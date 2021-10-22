U.S. markets closed

CoTec Announces Stock Option Grants

·1 min read

VANCOUVER. BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 22, 2021 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH.H) ("CoTec" or the "Company") announces that a total of 288,229 incentive stock options (the "Options") have been granted to certain directors and officers of the Company pursuant to the Company's 10% rolling stock option plan.

The Options have an effective grant date of October 22, 2021 and are exercisable for a period of 10 years at a price of $0.45 per common share, with 1/3 of the Options vesting every 12 months, over a 3-year period.

About CoTec Holdings Corp.

CoTec Holdings Corp. is publicly traded mining issuer currently listed on the NEX Board of the TSXV.

For further information, please contact:

CoTec Holdings Corp.
Attention: Braam Jonker
Phone: 604-992-5600

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/669367/CoTec-Announces-Stock-Option-Grants

