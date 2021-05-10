U.S. markets open in 1 hour 37 minutes

It Costs Nearly 90% More for Couples to Retire Today Than It Did in 2002

Nicole Spector
·2 min read
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock.com

Sixty-six percent of Americans are stressed out by the cost of healthcare, an October 2020 survey by the American Psychological Association found. This mental strain likely doesn’t fade away with age — not when you consider the soaring costs of this basic human need. A new study from Fidelity found that heterosexual couples retiring today will need $300,000 to cover medical expenses; that’s an 88% rise since 2002. Let’s say that one more time: 88% more in less than 20 years.

See: How Much It Cost to Retire in the Year You Were Born
Find: Most and Least Expensive States for Retiree Healthcare Costs

Single people aren’t getting off any easier, and wouldn’t you know it, women are even more vulnerable to staggering costs. The Fidelity study determined that the 2021 retirement healthcare estimate is $143,000 for men and $157,000 for women.

These prices represent a surge of 30% over just the past decade alone. So, what gives? Why has the cost of insurance risen so astronomically in such a relatively short period of time?

This is a big and complicated question, but one short answer is that the U.S. healthcare system operates according to a “for profit” model, and increasingly at the consumer’s expense. A 2019 survey by the Kaiser Family Foundation found that between 1999 and 2019, average annual premiums for family coverage by employer-sponsored plans soared from $5,791 to $20,576.

See: Turn Your $50K Salary Into a $1M Retirement Fund
Find: Medicare and Medicaid — What They Are and How They Differ

Now you may be wondering, “But doesn’t Medicare handle the costs of healthcare after the age of 65?” To an extent, yes. But though traditional Medicare, which Fidelity noted is what most American couples are enrolled in, covers an array of expenses, including hospital stays, doctor visits, lab tests and physical therapy, there’s a lot that traditional Medicare does not cover, including most dentistry (as well as dentures), eye exams, hearing aids, acupuncture, routine foot care and, perhaps most significantly, long-term care [4].

At this time, there’s no real option for Americans retiring today to deal with healthcare costs other than to have saved up enough. They might pick up a side hustle to build out their nest egg. Younger folks might want to listen up because at this rate, healthcare costs in retirement will be a heck of a lot more than $300,000, so keep funding those individual retirement accounts, health savings accounts and 401(k)s. Additionally, if possible, meet with a financial advisor for a customized plan on how to live out your twilight years without going broke.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: It Costs Nearly 90% More for Couples to Retire Today Than It Did in 2002

  • Chip shortage in focus as Japan automakers ready to report profit drop

    While Japan's biggest automakers report what analysts expect to be depressed earnings this week, investors looking for trading cues will be tuned into any assessment of the future impact of a global chip shortage that has forced a shake-up in production. Automakers worldwide have had to adjust or suspend production in the past few months as factors including a surge in demand for electronic devices plus U.S. sanctions against Chinese technology firms led to a dearth of semiconductors. Blackouts in Texas where a number of chipmakers have factories and a fire at Renesas Electronics Corp's chip plant in Japan have exacerbated the supply crunch.

  • Australia's Star eyes Crown in $7 billion play, vies with private equity

    SYDNEY (Reuters) -Australian casino operator Star Entertainment Group on Monday proposed an all-stock buyout of larger rival Crown Resorts Ltd that it valued at A$9 billion ($7 billion), taking on two private equity giants for control of the troubled company. Three months after Crown was declared unfit for a gambling licence at its new Sydney resort tower, Star said the share-swap takeover approach would create "one of the largest and most attractive integrated resort operators in the Asia Pacific region". The move presents Crown shareholders with a third option after buyout giant Blackstone Group earlier upped its all-cash indicative bid to A$8.4 billion, while Oaktree Capital Group has proposed to bankroll a A$3 billion buyback of Crown's founder's stake, removing a regulatory concern.

