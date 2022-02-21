U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,348.87
    -31.39 (-0.72%)
     

  • Dow 30

    34,079.18
    -232.82 (-0.68%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,548.07
    -168.63 (-1.23%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,009.33
    -18.76 (-0.92%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    93.95
    +2.88 (+3.16%)
     

  • Gold

    1,906.20
    +6.40 (+0.34%)
     

  • Silver

    23.97
    -0.03 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1317
    -0.0009 (-0.08%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.9320
    -0.0400 (-2.03%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3602
    +0.0011 (+0.08%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.7800
    -0.1950 (-0.17%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    38,162.49
    -216.34 (-0.56%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    872.91
    -63.87 (-6.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,484.33
    -29.29 (-0.39%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,910.87
    -211.20 (-0.78%)
     

COTERIE™ CATHEDRAL HILL ANNOUNCES MEMORY CARE AGREEMENT WITH NATIONAL DEMENTIA EXPERT, CARINGKIND

·5 min read

The Alliance Will Provide Residents with a Full Set of Innovative Techniques and Methods to Optimize Memory Care Right at Their Doorstep

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterie Cathedral Hill, the Bay Area's new luxury senior living community featuring world-class amenities and care, has announced an agreement with leading national dementia care expert, CaringKind, to provide extensive in-house tools, training modules, staff and family coaching for innovative, ongoing resident memory care. Opening this spring, Coterie Cathedral Hill is the first location in the U.S. for the Coterie luxury senior living brand created by Related Companies and Atria Senior Living.

Coterie Senior Living
Coterie Senior Living

We wanted the latest and best advancements in dementia research and treatment for Coterie Cathedral Hill.

CaringKind, formerly known as the Alzheimer's Association, New York City Chapter, is a leading expert on Alzheimer's and dementia caregiving, with more than 40 years of experience in supporting individuals and families affected by dementia. Coterie Cathedral Hill's alliance with CaringKind will bring innovative and compassion-oriented dementia care expertise in three major areas:

  • Training – CaringKind will train caregivers and the management team at Coterie Cathedral Hill using their "dementia foundations" modules. CaringKind's training is an innovative approach that takes into account the complexity and difficulties of the disease for caregiving staff, as well as teaching an appreciation for the uniqueness of dementia's impact on each individual resident. It also features "micro-learning," short, real-life, contextual learning examples of typical dementia care scenarios, as an approach to train caregivers on how to handle difficulties that may arise.

  • Family Support – CaringKind will provide quarterly coaching sessions for memory care residents' families, including methods for coping and self-care techniques.

  • Memory Care Assessment – CaringKind will create a more nuanced assessment of the cognitive function of current or potential residents to help determine the level of care required, gauge potential behavioral risks, and identify trends.

"Coterie residents should experience the best in not only luxury living but also in the care for every aspect of their mental and emotional well-being," said John Moore, Chairman and CEO of Atria Senior Living. "We are passionate supporters of CaringKind and their innovative, research-based approach to dementia care. CaringKind will be a trusted in-house resource as they remain absolutely driven to finding a cure. It only makes sense to bring the best of the best to our Coterie Cathedral Hill community."

"We wanted the latest and best advancements in dementia research and treatment for Coterie Cathedral Hill, and we felt CaringKind's caregiver- and resident-centric approach to training was a natural fit for us," said Joanna Mansfield, Senior Vice President for Care and Life Guidance Operations for Atria Senior Living. "CaringKind really focuses on compassion towards the staff and equipping them with coping techniques on how to remain resilient in challenging environments and maintain community support. Historically, dementia care focused on managing behaviors, but, through CaringKind, we will be able to offer more sensitive management that focuses on the resident's capabilities rather than presenting behaviors, as each individual is uniquely affected by this disease."

"At CaringKind, we believe it's critical for caregivers to see the whole person, not just the disease of dementia," said Eleonora Tornatore-Mikesh, CaringKind President and Chief Executive Officer. "We are tremendously excited to bring our 'above and beyond' approach of supporting residents, families, and caregivers with research-based comprehensive memory care to Coterie. It's about caregiving that connects us to a community of people, not just a network of resources, that empowers us with today's solutions when we need them."

At Coterie Cathedral Hill, residents will enjoy sweeping views of iconic landmarks and easy access to some of the city's best neighborhoods. It boasts 208 units, ranging from studios to two-bedroom residences – including friendship suites, and offers approximately 40,000 square feet of luxury indoor-outdoor amenities alongside unrivaled culinary experiences. Coterie's modern approach to post-COVID 19 senior living incorporates pandemic learnings supported by both Atria's and Related's expertise in evidence-driven protocols.

