U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,821.62
    +3.96 (+0.10%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,849.74
    +92.20 (+0.28%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,547.11
    +1.08 (+0.01%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,748.02
    +9.44 (+0.54%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    76.02
    -0.07 (-0.09%)
     

  • Gold

    1,827.60
    +2.20 (+0.12%)
     

  • Silver

    24.39
    +0.12 (+0.49%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0629
    +0.0019 (+0.18%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.6840
    +0.1030 (+2.88%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2192
    +0.0044 (+0.37%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    131.9100
    -4.9540 (-3.62%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    16,913.48
    +482.10 (+2.93%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    389.23
    +2.05 (+0.53%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,370.62
    +9.31 (+0.13%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,568.03
    -669.61 (-2.46%)
     

Cotec Holdings Corp. Announces Non-Brokered Private Placement

CoTec Holdings Corp.
·4 min read
CoTec Holdings Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / December 20, 2022 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH) (the "Corporation") is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement of up to 20,000,000 units (each, a "Unit") at a price of $0.50 per Unit for gross proceeds of up to $10,000,000 (the "Private Placement"). Each Unit will consist of one common share in the capital of the Corporation (each a "Common Share") and one Common Share purchase warrant (each a "Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price of $0.75 for a period of 12 months following the issuance of the Units. The Corporation will use the gross proceeds of the Private Placement to fund pending investment commitments, to repay amounts owing to Kings Chapel (as defined below) and for working capital purposes.

The Corporation reserves the right to increase the size of the Private Placement by up to 35% (the "Upsize Option") pursuant to which the Corporation may offer for sale up to an additional 7,000,000 Units at the same price and on the same terms as described above. The Upsize Option may be exercised in whole or in part in the Corporation's sole discretion at any time up to the final closing of the Private Placement. If the Private Placement is fully subscribed and the Upsize Option is exercised in full, the total gross proceeds of the Private Placement would be C$13,500,000.

Kings Chapel International Limited ("Kings Chapel") and certain directors of the Corporation are expected to participate in the Private Placement. Kings Chapel is an existing insider and Control Person (as defined by TSX Venture Exchange Rules) of the Corporation. Julian Treger, a director of the Corporation and its Chief Executive Officer, is a beneficiary of a family trust associated with Kings Chapel. As a result, the Private Placement is expected to be a related party transaction subject to Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Private Placement will be exempt from the formal valuation requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsection 5.5(b) of MI-61-101 because the Common Shares are listed only on the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and is exempt from the minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to subsection 5.5(a) of MI 61-101 because neither the fair market value of the Units to be issued to related parties nor the consideration to be paid by related parties pursuant to the Private Placement is expected to exceed 25% of the Corporation's market capitalization as determined in accordance with MI 61-101.

Closing of the Private Placement is subject to the Corporation obtaining all necessary corporate and regulatory approvals, including approval of the TSXV. All securities issued to Canadian investors in connection with the Private Placement will be subject to a statutory hold period of four months plus a day from the date of issuance in accordance with applicable securities legislation in Canada. The Corporation may pay finders' fees in connection with a Private Placement and in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About CoTec

CoTec is an ESG-focused company investing in innovative technologies that have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed for the purpose of applying those technologies to undervalued operating assets and recycling opportunities, as the Company seeks to transition into a mid-tier mineral resource producer. The Company is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation.

CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol CTH.

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Corporation's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to the adoption of new technologies across the mineral extraction industry and the benefits to the Corporation which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO THE U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/732689/Cotec-Holdings-Corp-Announces-Non-Brokered-Private-Placement

Recommended Stories

  • What is HoopsHype’s All-World Draft Ranking?

    The 2023 draft could be the first in history to feature two players from professional leagues in the Top 2 spots. Given how things have trended recently, it is surprising that it has taken so long for this to happen. While every NBA team has ...

  • TikTok under pressure as US lawmakers push government ban

    The US Congress is on the cusp of approving a nationwide ban on using TikTok on government devices because of perceived security risks -- thrusting the hugely popular video-sharing platform into a delicate position over Washington's ties to China.

  • 'We can dream again': The song that marked Argentina's WC campaign

    "Muchachos, we can dream again..." the hit song that accompanied Argentina on their conquest of the 2022 World Cup has found deep resonance in a country desperate for a feel-good moment.

  • 11 Best Travel Stocks To Buy Right Now

    In this article, we discuss 11 best travel stocks to buy right now. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Travel Stocks To Buy Right Now. The Travel & Tourism Economic Impact report for 2022 by the London-based World Travel & Tourism Council indicated that tourism revenue in […]

  • Wisconsin residents are asking for action on the problems caused by wake boats

    Concerns about the effects has led Natural Resources Board members to request new rules or laws to better regulate the power craft in Wisconsin.

