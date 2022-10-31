U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,871.98
    -29.08 (-0.75%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,732.95
    -128.85 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,988.15
    -114.31 (-1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,846.86
    -0.06 (-0.00%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    86.19
    -0.34 (-0.39%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.10
    -4.60 (-0.28%)
     

  • Silver

    19.10
    -0.02 (-0.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9888
    -0.0078 (-0.78%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0770
    +0.0670 (+1.67%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1471
    -0.0144 (-1.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    148.6840
    +1.2640 (+0.86%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,477.38
    -93.46 (-0.45%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.76
    -3.45 (-0.71%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,094.53
    +46.86 (+0.66%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,587.46
    +482.26 (+1.78%)
     

CoTec Holdings Corp. Provides Business Update

CoTec Holdings Corp.
·6 min read
CoTec Holdings Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / October 31, 2022 / CoTec Holdings Corp. (TSXV:CTH) ("CoTec" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update in respect of its portfolio and investment initiatives currently underway.

Julian Treger, CEO, commented: "The Company's portfolio continued to develop well during the past quarter and the macro global backdrop remains highly constructive for CoTec's business model. Our portfolio continues to increase in value and we expect some of this upside to be reflected in our future results. We are also actively pursuing a number of exciting new potential investments."

"The combination of renewed emphasis on carbon reduction, driven by a hot summer, the weaponization of commodities and a growing appreciation of their strategic importance and the continued decline of just in time globalization means that the demand for green commodities is rising rapidly. In turn there is now a more widespread appreciation of the important role which technology will play in producing the commodities needed by the world's emerging green economy needs.

"CoTec stands at the forefront of this trend, identifying unique, disruptive technologies which are scalable and have asset applications, investing in them, incubating and nurturing them and deploying them to develop and acquire a portfolio of attractive operating assets. Our technologies share the commonality of requiring less heat and water, are cheaper than traditional sources, are flexible and modular and as a result are closer to home and lighter on logistic requirements."

CoTec Portfolio

In the course of just six months since our change of business, the Company has invested in or committed to four significant opportunities.

Binding Solutions Limited ("BSL")

BSL estimates that its exciting technology for creating green pellets, could result in a meaningful reduction in global carbon emissions by replacing sintering and induration processes which account for approximately 15% of carbon emissions from the global steel industry. The low-cost and modular nature of BSL's process also means it can deliver significant reductions in capital investment costs when compared to traditional pelletization processes. BSL is now testing its technology with many of the world's leading steel and iron ore producers and year to date revenues have more than doubled over last year. The resulting increase in BSL's value has partly been reflected in CoTec's most recent quarterly results. The Company is particularly excited about the technology's ability to produce pellets for use in electric arc furnaces that could enable zero carbon steel and its applicability to waste dumps where it can extract metals and reduce environmental liabilities.

MagIron LLC ("MagIron")

CoTec owns approximately 16% of MagIron, which recently acquired an iron ore processing plant in Minnesota. Since the Company's investment, MagIron issued a convertible note with a conversion price that is more than double the price CoTec paid for its investment. MagIron's goal is to become an important strategic supplier of high quality, low carbon iron units to support the creation of a green steel industry in the United States. MagIron is currently exploring implementing the BSL pelletizing technology to produce green pellets - an example of the way CoTec's technologies can combine with assets to create additional value.

Mkango Resources Ltd. ("Mkango")

CoTec has entered into a non-binding term sheet for an investment in Mkango and provided interim financing to them. Mkango has two main assets - a rare earth development project in Malawi which, according to a feasibility study that Mkango published in August[1], has a post-tax NPV10% of US$559M and more interestingly to CoTec, an interest in a green process utilizing hydrogen to recycle rare earth magnets and extract the rare earth elements from them. During the quarter, a pilot plant was commissioned in the United Kingdom to scale up the technology. In connection with its investment in Mkango, CoTec and Mkango will enter into a co-operation agreement regarding future investment in rare earth processing technologies in the US. CoTec believes that the Mkango recycling technology will align well with the desire of the US to be strategically independent of China.