The Coterie Cathedral Hill sales office is now open, with prices starting at $7,700 per month for a studio to larger, two-bedroom residences starting at $18,400 per month. For more information, visit CoterieSeniorLiving.com and follow @LiveCoterie on Instagram for updates.

For free information on CaringKind's dementia care programs, or to reach a CaringKind consultant, please visit www.caringkindnyc.org.

About Coterie
Coterie is a modern luxury senior living brand that offers residents world-class amenities and care in prime cities across the country. A visionary collaboration between two industry leaders, Atria Senior Living and Related Companies, Coterie believes that aging is worth celebrating. As a forward-thinking brand, Coterie strives to reshape and recast an entire industry with stunning architecture, thoughtful interior design, elevated culinary experiences, and tailored wellness programs that allow residents to thrive. Designed to exceed its residents' expectations with customized services created to elevate everyday life, Coterie is slated to open in major metropolitan areas across the globe starting in 2022. Through these properties, Coterie expects to create more than 350 jobs within the next year as part of the brand's debut.

About CaringKind
For over 40 years, CaringKind has provided expert training and support to families affected by Alzheimer's or related dementias. CaringKind does this through a variety of services such as a Helpline (646-744-2900), over 90 support groups, social work services, specialized training for both professional and family caregivers, education seminars on complicated healthcare issues, a Wanderer's Safety Program, and evidence-based programs to improve quality of life for people with dementia and their care partners. CaringKind also produces Caregiver/Storyteller, the #1 caregiving podcast on iTunes.

CaringKind's programs and services are free. Ninety-five percent of CaringKind's budget is privately funded through individual and institutional philanthropy from foundations and corporations.

The mission of CaringKind is to create, deliver, and promote comprehensive and compassionate care and support services for individuals and families affected by Alzheimer's disease and related dementias, and to eliminate Alzheimer's disease through the advancement of research. We achieve our mission by providing programs and services for individuals with dementia, their family and professional caregivers; increasing public awareness; collaborating with research centers; and informing public policy through advocacy.

CaringKind is a tax-exempt organization under Section 501(c)(3) of the Internal Revenue Code (Tax ID number 13-3277408).

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coterie-cathedral-hill-announces-memory-care-agreement-with-national-dementia-expert-caringkind-301486687.html

SOURCE Atria Senior Living

Recommended Stories

  • Is the Stock Market Open Today? Here Are the Hours for Presidents Day 2022.

    Presidents Day 2022 is here. Some exchanges are closed over the long weekend. Here are the hours for the stock market today.

  • Dow Jones Futures Fall; Putin Recognizes Ukraine Separatist Regions; Biden Summit Doubts Grow

    Futures tumbled: Russian President Vladimir Putin recognized Ukraine separatist regions as independent. Doubts grew of a Biden-Putin summit.

  • Separatists Nod Escalates Putin’s Feud With West: Ukraine Update

    (Bloomberg) -- Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a degree officially recognizing two self-proclaimed separatist republics in eastern Ukraine, a move that likely torpedoes European-mediated peace talks and further escalates tensions with the West. Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPutin Makes Address; Separatist Recognition: Ukraine UpdatePonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Ten

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

    Volatility, and descending trends, that’s the path the markets are taking these days. While the usual headwinds are all in play, the chief worry now is coming from Eastern Europe. Will Russia invade, or won’t it? A shooting conflict, involving a superpower, taking place in one of Europe’s most agriculturally productive and mineral-rich countries, has huge potential for political and economic fallout, enough to keep pundits and market watchers awake at night. But an in-depth analysis of geopoliti

  • Rivian Makes a Bold Move To Solve Its Biggest Problem

    The young manufacturer of electric pickups and SUVs has made an unexpected change after having disappointed the markets.

  • GM Discreetly Abandons Its In-House Amazon

    General Motors is doing its big spring cleaning sooner than expected. The Detroit giant, which no doubt wants to avoid being distracted in the coming months when it delivers the Cadillac Lyriq -- its competitor to Tesla's Model Y and Ford's Mustang Mach-E -- has decided to empty his drawers right now. The automotive group has decided to disconnect this app, which allowed owners of GM vehicles (Chevrolet, GMC, Cadillac and Buick) to order and pay for goods and services while driving.