  • Abu Dhabi’s ADQ Bets on Recovery With Emirates Steel-Arkan Deal

    (Bloomberg) -- Abu Dhabi is seeking to create the largest steel and building materials company in the United Arab Emirates and cash in on an economic recovery that’s being boosted by government spending on infrastructure projects.ADQ, one of Abu Dhabi’s sovereign wealth funds, plans to combine Emirates Steel Industries PJSC with Arkan Building Materials Co. and form an entity with assets of about 13 billion dirhams ($3.54 billion).“The combined entity will be well positioned to benefit from expected stimulus-led increased activity in the domestic and regional construction sector and an expected economic recovery in the target markets,” said Harshjit Oza and Yawar Saeed at Abu Dhabi-based International Securities. The deal comes amid a boom in the price of steel and other metals as major economies reopen, leading to a manufacturing rebound. Futures in China, by far the biggest producer, have hit record highs -- even outpacing gains in key ingredient iron ore. Arkan shares surged as much as 15%.Arkan will issue a convertible instrument to ADQ-controlled Senaat, which owns Emirates Steel. The deal values Arkan at 1.4 billion dirhams and Senaat will control about 87.5% of the combined group post completion, the companies said on Sunday.The indirect listing of Emirates Steel will give investors “exposure to the domestic steel sector on UAE public markets, amidst rising global steel prices,” Oza and Saeed wrote in a note on Sunday. According to Senaat, Sunday’s deal would mark the first time that stock traders will have access to a steel producer on a UAE public market.Abu Dhabi has been merging some companies as it looks to bolster the economy and diversify from oil and gas production. ADQ has grown quickly since its founding in 2018 and is now the UAE capital’s third-largest SWF after Abu Dhabi Investment Authority and Mubadala Investment Co.Details of the offer:Conversion price is 0.798 dirham per Arkan share, the same as the stock’s close on ThursdayArkan shares have doubled from a July 2020 lowRothschild & Co. is the financial adviser to Senaat and its shareholderIf Arkan board recommends the offer, the transaction could close during the second half of 2021For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Biden tax hikes could hammer 5 tech stocks that have surged by $5 trillion in value: Goldman

    Goldman Sachs voices concern on the FAAMG (Facebook, Apple, Amazon, Microsoft and Google) stock complex as the Biden administration seeks various tax increases.

  • What the dogecoin army is saying as the cryptocurrency’s tumble triggers a bearish break in the long-term trend line

    Dogecoin's stratospheric run was in jeopardy early Sunday, with the popular crypto unwinding a chunk of its recent rally.

  • Dogecoin nears 75 cents, then slips as crypto pioneer Silbert seen betting against parody coin ahead of Elon Musk’s ‘SNL’ guest-host gig

    Barry Silbert, a power player in the digital-asset sector, said he's betting against dogecoin and is urging investors in one of the hottest trades in 2021 to convert their doge holdings into bitcoin.

