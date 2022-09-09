CoTec Announces Stock Option Grant

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / September 9, 2022 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH.H) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces that a total of 202,020 incentive stock options (the "Options") have been granted to a director and officer of the Company pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

The Options have an effective grant date of September 7, 2022 and are exercisable for a period of 10 years at a price of $0.46 per common share, with 1/3 of the Options vesting every 12 months, over a 3-year period.

About CoTec

CoTec is an ESG-focused company investing in innovative technologies that have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed. The Company is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation. CoTec is a publicly traded mining issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol CTH.V

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments, the value of such investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

