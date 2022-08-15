U.S. markets closed

COSTEP Highlights Manufacturing Workforce Development in Rio South Texas

·2 min read

MISSION, Texas, Aug. 15, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- At the heart of any successful business is a motivated and capable workforce. And at the heart of any successful region is a strong and competent workforce pipeline. It equips companies with the necessary knowledge and skills to navigate the global marketplace. The Rio South Texas region understands that, and it demonstrates this understanding through the various public & private industry certified skills training programs, college-level dual-credit programs in high school, and the future-focused higher education institutions operating in Rio South Texas.

Rio South Texas' students of today are quickly becoming the workforce of globally successful companies of tomorrow

One great example of that is South Texas College's (STC) collaboration with FESTO and Fuji Automatic Numerical Control (FANUC), providing certified training programs on some of the world's most advanced Industry 4.0 manufacturing solutions to entering and experienced manufacturing industry professionals. FANUC is a leading supplier of robots, computer control systems, and factory automation, while FESTO's solutions are among the world best in Industry 4.0 factory floor and digital twin environments.

And it isn't just state-of-the-art manufacturing talent that is home-grown in Rio South Texas. The science of advanced materials used in the manufacturing processes of today and tomorrow is also being learned by the students in Rio South Texas, for example at The University of Texas – Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) in their advanced nanoscience laboratory. The laboratory's research is primarily focused on experimental and theoretical condensed matter physics, with a wide range of solid-state phenomena being examined at the nano-structure system level. Partners for the program include the National Science Foundation, the Air Force Research Laboratory, and NASA.

These are only a couple of examples of the workforce development programs in the Rio South Texas region being leveraged to provide local companies and prospective investors with talent in industries such as battery, biotech, mobility, energy, and aerospace! With a strong and competent workforce pipeline, as well as partners in North America and across the globe, the students of Rio South Texas educational institutions of today are quickly becoming the faces of globally successful companies of tomorrow.

If you are looking to manufacture products in North America for North America, take a look at what Rio South Texas has to offer. Our team at COSTEP would be glad to assist you, so please visit us at www.costep.org or connect with us at @COSTEP to learn more.

Contact: Matt Ruszczak, +1.956.682.6371, info@costep.org

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/costep-highlights-manufacturing-workforce-development-in-rio-south-texas-301605990.html

SOURCE Council for South Texas Economic Progress