  • 3 Monster Growth Stocks That Are Still Undervalued

    A lackluster jobs report didn’t derail the markets last week. New jobs in April totaled only 266,000, far below the 978K expected, and the official unemployment rate, which had been predicted to come in at 5.8% actually ticked up slightly to 6.1%. Even so, the tech-weighted NASDAQ gained 0.88% in Friday’s session, the broader S&P 500 was up 0.75% at the end of the day. These gains brought the S&P to a new record level, with a year-to-date gain of 13%. The market’s growth so far this year has been broad-based, based as it is on a general economic reopening as the corona panic shrinks in the rear-view mirror. Broad-based market gains create a positive environment for growth stocks. Using the TipRanks database, we’ve pulled up three stocks that fit a profile: a Buy rating from Wall Street, recent share appreciation that strongly outperforms the overall markets, and considerable upside potential, indicating that they may still be undervalued. Here are the details. Crocs (CROX) We’ll start in footwear, where Crocs took the world by storm almost 20 years ago, when it first started selling its signature brand of foam clogs. The shoes were big, bright, and even tacky – but they caught on and succeeded, and the company has since branched out into more traditional footwear, including sandals, sneakers, and even dress shoes. The brand has grown popular with teens, who see it as an ‘ugly chic’ and retro – but have boosted sales. And boosted sales are what the game is all about. The company’s quarterly revenues hit their recent trough in the fourth quarter of 2019, and since then have recorded 5 consecutive quarter-over-quarter revenue gains, with last three also being year-over-year gains. The most recent quarterly reports, released last month for 1Q21, showed $460.1 million on the top line, a company record, and a 63% year-over-year gain. EPS, at $1.47, was down from Q4’s $2.69 – but up more than 800% from the 16 cents recorded in the year-ago quarter. That gain helped cap a year in which CROX shares have appreciated an impressive 374%, and are still trending upwards. Crocs’ overperformance has caught the eye of Piper Sandler analyst Erinn Murphy, who is ranked in the top 10% of Wall Street’s stock pros. “We applaud the Crocs' team for their continued execution, disciplined inventory management & account management and underlying reinvestments in the brand health. Too, with strong visibility into Q2 (sales forecast +60% to 70%) and 2H estimates moving up handily with solid orderbook plans to boot, we believe bears worried about the sustainability of the brand momentum will need to hibernate for another 12 months,” Murphy noted. To this end, Murphy gives CROX an Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating, and her $140 price target suggests it has a ~29% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Murphy’s track record, click here) It’s clear that Wall Street generally agrees with the Piper Sandler take on Crocs. The stock has 8 recent reviews, which include 6 to Buy and 2 to Hold, giving the stock its Strong Buy consensus rating. The share price is $108.92, and the average target of $123.75 indicates room for ~14% growth in the year ahead. (See CROX stock analysis on TipRanks) Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (CLF) We’ll continue our look at growth stocks with Cleveland-Cliffs. This mining and steel company, based in Ohio, has four active iron mines in northern Minnesota and Michigan. The company started out as a miner, and in 2020 acquired two steelmaking firms, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, and became both self-sufficient in the steel industry, from ground to foundry, and the largest North American producer of flat-rolled steel. The company has seen its shares rise dramatically in recent quarters, on the back of rising revenues. CLF is up 393% since this time one year ago, galloping past the S&P’s 44% one-year gain. Cleveland-Cliffs’ rise has come as the company has generated $1 billion-plus revenues for four quarters in a row. The most recent quarter, 1Q21, showed $4.02 billion on the top line. While slightly below analyst expectations, this total was up 84% from Q4, and almost 10x greater than the year-ago quarter’s $385.9 million. Looking at earnings, CLF showed a modest net profit of $41 million in the quarter, or 7 cents per share. This is a solid turnaround from the year-ago quarter’s net loss of $52 million, or 18 cents per share. The gains in revenue and earnings are considered a landmark for the company, starting its first full year as a self-sufficient iron miner and steel maker. In addition to starting the year on a positive note, the company also boasted liquidity of $1.8 billion. Lucas Pipes, 5-star analyst with B. Riley, writes of Cleveland-Cliffs: “With near-term cash flows expected to be robust ($2.3B expected for 2021), the company expects to use excess cash flow to aggressively reduce debt. We see low leverage as a strategic priority for the company at this time as it proves out the benefits of its fully integrated model. In our opinion, Cleveland-Cliffs represents the most attractive value in the space.” These comments back up Pipes’ Buy rating, and he sets a $24 price target that implies a 56% one-year upside potential. (To watch Pipes’ track record, click here) Overall, the Street’s take on CLF is currently split evenly down the middle. 3 Buys and 3 Holds add up to a Moderate Buy consensus rating. The average price target is $25.40 and implies that the analysts see the stock rising ~20% from current levels. (See CLF stock analysis on TipRanks) Atlas Air (AAWW) Last but not least is Atlas Air, a $2 billion player in the aviation industry. Atlas operates as a cargo airline and passenger charter service, and an aircraft lessor to other airlines, renting out planes along with air and ground crew services. The company controls a fleet of Boeing commercial aircraft, including 747s, 777s, 767s, and 737s, configured for a variety of roles. As can be imagined, Atlas saw business decline during the corona pandemic – but managed to weather the crisis due to the long-term nature of most of its leases. The top line is up 33% year-over-year for 1Q21, at $861.3 million. Earnings, at $3.05 per share, are positive, and while down from $6.20 in Q4 they are up 238% from the year-ago quarter. The company expects business to continue strong this year, as demand for air freight is exceeding supply given the fast pace of economic reopening. Over the past 12 months, Atlas Air has seen strong share growth, with the stock rising 108%. Yet, Truist’s 5-star analyst Stephanie Benjamin believes the stock has more room to grow. “We view AAWW’s diversified fleet and international reach favorably position the company to capitalize on increased air freight demand due to the global growth in e-commerce and ongoing supply chain disruptions. Furthermore, while AAWW was a clear “COVID beneficiary” we believe its increased focus on long-term contracts over the last year has fundamentally strengthened its business model and should provide greater revenue/earnings visibility going forward," Benjamin opined. Unsurprisingly, Benjamin rates the stock a Buy, with a $95 price target that implies an upside of 28% this year. (To watch Benjamin’s track record, click here) All in all, Wall Street agrees with Benjamin’s call on this. The stock has 3 recent reviews on file, and all are to Buy, making the Strong Buy consensus rating unanimous. With an average price target of $86.67 and a current trading price of $74.03, this stock shows a one-year upside of 17%. (See AAWW stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Second-biggest cryptocurrency ethereum breaks $4,000 to hit record high

    LONDON/SINGAPORE (Reuters) -Cryptocurrency ethereum broke $4,000 for the first time on Monday, climbing to a new peak for a third day in a row on bets it may find new uses, although some analysts said it was overvalued at current levels. Ethereum, the second-largest coin by market capitalisation, jumped more than 6% to just below $4,175, and was last up around 2%.

