Costco Wholesale Insiders Sold US$13m Of Shares Suggesting Hesitancy \

Many Costco Wholesale Corporation (NASDAQ:COST) insiders ditched their stock over the past year, which may be of interest to the company's shareholders. When evaluating insider transactions, knowing whether insiders are buying versus if they selling is usually more beneficial, as the latter can be open to many interpretations. However, shareholders should take a deeper look if several insiders are selling stock over a specific time period.

While we would never suggest that investors should base their decisions solely on what the directors of a company have been doing, we would consider it foolish to ignore insider transactions altogether.

Costco Wholesale Insider Transactions Over The Last Year

In the last twelve months, the biggest single sale by an insider was when the Independent Director, Susan Decker, sold US$2.0m worth of shares at a price of US$518 per share. So it's clear an insider wanted to take some cash off the table, even slightly below the current price of US$524. We generally consider it a negative if insiders have been selling, especially if they did so below the current price, because it implies that they considered a lower price to be reasonable. Please do note, however, that sellers may have a variety of reasons for selling, so we don't know for sure what they think of the stock price. We note that the biggest single sale was only 22% of Susan Decker's holding.

In the last year Costco Wholesale insiders didn't buy any company stock. The chart below shows insider transactions (by companies and individuals) over the last year. If you click on the chart, you can see all the individual transactions, including the share price, individual, and the date!

Insiders At Costco Wholesale Have Sold Stock Recently

The last quarter saw substantial insider selling of Costco Wholesale shares. In total, insiders dumped US$2.3m worth of shares in that time, and we didn't record any purchases whatsoever. This may suggest that some insiders think that the shares are not cheap.

Does Costco Wholesale Boast High Insider Ownership?

For a common shareholder, it is worth checking how many shares are held by company insiders. A high insider ownership often makes company leadership more mindful of shareholder interests. Costco Wholesale insiders own 0.2% of the company, currently worth about US$543m based on the recent share price. This kind of significant ownership by insiders does generally increase the chance that the company is run in the interest of all shareholders.

So What Do The Costco Wholesale Insider Transactions Indicate?

Insiders sold Costco Wholesale shares recently, but they didn't buy any. And there weren't any purchases to give us comfort, over the last year. On the plus side, Costco Wholesale makes money, and is growing profits. The company boasts high insider ownership, but we're a little hesitant, given the history of share sales. In addition to knowing about insider transactions going on, it's beneficial to identify the risks facing Costco Wholesale. While conducting our analysis, we found that Costco Wholesale has 1 warning sign and it would be unwise to ignore it.

For the purposes of this article, insiders are those individuals who report their transactions to the relevant regulatory body. We currently account for open market transactions and private dispositions, but not derivative transactions.

