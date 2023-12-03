Cotton comes in: South Plains producers update outlook as harvest wraps up

A weathered cotton plant stands abandoned on a farm near Wolfforth on Friday, Dec. 1, 2023.

In the rhythmic routine of harvest season, the familiar sight of tractors puttering along, methodically gathering cotton row by row, unfolds before us as the year draws to a close.

The forecast for this year's yield has been a mixed bag, marked by varying opinions as new challenges emerged throughout the year, creating uncertainties for the future of the region's cotton production.

But despite the threats that severe drought and late-season hailstorms have posed to the success of the local crop, area experts said the High Plains can still anticipate a higher yield than last year.

As of early December, the area is forecast to reach between 1.6 million and 1.7 million bales, said Shawn Wade, Director of Policy Analysis and Research for Plains Cotton Growers, reflecting an upward forecast from that in October.

The forecast for national production is also up, according to the Cotton: Worlds Market and Trade report that the U.S. Department of Agriculture published on Nov. 9.

In the October cotton and wool outlook, the agency had forecast a production of 12.8 million bales, but a new projection shows a 2.13% increase to 13.09 million bales. The grade quality and variety has also outperformed that from last year.

Cotton is seen, Friday, Oct. 20, 2023, in Lockney.

Nevertheless, there's a consensus among most local and regional producers that this year has been one with many difficulties and challenges.

"It's been a tough and challenging year," Plains Cotton Growers Chief Executive Officer Kody Bessent told a roomful of members during the Dec. 1 biweekly meeting. "But we've just got to bear our grit and move forward."

In Lockney, some local producers clung to hope even through the sweltering summer. But an October hailstorm, unleashing stones as large as baseball just before harvest began, swiftly tossed their hopes to the side.

Currently, Floyd County is projected to produce between 30 to 50% less cotton than usual.

During last year's drought, most producers had already decided by early July whether they would abandon their crop and collect insurance instead. Withstanding months of little to no water, the state reached record abandonment levels and produced the lowest-ever crop of 2.53 million acres.

Story continues

This year, due to a promising start with early summer rainfall, the decision wasn't as straightforward. When local producers realized it was no longer viable, they had already invested significant time and resources into cultivating their crops.

"We personally had no dryland this year," said Mark Carroll, the county's Texas A&M AgriLife Extension agent. "The irrigated cotton that did make was only 10% from last year (which already brought a significantly smaller crop than average). We didn't get the rain we needed at a critical time. If we had just had some rainfall in late July or early August, we could have continued on and had a good crop."

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Cotton comes in: South Plains producers update outlook as harvest wraps up