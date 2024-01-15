Coterra Energy Inc.'s (NYSE:CTRA) Fundamentals Look Pretty Strong: Could The Market Be Wrong About The Stock?

With its stock down 13% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA). But if you pay close attention, you might gather that its strong financials could mean that the stock could potentially see an increase in value in the long-term, given how markets usually reward companies with good financial health. Specifically, we decided to study Coterra Energy's ROE in this article.

Return on equity or ROE is a key measure used to assess how efficiently a company's management is utilizing the company's capital. Simply put, it is used to assess the profitability of a company in relation to its equity capital.

How Is ROE Calculated?

ROE can be calculated by using the formula:

Return on Equity = Net Profit (from continuing operations) ÷ Shareholders' Equity

So, based on the above formula, the ROE for Coterra Energy is:

18% = US$2.2b ÷ US$13b (Based on the trailing twelve months to September 2023).

The 'return' refers to a company's earnings over the last year. So, this means that for every $1 of its shareholder's investments, the company generates a profit of $0.18.

What Is The Relationship Between ROE And Earnings Growth?

Thus far, we have learned that ROE measures how efficiently a company is generating its profits. Based on how much of its profits the company chooses to reinvest or "retain", we are then able to evaluate a company's future ability to generate profits. Assuming everything else remains unchanged, the higher the ROE and profit retention, the higher the growth rate of a company compared to companies that don't necessarily bear these characteristics.

A Side By Side comparison of Coterra Energy's Earnings Growth And 18% ROE

To start with, Coterra Energy's ROE looks acceptable. Be that as it may, the company's ROE is still quite lower than the industry average of 23%. That being the case, the significant five-year 49% net income growth reported by Coterra Energy comes as a pleasant surprise. Therefore, there could be other causes behind this growth. For instance, the company has a low payout ratio or is being managed efficiently. Bear in mind, the company does have a respectable ROE. It is just that the industry ROE is higher. So this certainly also provides some context to the high earnings growth seen by the company.

Next, on comparing with the industry net income growth, we found that Coterra Energy's growth is quite high when compared to the industry average growth of 34% in the same period, which is great to see.

The basis for attaching value to a company is, to a great extent, tied to its earnings growth. The investor should try to establish if the expected growth or decline in earnings, whichever the case may be, is priced in. By doing so, they will have an idea if the stock is headed into clear blue waters or if swampy waters await. Is CTRA fairly valued? This infographic on the company's intrinsic value has everything you need to know.

Is Coterra Energy Making Efficient Use Of Its Profits?

The three-year median payout ratio for Coterra Energy is 49%, which is moderately low. The company is retaining the remaining 51%. So it seems that Coterra Energy is reinvesting efficiently in a way that it sees impressive growth in its earnings (discussed above) and pays a dividend that's well covered.

Additionally, Coterra Energy has paid dividends over a period of at least ten years which means that the company is pretty serious about sharing its profits with shareholders. Upon studying the latest analysts' consensus data, we found that the company's future payout ratio is expected to drop to 22% over the next three years. However, the company's ROE is not expected to change by much despite the lower expected payout ratio.

Conclusion

In total, we are pretty happy with Coterra Energy's performance. Particularly, we like that the company is reinvesting heavily into its business at a moderate rate of return. Unsurprisingly, this has led to an impressive earnings growth. Having said that, the company's earnings growth is expected to slow down, as forecasted in the current analyst estimates. To know more about the latest analysts predictions for the company, check out this visualization of analyst forecasts for the company.