Basic Industries Venture Fund I, LP ("BIVF")

CoTec has entered into a subscription agreement to make an investment in BIVF, an Australian investment fund that will be focused on investments in industrial technologies. In connection with its investment, CoTec has also entered into an agreement with RFC Ambrian, the fund sponsor, under which CoTec will have certain co-investment rights with respect to investments by RFC Ambrian in projects that utilize technologies in which the fund has invested. The fund has yet to close.

CoTec Pipeline

In addition to the existing investments and commitments described above, CoTec is exploring numerous additional investment opportunities including disruptive technologies focused on, enhancing the efficacy of fertilizers, rapidly de-radiating nuclear waste, create hydrogen and utilize sequestered carbon to create green concrete. CoTec's ability to make further investments is subject to its ability to secure additional capital to fund these investments.

About CoTec

CoTec is an ESG-focused company investing in innovative technologies that have the potential to fundamentally change the way metals and minerals can be extracted and processed for the purpose of applying those technologies to undervalued operating assets and recycling opportunities, as the Company seeks to transition into a mid-tier mineral resource producer. The Company is committed to supporting the transition to a lower carbon future for the extraction industry, a sector on the cusp of a green revolution as it embraces technology and innovation. CoTec is a publicly traded investment issuer listed on the Toronto Venture Stock Exchange and trades under the symbol CTH.V

For further information, please contact:

Braam Jonker - (604) 992-5600

Forward-Looking Information Cautionary Statement

Statements in this press release regarding the Company and its investments which are not historical facts are "forward-looking statements" that involve risks and uncertainties, including statements relating to management's expectations with respect to its current and potential future investments, the value of such investments and the benefits to the Company which may be implied from such statements. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Actual results in each case could differ materially from those currently anticipated in such statements. For further details regarding risks and uncertainties facing the Company please refer to "Risk Factors" in the Company's filing statement dated April 6, 2022, as well as its other disclosure documents, copies of which may be found under the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

[1] See "NI 43-101 Technical Report on the Songwe Hill Rare Earth Element Project in Malawi", prepared for Mkango by SENET, a DRA Global Group Company dated August 18, 2022 with an effective date of July 1, 2022. The report can be accessed under Mkango's SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com.

SOURCE: CoTec Holdings Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/723198/CoTec-Holdings-Corp-Provides-Business-Update

Recommended Stories

  • Why Meta Platforms Stock Crashed (Again) Monday Morning

    Shares of Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) tumbled again on Monday, falling as much as 6.7%. After years of giving Meta Platforms carte blanche, some investors appear to be losing confidence in the company's direction. Last week, Meta announced its second successive quarter of year-over-year revenue declines -- something that had never happened in the company's history prior to last quarter.

  • Airbnb stock drops ahead of Q3 earnings report

    Yahoo Finance Live checks out shares of Airbnb ahead of its third-quarter earnings report expected out.

  • Why Airbnb Stock Was Slipping Today

    Shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) were falling today as worries about an economic slowdown seemed to sweep the market a day before the vacation rental website reports third-quarter earnings. Additionally, a Wall Street analyst issued a bearish note for the travel sector. Investors seem to be steeling themselves for another 75-basis-point increase in the federal funds rate ahead of the Federal Reserve rate decision on Wednesday.

  • Lumen (LUMN) Q3 Earnings Coming Up: Here's What to Expect

    Lumen's (LUMN) Q3 performance is likely to have been favored by investments in the Quantum Fiber business. However, supply chain troubles, inflation and macroeconomic weakness have been concerns.

  • Another jumbo Fed rate hike is expected this week — and then life gets difficult for Powell

    Economists widely expect another three quarters of a percentage point interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve in November, but there's much less agreement about what happens next.

  • Are Any of These 3 Robinhood Cannabis Favorites a Buy?

    SNDL (NASDAQ: SNDL), Tilray Brands (NASDAQ: TLRY), and OrganiGram Holdings (NASDAQ: OGI) are three of the most popular stocks on the Robinhood trading platform for retail investors looking to invest in the future of cannabis. All three are Canadian companies, so they can trade on the Nasdaq.

