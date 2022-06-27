CoTec Holdings Corp. Appoints PI Financial as Market Maker

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / Juine 27, 2022 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has retained PI Financial Corp. ("PI") to provide market making services in accordance with TSX Venture Exchange policies.

PI will trade the securities of the Company for the purposes of maintaining an orderly market. The Company will pay PI a monthly cash fee of $5,000 in consideration of its services. The contract is for a minimum term of three months and renewable thereafter. The Company and PI are unrelated and unaffiliated entities and the capital required for the services will be provided by PI.

PI will not receive any shares or options as compensation for its services.

About CoTec

CoTec is an ESG-focused company investing in innovative technologies that have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed for the purpose of applying those technologies to undervalued operating assets, as the Company seeks to transition into a mid-tier mineral resource producer. The Company is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation.

CoTec is a publicly traded mining issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol CTH.V

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company's business which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations and the benefits to the Corporation which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Corporation please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Corporation's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, a copy of which may be found under the Corporation's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