  • HIVE Blockchain Technologies Is A Compelling Under-the-Radar Crypto Play

    Investors who appreciate the fast pace of Bitcoin (XBT) and Ethereum (ETH) will like HIVE Blockchain Technologies (HVBTF). This stock can serve as a proxy for accounts that do not permit cryptocurrency trading, such as some retirement accounts. HIVE is involved in green energy, which is a red-hot market in 2021. Plus, HIVE now has a DeFi (decentralized finance) angle, which could enhance the company’s shareholder value even further. A Quick Look At HVBTF Stock Recently, HIVE’s stock has experienced lightning-fast price action. As recently as January of 2020, HVBTF stock was available for just 9 cents. It then soared to a 52-week high of $5.75 in February 2021. However, the share price has retraced to the $3 range since that time. (See HIVE stock analysis on TipRanks) This sector is prone to bouts of extreme volatility, so investors should be cautious. A small position in the stock could yield substantial returns – just make sure that you’re wearing your seat belt, as it could be a wild ride. A Green Energy Blockchain Leader Is it possible to invest in cryptocurrency mining and consider ESG (environmental, social and governance) factors at the same time? Cryptocurrency mining is notorious for using tremendous amounts of energy. Yet HIVE’s investor presentation confirms its commitment to clean, responsible crypto mining. HIVE conducts its crypto mining operations in cold climates because it is power-efficient, and therefore cost-efficient. The company mines for Ethereum and Bitcoin in Sweden, Iceland and Canada – some of the coldest regions in the world. This has contributed to improved profitability, with HIVE going from adjusted EBITDA of -$5 million in fiscal year 2019 to $7.8 million in fiscal year 2020. 2020 was the first year in which HIVE achieved profitability, and it has grown from there. Additionally, all of HIVE’s cryptocurrency mining facilities have been powered by green energy from day one. Further proving its commitment to going green, the company just acquired a massive data center in Canada with access to 50 megawatts of low-cost green power. Expanding Into DeFi Along with the company’s robust yet clean mining operations, HIVE is moving aggressively into the DeFi (decentralized finance) space. DeFi refers to financial applications built on blockchain technologies, which are meant to disrupt the traditional world of finance. The company is not building its own DeFi business from scratch, which would be a costly and time-consuming project. Instead, HIVE is engaging in a share swap with decentralized finance asset manager DeFi Technologies Inc. (DEFI). As a result of the share swap, HIVE will own around 5% of DeFi Technologies’ outstanding common shares, while DeFi Technologies will own roughly 1% of HIVE’s outstanding common shares. This partnership, according to the press release, will “provide HIVE with a strategic stake in DeFi Technologies and a broader partnership surrounding the DeFi ecosystem with a specific focus on the Ethereum based MEV space and developments surrounding it.” MEV refers to the amount of profit that cryptocurrency miners can extract from reordering and censoring transactions on the blockchain. In other words, this transaction will not only diversify HIVE’s business, but could also enhance HIVE’s profit potential as a cryptocurrency miner. Weighing All Of The Factors Looking at its TipRanks Smart Score, which is derived from 8 unique data sets, HIVE earns a 5. That means it is likely to perform in line with market averages. Takeaway For HIVE Blockchain Technologies and its shareholders, the deal with DeFi Technologies sounds like a win-win. Investors who are in the market for an ultra-efficient cryptocurrency miner with an ESG angle should find it in HIVE. To find other compelling plays in this fast-growing space, check out the Cryptocurrency Stock Comparison tool on TipRanks. Disclosure: On the date of publication, David Moadel did not have (either directly or indirectly) any positions in the securities mentioned in this article. Disclaimer: The information contained herein is for informational purposes only. Nothing in this article should be taken as a solicitation to purchase or sell securities.

  • One Junior Miner May Have Sparked A New Gold Rush In Canada

    An up-and-coming gold exploration company in Quebec may hit the jackpot in what could end up being a story even some of the most seasoned investors only ever dream of

  • Mortgage rates fall deeper below 3% and ‘window of opportunity' widens

    Bargain rates are back, at least for now, giving borrowers another chance to strike.

  • This new stimulus benefit can help pay for your internet and a new laptop

    Families can get up to $50 off their bill to stay connected during the pandemic.

