that the company is reinvesting a huge chunk of its profits at a high rate of return. This of course has caused the company to see substantial growth in its earnings. With that said, the latest industry analyst forecasts reveal that the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down. To know more about the company's future earnings growth forecasts take a look at this free report on analyst forecasts for the company to find out more.

