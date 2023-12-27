Costly cribs: Knox County's 10 most expensive homes sold in 2023

The Knoxville real estate market stayed hot in 2023, and some massive home sales did not do anything to cool it off.

Knoxville ranked fourth in home price growth among the top 100 metros from July through September, according to the Federal Housing Finance Agency.

That means the average home brought a heftier return to sellers in Knoxville, but this story does not deal with the average homes.

Here's a look at the most expensive residential real estate sales in 2023.

The data was collected by the Knox County Property Assessor's office and is through Dec. 18. Property details come from Zillow.

1. 10416 Leonidas Meadow Way - $8.5 million

10416 Leonidas Meadow located in the Arcadia neighborhood on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Sold: June 9

Location: West Knox County

Description: At over 13,000 square feet, this mansion has five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and plenty of amenities. From a wine cellar and fitness center inside to an infinity pool that overlooks the lake, it's easy to see how this home was the most expensive of 2023.

2. 1614 Lyons Bend Road - $6 million

Sold: June 9

Location: Riverbend

Description: Built in 1929, this 4,319-square-foot home has three bedrooms and four bathrooms.

3. 5804 Lyons View Pike - $4.74 million

5804 Lyons View Pike on on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Sold: Aug. 9

Location: Lyons View

Description: In addition to five bedrooms and seven bathrooms, this three-story, 9,620-square-foot mansion also has two kitchens. And if that weren't enough, it also has an infinity pool and spa.

4. 1119 Scenic Drive - $4.125 million

1119 Scenic Dr on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Sold: Feb. 3

Location: Sequoyah Hills

Description: This 9,028-square-foot, five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has a stone façade and a spacious backyard.

5. 6719 Sherwood Drive - $4.075 million

7304 Sherwood Dr. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Sold: April 28

Location: Old Westmoreland

Description: Boasting a saltwater pool and spa in its massive yard, this home has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and over 6,500 square feet of space.

6. 1043 Craigland Court - $3.9 million

1043 Craigland Ct. on Wednesday, Dec. 6, 2023.

Sold: May 1

Location: South Knox County

Description: This 5,300-square-foot Tuscan farmhouse villa looks like it was plucked straight out of Spain. With five bedrooms and five bathrooms, the home sits on a lush, green property.

7. 12827 Highwick Circle - $3.65 million

Sold: Nov. 17

Location: Farragut

Description: This five-bedroom, eight-bathroom home has nearly 10,000 square feet and some special rooms like a theater, humidor and wine cellar.

Out back, it has a saltwater pool with a slide, and a hot tub.

8. 1917 Oakleigh Way - $3.579 million

Sold: Oct. 30

Location: Riverbend

Description: With five bedrooms, nine bathrooms and over 11,400 square feet of space, this home is located in the gated Oakleigh Subdivision. A home theater, exercise room and game room round out the amenities inside.

9. 7304 Sherwood Drive - $3.4 million

Sold: Sept. 29

Location: Westmoreland

Description: This six-bedroom, seven-bathroom, 10,659-square-foot home is the ultimate party pad. It has a wine cellar and man cave that has its own kitchen.

10. 1701 Blue Water Way - $3.2 million

Sold: Sept. 6

Location: West Knox County

Description: This 6,700-square-foot house sits on a waterfront property that comes with a private boat dock. It has four bedrooms, six bathrooms and a home theater.

