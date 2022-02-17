U.S. markets closed

COTERIE™ CATHEDRAL HILL WELCOMES LUXURY HOSPITALITY MANAGEMENT VETERAN MICHAEL POUNSBERRY AS GENERAL MANAGER

·4 min read

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterie Cathedral Hill, the Bay Area's new modern luxury senior living community offering residents world-class amenities and care, has named international luxury hotel and hospitality management veteran Michael Pounsberry as General Manager.

Michael Pounsberry, General Manager, Coterie Cathedral Hill, San Francisco, CA

Pounsberry brings more than two decades of international luxury hotel and hospitality experience to Coterie Cathedral Hill. Most recently, he has served as Regional Director for GNI Management Inc, leading hotel acquisitions in Northern California and the Bay Area. Prior to that, he opened and operated hotels and luxury properties in both Miami, Florida and Los Angeles, California. Notably, he was on the opening team at Faena Hotel & Residences, known for some of the most expensive luxury condominiums outside of New York City with sales in excess of $3,500 per square foot and a record penthouse listing of $60 million.

He began his career with a decade of culinary and luxury service experience in Sydney, Australia after completing his education at Le Cordon Bleu and the Western Sydney College. He moved from Sydney to Miami, Florida to continue his passion for luxury hospitality. Michael became one of the youngest executives at the Biltmore Hotel, a Leading Hotels of the World (LHW) property, holding various director roles. Under his management the Biltmore earned accolades such as the AAA 5 Diamond & Zagat's #1 Restaurant, and also the Best Champagne Sunday Brunch award for seven straight years by the Miami Herald.

Pounsberry continued his education with Cornell University, expanding his experience with hospitality revenue management. Michael holds several hospitality certifications in both hotels and senior living, including successfully completing his resident care for the elderly (RFCE) certification.

"Leading the Coterie Cathedral Hill luxury community is like a dream come true for me," Pounsberry said. "We are bringing the finest in luxury living and lifestyle to San Francisco on a level that hasn't been reached before. Residents here will enjoy the five-star amenities, immersive cultural experiences, wellness programming and state-of-the-art technology that will make these years the best years of their lives. It's what I've trained for my entire career to deliver every day."

Coterie Cathedral Hill, opening this Spring, is the first location in the U.S. for Coterie, a new category of luxury senior living and a joint venture between Related Companies and Atria Senior Living.

At Coterie Cathedral Hill, residents will enjoy sweeping views of iconic landmarks and easy access to some of the city's best neighborhoods. It boasts 208 units, ranging from studios to two-bedroom residences and friendship suites, and offers approximately 40,000 square feet of luxury indoor-outdoor amenities, including a 24/7 staff-attended lounge, state-of-the-art fitness center curated by Mayo Clinic, heated rooftop pool, cinema, gardening plots, a landscaped pet park and bocce ball courts.

Additionally, the unrivaled culinary experiences highlighted by five in-house dining options, immersive engagement and expertly adapted wellness programs will inspire discerning older adults to reach new heights. Coterie's modern approach to senior living brings residences imagined post-COVID-19, with pandemic learnings, and supported by both Atria and Related's expertise in evidence-driven protocols.

The Coterie Cathedral Hill sales office is now open, with prices starting at $7,700 per month for a studio to larger, two-bedroom residences starting at $18,400 per month. For more information, visit CoterieSeniorLiving.com and follow @LiveCoterie on Instagram for updates.

About Coterie:

Coterie is a modern luxury senior living brand that offers residents world-class amenities and care in prime cities across the country. A visionary collaboration between two industry leaders, Atria Senior Living and Related Companies, Coterie believes that aging is worth celebrating. As a forward-thinking brand, Coterie strives to reshape and recast an entire industry with stunning architecture, thoughtful interior design, elevated culinary experiences, and tailored wellness programs that allow residents to thrive. Designed to exceed its residents' expectations with customized services created to elevate everyday life, Coterie is slated to open in major metropolitan areas across the globe starting in 2022. Through these properties, Coterie expects to create more than 350 jobs within the next year as part of the brand's debut.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coterie-cathedral-hill-welcomes-luxury-hospitality-management-veteran-michael-pounsberry-as-general-manager-301485373.html

SOURCE Atria Senior Living

