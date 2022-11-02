U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,759.69
    -96.41 (-2.50%)
     

  • Dow 30

    32,147.76
    -505.44 (-1.55%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    10,524.80
    -366.05 (-3.36%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,789.14
    -62.25 (-3.36%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    89.37
    -0.63 (-0.70%)
     

  • Gold

    1,636.60
    -13.40 (-0.81%)
     

  • Silver

    19.20
    -0.39 (-1.99%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9818
    -0.0059 (-0.60%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    4.0590
    +0.0070 (+0.17%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1389
    -0.0095 (-0.83%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    147.7910
    -0.4410 (-0.30%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,141.10
    -312.70 (-1.53%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    475.63
    -15.52 (-3.16%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,144.14
    -42.02 (-0.58%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    27,663.39
    -15.53 (-0.06%)
     

Coterra Energy Announces Election of Chairman and Lead Independent Director

·3 min read

HOUSTON, Nov. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Coterra Energy Inc. (the "Company" or "Coterra") (NYSE: CTRA) announced today that the Company's Board of Directors appointed Thomas E. Jorden, its President and Chief Executive Officer, as Chairman of the Board effective January 1, 2023, succeeding Dan O. Dinges, as Executive Chairman upon the expiration of his term on December 31, 2022 in accordance with the merger agreement between the Company and Cimarex Energy Co. ("Cimarex"). Mr. Dinges will remain as Chair of the Executive Committee. The Board also appointed Robert Boswell to succeed Lisa Stewart as Lead Independent Director effective January 1, 2023.

"I want to express my appreciation to the Board, to the management team and to all of our employees for their collective efforts this past year in setting Coterra on the path to success," said Dan Dinges, Executive Chairman. "I am grateful for the experience. I know under Tom's leadership the Company will continue to be an industry leader."

"I want to thank Dan for his leadership and compliment him on building a great organization with premier assets over the last two decades," said Thomas Jorden, President and CEO. "I am also looking forward to working closely with Bob as Lead Independent Director, drawing on his boardroom and upstream oil and gas experience to move Coterra forward."

Mr. Dinges served as Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President from May 2002 until the completion of the merger with Cimarex on October 1, 2021, bringing decades of executive management experience in the oil and gas exploration and production business and a deep knowledge of operations. He also oversaw an era of tremendous growth for the Company. Mr. Dinges joined the Company in September 2001 as Chief Operating Officer and President after a successful 20-year career in various management positions with the predecessor to Noble Energy, Inc.

Mr. Jorden was appointed as Chief Executive Officer in October 2021 in connection with the consummation of the merger with Cimarex. At Cimarex, he began serving as Executive Vice President of Exploration when the company was formed in 2002. In 2011, he became Chief Executive Officer and President of Cimarex and then Chairman of the Board in 2012. Prior to the formation of Cimarex, Mr. Jorden held multiple leadership roles at Key Production Company, Inc., Cimarex's predecessor. He joined Key in 1993 as Chief Geophysicist and went on to become Executive Vice President of Exploration.

Mr. Boswell has served as a director of Coterra since 2015 and currently serves on the Executive, Audit, and Environment, Health & Safety Committees of the Board. He currently serves as the Chairman of the Board and Chief Executive Officer of Laramie Energy LLC, an exploration and production company operating in the Piceance Basin of Colorado.

About Coterra Energy

Coterra is a premier exploration and production company based in Houston, Texas with focused operations in the Permian Basin, Marcellus Shale and Anadarko Basin. We strive to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership. Learn more about us at www.coterra.com.

Cision
Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/coterra-energy-announces-election-of-chairman-and-lead-independent-director-301666896.html

SOURCE Coterra Energy Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • Why Devon Energy Stock Dropped Today

    Shares of Devon Energy (NYSE: DVN) fell more than 12% on Wednesday after the exploration and production leader increased its capital expenditures forecast. Devon produced an average of 614,000 barrels of oil equivalent (BOE) per day in the third quarter. The energy company's low production costs, which averaged $12.99 per BOE during the quarter, allow it to earn massive profits when oil and gas prices are high.

  • Roku stock plunges following mixed earnings report

    Yahoo Finance's Allie Canal breaks down Roku's top- and bottom-line beats and earnings guidance.

  • Wall Street Sees ‘Devil’s Bargain’ in Powell’s Rate Comments

    (Bloomberg) -- Wall Street had already come to terms with prospects that the Fed would again raise interest rates by 75 basis points. But Wednesday afternoon was full of drama as traders first took hope from the central bank’s statement but then slumped following stern comments by Chair Jerome Powell. Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From

  • Devon Energy shares slump on higher capex, disappointing Q4 output outlook

    (Reuters) -Shares of U.S. shale oil producer Devon Energy slumped almost 13% on Wednesday on an outlook for higher than expected capital spending and lower than forecast fourth-quarter output. Devon forecast fourth-quarter production of between 640,000 and 660,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), 2% under the midpoint of investment firm Cowen's estimate. It also projected new project spending of between $845 million and $915 million, 16% above its prior estimate, analysts for the firm wrote in a note.

  • Stocks moving in after hours: Roku, Qualcomm, Etsy, Booking, Robinhood

    Yahoo Finance Live's Seana Smith checks out several trending stocks in the after-hours trading session.

