Costway Announces Tempting Rewards, Services, and Offers for Its Third Costway Day Anniversary

Costway has recently announced several offers, free services, live shopping events, and exclusive offers to celebrate its third Costway Day anniversary.

Featured Image for Costway

Featured Image for Costway

MONMOUTH JUNCTION, N.J., May 28, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costway, which is a leading online household supplier brand, has announced big offers and interesting events to celebrate its third Costway Day anniversary. The event features tons of offers for Costway Plus customers, access to exclusive Costway services, and even a live shopping stream with higher discounts.

The online store hosts a dedicated Costway Day annually with tons of discounts and other events. This year, the Costway Day anniversary event will last from May 27 to June 8, 2022. The brand has already announced numerous online events that its customers can access to collect several coupon codes.

During the Costway Day event, customers can access the premium Costway Plus plan for just $49.99 instead of its standard price of $69.99. The VIP members will get a $50 coupon, two $40 coupons, and a $30 coupon. Customers can also access exclusive Costway services for free, including a quick refund, unconditional returns and refunds in 30 days, and a 365-day warranty on its products.

Besides that, the Costway website will also hold an interesting live-stream event for its customers on June 5-8, 2022. Customers can watch their favorite products in real-time and also access coupon codes with high discounts.

"We are extremely excited for the third anniversary of the Costway Day event and have so many things planned for our customers," said Jerry Xia, the general manager of Costway. "From access to our exclusive services to interesting live shopping streams and high discounts to Costway Plus benefits, there is something for everyone at the Costway Day 2022 event."

The Costway Day countdown event has already been started on its website, which will lead to the Costway Day Super Live event on June 5. Customers can simply visit the Costway website to browse and access these tempting discounts and partake in numerous events.

Story continues



About Costway

The story of Costway began in 2008 when the brand started as a household supplier retailer on Amazon and eBay. By providing high-quality products and thoughtful services, Costway became one of the most well-known online shopping websites for household supplies in 2016. Costway aims to inspire people to build their best home irrespective of their budget, taste, or requirements. The brand offers a wide range of high-quality and stylish home products at affordable rates and a promise of exceptional after-sales services.

For more information, visit www.costway.com

Media Contact

Jerry Xia

Costway

marketing@costway.com

Related Images













Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