  • I’m 63 years old, recently divorced and have $130,000 in debt. How will I ever retire?

    It takes every cent I earn to get by and pay debt service. If I were to retire today, I would draw $1,200 a month in Social Security, or $1,400 a month if drawing against my ex-husband’s account (we were married 23 years). See: Confused about Social Security — including spousal benefits, claiming strategies and how death and divorce affect your monthly income?

  • Why you should worry about the flood of new cash into U.S. stock funds

    U.S. stock funds now are riding a river of new cash from investors — and that is not a bullish sign. In fact, fund flows are a contrarian indicator: the U.S. stock market in the past has performed better when there is a net outflow of cash. The evidence is summarized in the chart below, which plots net inflows of cash to U.S. stock funds (both open-end and exchange-traded funds) by year over the past decade.

  • Beijing Slaps Fines on Tutoring Apps Backed by Tencent, Alibaba

    (Bloomberg) -- China is expanding its far-reaching tech campaign into online education, issuing the maximum penalties to two of the country’s fastest-growing tutoring apps for violating competition and pricing laws.The State Administration for Market Regulation imposed fines of 2.5 million yuan ($389,000) each on Yuanfudao, backed by Tencent Holdings Ltd., and Zuoyebang, which has received funding from Alibaba Group Holding Ltd., according to a statement Monday. The firms were penalized for making misleading claims about their businesses from falsifying the qualifications of teaching staff to faking user reviews, the antitrust watchdog said.Yuanfudao and Zuoyebang said they accepted the penalties and will rectify the relevant problems.The explosive growth of private education providers during the pandemic has drawn increased scrutiny over the sector. Last month, Beijing’s market regulator fined four private education providers including GSX Techedu Inc. as well as a TAL Education Group unit for pricing violations. China’s education ministry also issued a statement reiterating limits on after-school study programs in order to ensure that students get enough sleep.“The fines are closely related to the recent crackdown on after-school tutoring institutions, focusing on their illegal activities and potential for stirring anxiety in society,” said Ye Le, Shanghai-based analyst with China Securities. “The regulatory pressure will keep building for the rest of the year.”Going forward, the SAMR will intensify its regulatory supervision of after-school educational groups and crack down on illegal activities, according to the statement. The two apps are the latest in a slew of Chinese firms from giants like Alibaba and Tencent to smaller outfits like online grocery provider Nice Tuan that have fallen afoul of the antitrust watchdog in recent months, as Beijing reins in its once-freewheeling internet sector.Both startups are said to be eyeing initial public offerings. Earlier this year, Yuanfudao was seeking at least $1 billion in fresh funding ahead of a possible initial public offering in 2022, people with knowledge of the matter have said. Bloomberg News reported in March Zuoyebang, whose backers also include SoftBank Vision Fund, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and Sequoia Capital China, was set to recruit former Joyy Inc. chief financial officer Bing Jin to aid in its preparations for a potential listing.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Philippines Logistics Firm LBC’s Owners Said to Weigh Stake Sale

    (Bloomberg) -- The owners of LBC Express Holdings Inc. are considering a stake sale in the Philippine delivery company amid interest from potential buyers, according to people familiar with the matter.LBC Express’ owners, which include the Araneta family and private equity firm Crescent Point, are in talks with investment banks to help find a buyer for as much as 40% of the business, the people said, asking not to be identified because the matter is private. A sale process could kick off later this year and some logistics companies and investment funds have expressed initial interest, one of the people said.Shares in LBC Express have risen about 13% in Manila in the past year. A 40% stake could be worth about $185 million based on the logistics firm’s market value on Monday.No final decision has been made and LBC Express’ owners could still decide against pursuing a sale, the people said. A representative for the Araneta family declined to comment, while a representative for Crescent Point didn’t immediately respond to requests for comment.Founded in 1945 by the Araneta family as a brokerage and air cargo agent, LBC Express now provides express delivery, cargo shipping and remittance services, according to its website. It has a network of more than 6,400 locations, partners and agents in more than 30 countries. The company went public on the Philippine stock exchange in 2001.Crescent Point became a minority shareholder in LBC Express through a $50 million convertible bond deal in 2017. The private equity firm focuses on investments in consumer-facing businesses across China and Southeast Asia, according to its website.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Giant Pension Sold Marijuana Stocks Canopy, Aurora, and Cronos. Two Stocks It Bought.

    British Columbia Investment Management slashed positions in Canopy Growth, Aurora Cannabis, and Cronos Group in the first quarter, and bought up Mastercard and Visa stock.