  • Nasdaq, S&P 500 sectors dragged down by the Fed rate hike news ahead of the close

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how stocks are trading into the close as the Nasdaq and other major indices extend losses.

  • Why Upstart, SoFi, and Lemonade Plunged Today

    Shares of newly public fintech companies Upstart Holdings (NASDAQ: UPST), SoFi Technology (NASDAQ: SOFI), and Lemonade (NYSE: LMND) were plunging today, down 5.2%, 9.3%, and 3.1%, respectively, as of 1:25 p.m. ET. It wasn't a good first half of the trading day for growth stocks in general, as investors may be worried about the Federal Reserve meeting today, in which the Fed is widely expected to raise interest rates by 75 basis points and give commentary on the rate hike outlook into next year. The decline even took hold of SoFi, which handily beat revenue and earnings estimates just yesterday, as the stock gave back all of its post-earnings gains, and then some.

  • Cathie Wood Goes Bargain Hunting: 3 Stocks She Just Bought

    Cathie Wood did a fair amount of stock buying on Tuesday. It did point out that some of its customers -- those behind large social networking sites, consumer-facing on-demand businesses, and crypto exchanges -- were weakening at the time, but you and I probably aren't spending less time on our favorite apps these days.

  • Lumen Technologies stock drops 14% after Q3 earnings, sales miss

    Shares of Lumen Technologies Inc. fell more than 13% in the extended session Wednesday after the telecommunications company reported a quarterly miss. Lumen earned $578 million, or 57 cents a share, compared with $544 million, or 51 cents a share, in the third quarter of 2021. Excluding one-time items, Lumen earned 14 cents a share in the quarter. Revenue fell to $4.39 billion from $4.89 billion a year ago. Analysts polled by FactSet expected Lumen to report adjusted EPS of 36 cents a share on s

  • Why Twilio Stock Fell Hard Today

    Shares of Twilio (NYSE: TWLO), a cloud-based communications software company, sank today after an analyst downgraded the company's stock and cut his price target for Twilio's shares by more than half. Twilio will report its third-quarter results after the bell tomorrow, but investors weren't waiting around for it. Bank of America analyst Michael Funk, who was previously bullish on Twilio, downgraded the company's stock rating to underperform and cut the price target for the stock to $85, a 51% decrease from the previous price target of $175.

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks tank after Fed hikes by 0.75%, Powell pushes back against pivot

    U.S. stocks slid in volatile trading Wednesday afternoon following a move by the Federal Reserve to raise its benchmark policy rate by 75 basis points for a fourth straight time — on par with market expectations — and remarks by Chair Jerome Powell indicating the U.S. central bank was unlikely to shift on policy any time soon.

  • Why Tesla Shares Dropped Wednesday

    Tesla's (NASDAQ: TSLA) factory in Shanghai, China is its most productive plant. It has been upgraded to have an annual production capacity of about 1.1 million units. As of 1 p.m. ET, Tesla shares were near the day's lows, down 2.6%.

  • Rich young Americans have lost confidence in the stock market — and are betting on these 3 assets instead. Get in now for strong long-term tailwinds

    Millennials have given up on stocks. Act accordingly.

  • Why Tech Stocks Datadog, MongoDB, and HubSpot Are Falling Today

    The share prices of Datadog (NASDAQ: DDOG), MongoDB (NASDAQ: MDB), and HubSpot (NYSE: HUBS) were tumbling this morning, likely as investors processed the news of better-than-expected jobs data and anticipated another aggressive interest rate hike from the Federal Reserve. A strong job market could be worrying tech investors because it could encourage the Fed to continue making large interest rate hikes.

  • Is There An Opportunity With Omnicell, Inc.'s (NASDAQ:OMCL) 50% Undervaluation?

    Does the November share price for Omnicell, Inc. ( NASDAQ:OMCL ) reflect what it's really worth? Today, we will...

  • Roku Plunges 24% on Forecast for Loss, Shrinking Ad Budgets

    (Bloomberg) -- Roku Inc., the maker of set-top boxes consumers use to watch Netflix and other streaming services, slumped in late trading after forecasting a wider-than-expected fourth-quarter loss and saying advertisers’ budgets are under pressure.Most Read from BloombergPowell Sees Higher Peak for Rates, Path to Slow Tempo of HikesRussia Resumes Ukraine Grain-Export Deal in Abrupt ReversalLottery Winner Keeps $30 Million Jackpot Secret From Wife and ChildChief Justice Temporarily Stops Release

  • Cassava Sciences (SAVA) to Report Q3 Earnings: What's in Store?

    Cassava Sciences (SAVA) is expected to provide an update on its pipeline candidates during its third-quarter earnings.

  • Is a Surprise Coming for PayPal (PYPL) This Earnings Season?

    PayPal (PYPL) is seeing favorable earnings estimate revision activity and has a positive Zacks Earnings ESP heading into earnings season.

  • Extra Space Storage (EXR) Q3 FFO & Revenues Top, View Revised

    Extra Space Storage's (EXR) Q3 results outshine estimates. It witnesses solid top-line growth and year-over-year improvement in same-store net operating income. EXR revises its 2022 guidance.

  • Why Resideo Technologies Stock Is Plummeting Today

    Third-quarter results fell short of expectations, and the company guided lower for the year as well.