  • ‘I’m in dire need of help.’ I have $140K in student loans, and recently had to quit my job making $125K because I have anxiety. What should I do?

    Now I’m making nearly 50% less of what I was making before and I’m currently in a Chapter 13 bankruptcy. Please tell me how I can get assistance with my student loans. Need help with student loans or other debt?

  • Tech investors are suffering the second stocks rout of the COVID pandemic—and Wall Street thinks it could get far worse

    "There are many more dangerously overvalued and unprofitable companies whose stocks could fall much further, and some even to zero," one investment pro warns.

  • 3 Highly Profitable Stocks to Buy That Wall Street Thinks Can Soar 80% to 90%

    Their businesses continue to make lots of money. And analysts think the stocks could make investors a lot of money, too.

  • Allianz Fires Fund Managers After Multibillion-Dollar Blowup

    (Bloomberg) -- Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPutin Makes Address; Separatist Recognition: Ukraine UpdatePonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapTrump Holds Onto Piles of Cash, Gives None to GOP CandidatesAllianz SE dismissed two people responsible for managing a suite of hedge funds that allegedly lost investors billions of dollars and prompted probes by U.S. re

  • Elon Musk's SpaceX Wants to Split Its Shares

    Is SpaceX a victim of its own success? The stock price was at $560 per SpaceX share at the time. According to a report from CNBC, SpaceX is proposing to its privatel-held shareholders to split their shares in a 10-for-1 ratio.

  • Got $5,000? These 3 Growth Stocks Are Trading Near Their 52-Week Lows

    This is seemingly what's happened with three great growth stocks of late. In retrospect, it can't be too surprising that Shopify shares(NYSE: SHOP) have tumbled from their November's peak near $1,763 to their current price of $660 with a big piece of the loss taking shape just last week.

  • Housing prices and interest rates ‘aren’t going back down,’ expert says

    Mortgage rates surged to the highest level in two years, leaving homebuyers on high alert as further increases loom.

  • Mohamed El-Erian details 'fundamental change to the marketplace' as the Fed moves

    The Federal Reserve shaking up of its $9 trillion balance sheet entails "a fundamental change to the marketplace," says Mohamed El-Erian.

  • Investing $20,000 in These 5 Stocks Could Give You $6,000 in Annual Income

    Dividend stocks provide an excellent way to put your money to work -- especially with certain stocks. Investing $20,000 in each of these five stocks could give you roughly $6,000 in annual income. AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) offers them both.

  • 2 Reasons Shareholders Should Love GE's Annual Report

    Earlier this month, General Electric (NYSE: GE) filed its annual report with the SEC. While many investors ignore big SEC filings, due to their length and complexity, they often contain important tidbits -- if you dig far enough. GE's 2021 annual report had two pieces of very good news for shareholders.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy Shopify Now and Never Sell

    Fear of slowing bottom-line growth has been tough on Shopify's (NYSE: SHOP) stock price. Most of Shopify's recent plunge happened in response to forward-looking guidance outlined during the fourth-quarter earnings call management held on Feb 16, 2022. In a nutshell, the company warned investors to expect heavier than expected investments into fulfillment services.

  • China Tells Banks, State Firms to Report Exposure to Jack Ma’s Ant

    (Bloomberg) -- Chinese authorities told the nation’s biggest state-owned firms and banks to start a fresh round of checks on their financial exposure and other links to Ant Group Co., renewing scrutiny of billionaire Jack Ma’s financial empire, according to people familiar with the matter.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPutin Makes Address; Separatist Recognition: Ukraine UpdatePonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks

  • Is Berkshire Hathaway (BRK-A) A Smart Long-Term Buy?

    Saga Partners, an investment management firm, published its fourth-quarter 2021 investor letter – a copy of which can be seen here. During the second half of 2021, the Saga Portfolio (“the Portfolio”) decreased 17.1% net of fees. This compares to the overall increase for the S&P 500 Index, including dividends, of 11.7%. Spare some time […]

  • Stocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. equity futures and European stocks slumped as the standoff over Ukraine appeared to worsen. Russian stocks sank the most since the 2008 global financial crisis, and the ruble weakened a third straight day.Most Read from BloombergKremlin Cautious on Prospect of Biden-Putin Summit Amid TensionsPutin Makes Address; Separatist Recognition: Ukraine UpdatePonzi Schemer Bernie Madoff's Sister, Husband Found DeadStocks Retreat, Ruble Weakens on Ukraine Tension: Markets WrapTrump Hold