  • Roku Investors Need To Hear What Reed Hastings Just Said

    Not much has gone right for Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) this year. Revenue growth abruptly stalled out, coming in at 18% in the second quarter and with guidance calling for just 3% growth in the third quarter. With its digital advertising peers, like Alphabet and Meta Platforms, reporting weak earnings, Roku is likely to face substantial headwinds for at least the second half of the year, if not well into 2023 or as long as advertisers fear a recession.

  • Should You Buy Enterprise Products (EPD) Ahead of Earnings?

    Enterprise Products (EPD) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Investing Whiz Sharon Hill Says Dividend Stocks Are a Good Place to Be Right Now; Here Are Two High-Yield Payers That Analysts Like

    Dividend stocks. They’re the very picture of the reliable standby, the sound defensive play that investors make when markets turn south. Div stocks tend not to show as extreme shifts as the broader markets, and they offer a steady income stream no matter where the markets go. And it’s not just retail investors who move into dividend stocks. Sharon Hill, the co-leader of Vanguard’s $48 billion Equity Income Fund who has built a record of success and reputation for bringing in positive results, se

  • Keep on Buying These 3 Chip Stocks Ahead of Earnings, Says Analyst

    Last week, earnings season reached a crescendo of sorts, and it was a massively out of tune climax. All the tech giants reported, and barring Apple, all faltered badly, weighed down by the tough economic backdrop amidst waning demand and fears of an upcoming full-blown recession. This week brings with it a plethora of other interesting quarterly statements, with big names in the semiconductor industry readying to deliver their latest financial statements. Like most corners of the market, chip st

  • The Dow Is Having a Great Month, the Nasdaq Is Having a Good One. What History Says Happens Next.

    The Nasdaq has been hammered by some of its biggest tech stocks, drawing comparisons to the dot-com bubble and bust. The problem: Big Tech is still pricey.

  • 2 Stocks I Wouldn't Touch With a 10-Foot Pole and What to Buy Instead

    The sell-off in the stock market has many long-term investors focusing more on the best values. With that said, here's why I would steer clear of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ: BBBY) and Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS) and suggest you consider two better-value stocks instead.

  • Why Nvidia Fell Today

    The chipmaker's stock took a step back as traders contemplated macroeconomic uncertainties and the looming launch of its RTX graphics chip.

  • Here's What to Expect From Coinbase's (COIN) Q3 Earnings

    Coinbase's (COIN) Q3 earnings are likely to have been impacted by lower trading volume.

  • Should You Really Buy Upstart Stock Right Now?

    One of the market's biggest losers in 2022 is Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST). Its stock price is down nearly 85% year-to-date and it appears nvestors have abandoned the stock, assuming its business model is broken. To understand what happened, we should first look at Upstart's business model.

  • ‘Load Up,’ Says Jim Cramer About These 2 Airline Stocks

    One bright spot for investors last week was the unexpectedly strong GDP print. The figure rose 2.6% and outpaced the 2.3% forecast. But perhaps the most significant data point was the Fed’s own inflation gauge, which fell from 7.3% to 4.2%. While market watchers expect the Fed to raise rates again in its November meeting, there is some speculation that the central bank may start slowing down its rate hike policy as early as December. In response to all of this, markets jumped on Friday. The S&P

  • Why Rivian Stock Moved Higher Monday

    Wedbush Securities remains bullish on Rivian's outlook, and investors will next get an update on Nov. 9.

  • 3 High Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold

    These names offer dividend longevity, safe payout ratios, low valuations, and very high dividend yields.

  • Institutional investors are Gilead Sciences, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:GILD) biggest bettors and were rewarded after last week's US$14b market cap gain

    To get a sense of who is truly in control of Gilead Sciences, Inc. ( NASDAQ:GILD ), it is important to understand the...

  • Musk Consolidates Power at Twitter After Board Is Dismissed

    (Bloomberg) -- Elon Musk consolidated his control of Twitter Inc. on Monday after the entire board was dismissed. Most Read from BloombergMusk Posts Then Deletes Tweet Spreading Conspiracy Theory on Pelosi AttackLula Edges Out Bolsonaro to Win Presidency of Divided BrazilStocks Trim Big October Rally as Bond Yields Climb: Markets WrapDemocrats Prepare for Loss of Congress as Voters Break Late to GOPThree Top Bankers Pull Out of Hong Kong's Global Finance SummitMusk, 51, completed his purchase of