  • Why FuelCell Energy Stock Ran Out of Gas Today

    Shares of fuel cell manufacturer FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ: FCEL) tanked in early trading on the Nasdaq Tuesday, falling 8.4% through 10:30 a.m. EST after the company missed badly on its Q4 2022 earnings report. Heading into earnings day, analysts had forecast that FuelCell would book $43.8 million in sales and lose only $0.07 per share on that revenue -- but FuelCell missed on both the top and bottom lines. While FuelCell missed Wall Street's quarterly sales number, its sales still jumped more than 180% year over year for the quarter, capping a year in which total 2022 sales grew 88% ($130.5 million).

  • Why Tesla Hit Another 2-Year Low Today

    Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) shares continued a slide today that has sent the stock price plunging by 55% since late September. Tesla shares had been overvalued for a long time based on the fundamentals. Shares began retreating this fall when demand questions surfaced in its important Chinese market.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Nike, FedEx, Workday

    Yahoo Finance Live anchor Seana Smith highlights stock tickers making moves in after-hours trading.

  • 5 of the Safest High-Yield Dividend Stocks to Buy for 2023

    These rock-solid income stocks, with inflation-fighting yields ranging from 4.6% to 8%, provide plenty of reward with minimal risk for investors.

  • Here's Why QuantumScape Shares Soared This Morning

    QuantumScape announced today it has begun shipping prototypes of its solid-state battery cells to potential automotive customers. The company has spent the past two years proving its solid-state battery concept and working toward a commercially viable unit. QuantumScape called today's announcement an important part of the commercialization process and said it was its "key public milestone for the year."

  • Could Intel's Pain Become This Dividend Stock's Gain?

    Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) is enduring a painful year. Because of worsening economic conditions, the semiconductor manufacturer's revenue tumbled 20% in the third quarter, while its earnings plummeted even further. This painful situation led Intel to seek outside-the-box ways to finance its growth to maintain its balance sheet strength and investor payout.

  • 1,000% Move in a Day: Medical Stock Soars on Positive Data

    IceCure Medical, a little-known medical device company surged in after-hours trading Monday. IceCure's Prosense technology proved to be a safe and effective treatment for cancerous kidney tumors.

  • Is Annaly Capital in Line for a Dividend Cut in 2023?

    Many investors, subsequently, try to offset their losses by turning to high-yield dividend stocks. The mortgage real estate investment trust (mREIT) Annaly Capital Management (NYSE: NLY) is one of the highest-yielding stocks in the market today, paying a juicy 16% dividend yield. Annaly Capital Management invests in mortgages and mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in addition to servicing loans for other mortgage companies.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 ‘Strong Buy’ Healthcare Stocks

    Against a backdrop of soaring inflation, a slowing economy and persistent rate hikes, assessing the playbook for the coming year, CNBC’s Jim Cramer says it’s more important than ever to look at the past year and see what worked. Basically, which stocks have managed to overcome the bear conditions. Within the components of the S&P 500, energy and utilities have been segments that have beaten the broader market, and generally speaking, so have those of the healthcare sector. But healthcare stocks,

  • 3 REITS That Just Increased Their Dividends

    Most everyone loves an early holiday present. And for some real estate investment trust (REIT) investors, that early gift came in the form of a dividend increase over the past two weeks. Of course, a dividend increase is great because it puts more income into the pockets of investors and increases the yield on their purchase price, but more importantly, a dividend increase also signals to the markets that the company expects to perform well, perhaps generating increases in revenue and funds from

  • These 2 Stocks Could Go to Zero

    Famed value investor Benjamin Graham introduced Mr. Market in his 1949 book The Intelligent Investor. Mr. Market, an allegory used to describe the irrational, erratic, and emotional behavior that can drive stock prices up and down, is a good lens through which to view the pandemic-era ups and downs of certain stocks. Carvana (NYSE: CVNA) and Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have never made much sense as businesses, at least to me.

  • 11 Best Aerospace Stocks To Buy

    In this article, we discuss 11 best aerospace stocks to buy. If you want to see more stocks in this selection, check out 5 Best Aerospace Stocks To Buy. Economic recovery for the aerospace and defense sector gained momentum in 2022 on the back of increasing demand for air travel. As per an outlook survey […]

  • Analysts Say Buy These 2 High-Yield Dividend Stocks — Including One With 26% Dividend Yield

    The big market headline this year – all year – has been the steady fall in stocks. The S&P 500 is down 20% for 2022, and the NASDAQ has fallen a disastrous 33%. And while recent data shows that there may be some hope on the inflation front, there may still be storm clouds massing for next year’s stock market. That’s the view of Mike Wilson, Morgan Stanley's chief equity strategist. He’s been a leading voice among the bears this year, and he’s not changing that tune as we head into the New Year.

  • The world’s top stock strategist says an ‘earnings recession’ is coming for markets—and it could be similar to what happened during the 2008 financial crisis

    Corporate earnings are set to take a hit and Wall Street isn't properly anticipating it, Morgan Stanley's Mike Wilson warns. And when earnings fall, so will stocks.

  • A Look At The Fair Value Of Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU)

    Today we will run through one way of estimating the intrinsic value of Roku, Inc. ( NASDAQ:ROKU ) by taking the...