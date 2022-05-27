U.S. markets closed

Cotopaxi Taps Damien Huang As President

·4 min read

CEO and Founder Davis Smith Remains CEO and Welcomes Former Eddie Bauer CEO In New President Position

SALT LAKE CITY , May 27, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Outdoor gear brand and certified B Corporation™, Cotopaxi is honored to announce the appointment of its first ever President, Damien Huang, reporting to and working alongside CEO and Founder Davis Smith. On the heels of Cotopaxi's recent announcement of Marissa Magno as VP of People & Inclusion, this new executive position was created in order to assist in elevating and directing the benefit corporation and outdoor lifestyle gear and apparel brand to even greater heights and industry benchmarks in impactful brand development.

Huang joins Cotopaxi from his most recent role as CEO of the storied outdoor brand, Eddie Bauer, having held previous positions at Patagonia as VP of Design and Merchandising, and almost a decade at The North Face in product focused roles. In his position at Eddie Bauer, Huang rebuilt and repositioned the brand as defined by accessibility in the outdoors, established a sustainability roadmap, launched and grew the First Ascent line through innovative design, helping the brand win more than 50 industry awards. He simultaneously led the company through a merger, acquisition, and then the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as guiding the transition from a catalog retailer to a digitally-driven business with deep omnichannel integration.

At Cotopaxi, Huang's new position at the eight year-old impact-driven lifestyle brand reports directly to the company's Founder/CEO, Davis Smith, and will help drive strategy, operations, and execution across the C-suite and organization. The position is focused on brand development, impact giving through strategic brand focuses, and elevating consciously designed and manufactured products as part of Cotopaxi's global impact mission.

"To say I'm excited to join Cotopaxi would be an understatement", says Huang. "Every once in a while a company comes along that is not only new and different, but has an energy, a soul, and a purpose that makes an organization remarkable. I'm deeply inspired by what Davis and the team have built, impressed by the leaders at Bain Capital Double Impact, and honored to help push the company forward"

Cotopaxi announced the intention to search for a President in December 2021, as a result of the brand's astronomical growth and having nearly doubled its revenue every year since its founding year of 2014. Smith, unique in his position as an employee-centric leader, has led the charge for the search and hiring process, personally reading and vetting over one-thousand  applications, spearheading the interview process, and choosing the successful candidate, Damien Huang.

Cotopaxi CEO and Founder, Davis Smith, says that finding a leader who deeply understood their social mission was essential to finding the right fit. Cotopaxi assisted nearly 1.3 million people living in poverty in 2021 and has deep roots in Latin America, where Smith grew up and lived much of his adult life. Damien previously lived in Ecuador, home of the iconic Cotopaxi volcano, during a college study abroad program and with immigrant parents, deeply resonated with the mission of the brand. "We are elated to name Damien to our team. He's an incredibly talented individual with an authentic passion for our mission to fight extreme poverty. His position as President is integral to the next stage of growth for Cotopaxi," says Smith. "Cotopaxi has always been first and foremost about people, and Damien's diverse experience in both business and leadership are skills that we trust he will deftly apply at Cotopaxi."

Huang will be based out of Seattle, making frequent trips to Salt Lake City, UT, where Cotopaxi is based, but is part of the new remote-first structure that the employee-first company implemented during 2020. Damien enjoys spending time in the outdoors with his wife Maria and 2 sons, fly fishing, skiing, snowboarding, surfing, basketball, playing guitar and exploring new places.

Media Contact: OutsidePR | Jess Fiaschetti | Jess@OutsidePR.com | 415.565.9530

About Cotopaxi

Cotopaxi is a carbon-neutral outdoor gear brand founded to create sustainably designed products that fight extreme poverty, inspire adventure, and move people to do good. As a certified B Corporation, we believe in using the power of business as a force for social, environmental, and economic good. Our creed, Gear for Good, touches every aspect of our company. Cotopaxi is committed to making all of our gear using repurposed, recycled, or responsible materials by 2025. We allocate a minimum of 1% of our annual revenue to the Cotopaxi Foundation which awards grants to outstanding nonprofit partners carefully selected for their track records at improving the human condition and alleviating poverty. In 2021, we aided over 1 million people in extreme poverty through targeted grants to outstanding organizations with proven methodologies. For more information please visit https://www.cotopaxi.com

 

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/cotopaxi-taps-damien-huang-as-president-301556991.html

SOURCE Cotopaxi

