Is Coterra Energy Inc (CTRA) Significantly Undervalued?

On August 9, 2023, Coterra Energy Inc (NYSE:CTRA) saw a daily gain of 3.43%, contributing to a 16.35% increase over the past three months. The company's Earnings Per Share (EPS) stands at 5.22. The question arises: is Coterra Energy significantly undervalued? This comprehensive analysis aims to answer that question, providing a detailed valuation of the company. Let's delve into the details.

Introduction to Coterra Energy

Coterra Energy is an independent exploration and production company with operations in Appalachia, the Permian Basin, and Oklahoma. The company, formed after the 2021 merger with Cabot and Cimarex, had proved reserves of 2.4 billion barrels of oil equivalent at the end of 2022. Its net production that year was approximately 633 million barrels of oil equivalent per day, with natural gas accounting for 74% of this production. Currently, Coterra Energy trades at $28.55 per share, with a market cap of $21.60 billion. However, our analysis suggests that the stock's fair value is $44.53, indicating that Coterra Energy may be significantly undervalued.

Understanding the GF Value

The GF Value is a proprietary measure of a stock's intrinsic value, considering historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor based on past performance and growth, and future business performance estimates. The GF Value Line provides an overview of the stock's fair trading value. If the stock price is significantly above the GF Value Line, it is overvalued and its future return is likely to be poor. Conversely, if it is significantly below the GF Value Line, its future return will likely be higher.

According to our calculations, Coterra Energy is significantly undervalued. The stock's fair value, as per the GF Value, is $44.53, whereas its current trading price is $28.55. This significant undervaluation suggests that the long-term return of Coterra Energy's stock is likely to be much higher than its business growth.

Assessing Coterra Energy's Financial Strength

Investing in companies with low financial strength could result in permanent capital loss. Therefore, it's crucial to review a company's financial strength before deciding to buy shares. Coterra Energy has a cash-to-debt ratio of 0.38, ranking worse than 58.17% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. However, GuruFocus ranks Coterra Energy's financial strength as 7 out of 10, suggesting a fair balance sheet.

Profitability and Growth

Investing in profitable companies, especially those with consistent profitability over the long term, is generally less risky. Coterra Energy's profitability is strong, with high profit margins and consistent profitability over the past ten years. The company's operating margin is 58.52%, ranking better than 93.49% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. Additionally, Coterra Energy's growth is impressive, with a 3-year average annual revenue growth of 31.8%, ranking better than 84.53% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. The 3-year average EBITDA growth rate is 38.4%, which ranks better than 76.27% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry.

ROIC vs WACC

Comparing a company's return on invested capital (ROIC) to the weighted average cost of capital (WACC) can provide insights into its profitability. Coterra Energy's ROIC is 22.86, and its cost of capital is 5.81, implying that the company is creating value for shareholders.

Conclusion

In summary, Coterra Energy appears to be significantly undervalued. The company has fair financial strength, strong profitability, and impressive growth, ranking better than 76.27% of companies in the Oil & Gas industry. To learn more about Coterra Energy stock, check out its 30-Year Financials here.