  • Ether hits new record high, crests $4,000 milestone

    Just a week after topping $3,000 for the first time, Ether -- the cryptocurrency that runs on the ethereum blockchain -- passed another milestone at $4,000.

  • Yuan Jumps to Three-Year High as China’s Economy Outpaces Peers

    (Bloomberg) -- The onshore yuan advanced to its strongest level since 2018 as it defied attempts by the central bank to slow its gains amid an improving outlook for China’s economy.The currency rose as much as 0.3% to 6.4114 a dollar, the strongest since June 2018, after breaching its previous year-to-date high of 6.4245 reached in January. The move follows a slump in the greenback on Friday after U.S. jobs data missed economists’ estimates.The yuan’s ascent comes even after the central bank tried to cap its gains by setting the daily fix at a weaker-than-expected level on Monday. China’s currency has climbed 1.8% this year to outperform all its Asian peers, and a rapid appreciation threatens to erode the competitiveness of the nation’s exports.“The yuan will continue to strengthen, as apart from a weaker dollar, the Chinese currency is also being supported by capital inflows and large trade surplus,” said Tommy Ong, managing director for treasury and markets at DBS Hong Kong Ltd. “The PBOC will likely use the fixing to slow the gains but it won’t use direct intervention.”The yuan’s rise mirrors the Chinese economy’s gains, where surging exports and retail sales are in stark contrast to the uneven recovery seen in the U.S. and the euro zone. Gross domestic product climbed 18.3% in the first quarter from a year earlier, powered by a jump in consumer spending.Apart from the dollar, the yuan also strengthened against a basket of its trading partners’ currencies. The CFETS RMB Index, which tracks the yuan versus 24 peers, is close to the highest level since 2018.Chinese banks, including joint-stock and state lenders, boosted purchases of the dollar after the yuan advanced rapidly on Monday afternoon, traders said. The transactions helped to stabilize the exchange rate, according to the traders, who asked not to be named as they aren’t authorized to comment on the market publicly.“While the broad dollar declines are certainly supportive of Asian currencies, the yuan has become even more attractive because of its strong data and effective Covid-19 containment measures,” said Fiona Lim, senior currency analyst at Malayan Banking Berhad in Singapore. The onshore yuan will advance to 6.36 in the coming 12 months, she added.(Adds traders’ comments in second to last paragraph and Maybank analyst’s comments in last paragraph)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Dogecoin Goes on Wild Ride as Musk Calls It a ‘Hustle’

    (Bloomberg) -- Dogecoin investors had a wild ride this weekend.After hitting a record on Saturday ahead of Elon Musk’s appearance on “Saturday Night Live,” the digital currency began to fall hours before the show began and continued to drop as he delivered his opening monologue.A SpaceX deal Sunday gave the digital currency a short-lived boost. It traded at 55.5 cents as of 8:30 p.m. in New York, down 15% over a 24-hour period, according to CoinGecko, with a trading range of 43.2 cents to 66.7 cents in the past one day.In the agreement, Musk’s commercial rocket company will launch a mission to the Moon in 2022 with a so-called cubesat -- a mini satellite used for space research -- from Geometric Energy Corp. that’s been paid for entirely in Dogecoin.The trading swings began on Saturday as Dogecoin traders around the world were organizing watch parties for the broadcast featuring its most prominent supporter. Following an initial slump, the digital currency bounced back briefly toward the end of the show, after the billionaire called it a “hustle” in the “Weekend Update” segment.In the skit, Musk jumped into the character of a bow-tied, bespectacled financial expert and was repeatedly quizzed about Dogecoin. After delivering textbook answers, he was asked whether the currency was just a hoax, to which he responded, “Yeah, it’s a hustle.”He ended the skit howling, “to the moon!” -- a reference he repeated in his tweet about the SpaceX announcement on Sunday.Dogecoin, a cryptocurrency that started as an internet meme in 2013, has surged more than 21,000% in the past year, according to CoinGecko.Musk, 49, has been among its biggest boosters, along with Mark Cuban, Snoop Dogg and Gene Simmons. Still, crypto volatility has prompted urgent warnings from central bankers -- as recently as Thursday -- that people buying in should be prepared to lose all of their money.Musk’s Tesla Inc. announced in February that it had bought $1.5 billion of Bitcoin, and the head of the electric-car giant himself has spoken of the digital asset in favorable terms. He has a $183.9 billion fortune, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.(Updates percentage gain.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.