Costco Wholesale Insiders Sold US$12m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy

Many Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, when multiple insiders sell stock over a specific duration, shareholders should take notice as that could possibly be a red flag.

While insider transactions are not the most important thing when it comes to long-term investing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Costco Wholesale Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

The Independent Director, Susan Decker, made the biggest insider sale in the last 12 months. That single transaction was for US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$518 each. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even below the current price of US$536. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. While insider selling is not a positive sign, we can't be sure if it does mean insiders think the shares are fully valued, so it's only a weak sign. We note that the biggest single sale was only 22% of Susan Decker's holding.

In the last year Costco Wholesale insiders didn't buy any company stock. You can see a visual depiction of insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last 12 months, below. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Costco Wholesale Insiders Are Selling The Stock

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Costco Wholesale shares. In total, insiders dumped US$3.7m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Insider Ownership

Another way to test the alignment between the leaders of a company and other shareholders is to look at how many shares they own. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. It's great to see that Costco Wholesale insiders own 0.2% of the company, worth about US$504m. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Costco Wholesale Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Costco Wholesale shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. But since Costco Wholesale is profitable and growing, we're not too worried by this. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. So these insider transactions can help us build a thesis about the stock, but it's also worthwhile knowing the risks facing this company. To assist with this, we've discovered 1 warning sign that you should run your eye over to get a better picture of Costco Wholesale.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

